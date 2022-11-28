Read full article on original website
KVIA
One-on-one with UTEP’s Joe Golding; Miners prepare for round 2 of Battle of I-10
EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP men’s basketball team (5-1) will look to extend its winning streak to six when it takes on I-10 rival NM State (2-2) at the Pan-American Center at 7 p.m. MT Wednesday. Mattress Firm is the Presenting Sponsor of UTEP Men’s Basketball. The...
New Mexico State finds 12th game; will play Valparaiso
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State has got a game on their hands. On Tuesday, NM State announced they will host Valparaiso on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Valparaiso (5-6, 4-4 Pioneer League) got their wavier from the NCAA to play a 12th game as […]
KVIA
NMSU Football will play Valparaiso for 12th game of season
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU football announced it will welcome Valparaiso to Aggie Memorial Stadium for its 12th game of the season. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment...
KVIA
WATCH: Coach Heiar holds first news conference since deadly shooting of UNM student
Update: NMSU Head Men's Basketball Coach Greg Heiar Tuesday opened his first news conference since a deadly shooting at UNM by acknowledging the UNM player's death last weekend, calling it a tragedy. "We sympathize with the community, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the...
CBS Sports
How to watch New Mexico St. vs. Texas-El Paso: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Texas-El Paso @ New Mexico St. Current Records: Texas-El Paso 5-1; New Mexico St. 2-2 The Texas-El Paso Miners will face off against the New Mexico St. Aggies on the road at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pan American Center. Texas-El Paso should still be riding high after a win, while the Aggies will be looking to right the ship.
Americas, Patrick Melton part ways after 14 seasons, 82 wins
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time in 14 years, Americas High School is in search of a new head football coach. Patrick Melton told KTSM on Tuesday that he is no longer in charge of the Trail Blazers program, after going 5-5 in 2022. He said that he’ll be moving into an […]
Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
klaq.com
Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting
Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
domino
Here’s Where Everyone Will Be Moving in 2023
Not too long ago Austin, Texas was the cool-kids-capital of the country. Then, in a surprising turn of events last year, Salt Lake City, Utah, was deemed the most popular place to buy a home. Now, it seems like eyes are back on the Lone Star state. According to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast that dropped today, El Paso, Texas, is expected to have the biggest increase in home sales in the New Year. Naturally, our first thought was: is El Paso the next It place to move?
Family, friends of student killed in UNM campus shooting speak out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the UNM student killed in an on-campus shooting after police say he shot at an NMSU student is speaking out and demanding answers on if Brandon Travis’ death could’ve been prevented. Nearly 40 of Brandon Travis’ family, friends, and coaches joined a Zoom call, sharing who they knew Brandon […]
KVIA
Early morning shooting at UTEP parking garage
EL PASO, Texas - One person was injured in a shooting that happened at a public parking garage on UTEP's campus early Sunday morning, according to a spokesman from the El Paso Police Department. The shooting at happened at the parking garage at 100 E Glory Road, at around 12:40...
Army football will wear uniforms honoring Fort Bliss’ 1st Armored Division vs. Navy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For people who have served in the military or who have friends or family members who have served, the Army vs. Navy game is the rivalry in college football. This year, the game will also have a tie to Fort Bliss. The Army team unveiled that it will be wearing […]
24-Hour Drive Through Dispensary Opens In Las Cruces
New Mexico and recreational Cannabis have now become synonymous, and now there is something NEW to look forward to in the Land of (Green) Enchantment. This doesn't seem like something that would be allowed, right?. Well, thanks to the City of Las Cruces deciding not to restrict the hours a...
UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico Students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company. Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who […]
Holiday gift: El Paso, Las Cruces Chick-fil-A offering free nugget entrée through app
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All Chick-fil-A restaurants in El Paso and Las Cruces are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée via the company’s app from Monday, Dec. 5 through Saturday, Dec. 17. The promotion is valid through the app. To claim the offer, customers can open the app and redeem the reward during […]
KVIA
Operation Noel helps Chaparral family
EL PASO, Texas -- Kenia Zamarron takes care of her three young sons. The single mom lives with her sister, nieces, and nephews. One of Zamarron's sons suffers from asthma. His father died in a work accident when the boy was just a year old. Zamarron recently moved back from...
KVIA
The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team ceremony
EL PASO, Texas - The uncasing of the brigade colors formally marks the successful completion of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team’s rotation to Korea as the last Armored brigade to support the Korean peninsula. The Brigade deployed for nine months as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to the Republic of Korea and was replaced by a Stryker brigade.
desertexposure.com
Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces
The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
Famous Musicians You Never Knew Were Born In El Paso
When we think of El Paso musicians, some of the biggest names we think of include John Moyer, Jim Ward, or Cesar Soto. But with El Paso being a HUGE city, there's bound to be many musicians that were born here that perhaps you never knew. Karen Taylor-Good: The singer-songwriter...
