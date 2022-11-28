Read full article on original website
Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
Matt Rhule talks about Mickey Joseph, others looking to stay on his staff
Unsurprisingly one of the first questions asked of new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule during his introductory press conference involved Mickey Joseph. Rhule said he’s reached out to Joseph and he admired the work Joseph did holding things together in a tough role as an interim coach. “I reached out...
Two bullet points that show why WVU hired Wren Baker as new Athletic Director
West Virginia is making official the hire of Wren Baker from the University of North Texas. The longtime Mean Green Athletic Director will take over the role once held by Shane Lyons, who was unceremoniously pushed out of the position earlier this month. During a wide-ranging interview last week, Lyons detailed why he was let go, and it included disagreements about fundraising and financial support for NIL, as well as the extension of Head Coach Neal Brown, who has gone 22-25 over the last four seasons.
Matt Rhule set to add Ed Foley to Husker staff per report
One of Matt Rhule’s long-time assistant coaches is expected to follow him to Lincoln, according to a national report. Ed Foley, who worked with Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers will join the program according to a report by FOX’s Bruce Feldman. The 55-year-old Foley...
247Sports
Auburn assistant Roc Bellantoni not retained on Hugh Freeze's staff
Auburn assistant coach Roc Bellantoni will not be retained on Hugh Freeze's inaugural Auburn staff, Auburn Undercover was informed on Wednesday afternoon. Bellantoni coached Auburn's edge rushers this season and was the Tigers' special teams coordinator. He was brought onto Bryan Harsin's staff in 2021 as an analyst, then was promoted last offseason after Bert Watts left for the Denver Broncos.
Browns Nick Chubb on Deshaun Watson: "He is special. He is a playmaker"; Greg Newsome back, David Njoku misses
BEREA, Ohio -- Although Deshaun Watson has not played in a regular season NFL game in nearly two years, players on the Cleveland Browns have seen enough of him during practices to anticipate his return. Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb says the players are excited to have Watson back...
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the new athletic director
Flying solo, Chris Anderson takes inventory of the news that West Virginia is hiring Wren Baker as its new athletic director. The first reaction? WVU made a good pick with the potential for great results ... but this is a tricky situation to enter with the football program situated the way it is right now. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
In a coaching search that's gotten messy, Auburn should hand the keys over to Cadillac Williams
Clemson fans will admit that when Dabo Swinney was promoted from interim head coach to the top spot in 2008, they weren’t excited. LSU fans will tell you they felt let down in 2016 when LSU removed the interim tag from Ed Orgeron and permanently gave him the top seat. And even though he crashed and burned, no one in Louisiana will ever forget how he made them feel every fall Saturday in 2019.
New Husker OC confirms role, and position group he'll lead too
Not a surprise but now Twitter official, Marcus Satterfield has confirmed his status on the Husker staff. That confirmation also added clarity about the staff handling of one of the position groups. As had been expected since early in the week, Satterfield will be Matt Rhule's offensive coordinator. In addition...
Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy to return for 2023 season
The December signing period is still three weeks away for the current recruiting cycle. But on Wednesday, Mississippi State received a major boost concerning its future defensive lineup in 2023. Senior defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy announced Wednesday on his Twitter page that he intends to return for the 2023 season....
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to retaining Neal Brown
What was in question and even in doubt is now official: Neal Brown will be West Virginia's football coach in 2023 despite a 22-25 record and three sub-.500 performances in his first four seasons. We respond to the news as it happens, weigh in on the decision to fire Shane Lyons and retain Brown, discuss the timing of those acts and explain the variables involved with what happens now. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Report Card: Grading Ole Miss football's 2022 regular season
The Ole Miss Rebels had yet another winning regular season with Lane Kiffin at the helm. However, no matter what happens in their upcoming bowl game, a number.
Mississippi State commit Joseph Head eager for next level
2023 Mississippi State commitment Joseph Head entered his senior season with a lot of goals in mind. The 247Sports three-star defensive end was able to reach some of those goals from a team and individual standpoint. The 6-foot-4 and 220-pound Head and his Holmes County Central teammates made a return...
Blake Corum discusses 'blessing' of being named Big Ten RB of the year, updates status of knee injury
Wednesday afternoon, Michigan running back Blake Corum received the first of what will likely be a few honors this month, as the junior was named the Big Ten running back of the year by the league's coaches and media. Running for 1,463 yards, 18 rushing touchdowns and averaging 5.92 yards...
Updated scouting report on elite 2023 defensive lineman James Smith
247Sports provides an updated scouting report on James Smith, one of the nation's top senior defensive lineman. The Montgomery (Ala.) Carver standout stands at No. 22 overall in the 2023 Top247, which puts him No. 1 overall in the state of Alabama and No. 3 among senior D-line prospects. Smith...
