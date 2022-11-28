Read full article on original website
Elkin Tribune
YV United Fund at 80 percent of goal
The Yadkin Valley United Fund reached the 80 percent mark of its 2023 goal of $200,000 announced Executive Director David Steelman last month. Steelman said they have pledges and/or donations totaling $165,000 as of the first of November. The campaign will continue through the spring of 2023 and will provide grants for 24 Yadkin Valley non-profits and three scholarships, one each at East Wilkes, Elkin, and Starmount High Schools.
Elkin Tribune
Christmas Open House at the Wilkes Heritage Museum
WILKESBORO — The Wilkes Heritage Museum will hold its annual Christmas Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The museum properties will be decorated for the season. Cookies will be available as well as a Christmas card making station from the Wilkes County Stamp Club and musical entertainment in the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame auditorium.
Elkin Tribune
Potential rail strike would affect YVRR
The familiar sight and sounds of the Yadkin Valley Railroad could disappear for a time if a nation-wide rail strike begins as railroad unions continue to hash out details for pay increases, additional time off and caps on health care costs for workers. “Although most short lines are not involved...
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County School board members vote to keep book in classroom after several protests
Northern Guilford High School parents filed several complaints about a book, Salvage The Bones. The board voted 6-2 Tuesday in favor of keeping it in the classroom.
WXII 12
'I was screaming': Winston-Salem woman wins $1 million thanks to low fuel light
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman has a lot to be thankful for, including a full tank of gas and one very lucky lottery ticket. Laura Keen won $1 million after stopping with her boyfriend to get gas at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Kernersville after a day of Christmas shopping.
Elkin Tribune
Election protest hearing set in Dobson
The Surry County Board of Elections will be holding a hearing Tuesday morning centered around two election protests and an official complaint filed against a precinct worker regarding alleged actions taken during the Nov. 8 election. All three of the issues center around the Dobson town council race, which saw...
Elkin Tribune
Santa, come through for me again
The opening of Explore Elkin’s Christmas Bazaar downtown a couple of weeks ago also opened another chapter in the ongoing story of the hometown serving as Christmastown. The new Christmas shop features donated decorations and other items with proceeds going to charities, and it adds to a downtown Christmas flavor that is so welcome.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Facing Charges In Alexander And Catawa Counties
Jatana Leigh Hamby, age 46 of Taylorsville, was arrested on Monday by Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with attempted larceny. She was also served a warrant from Catawba County for failing to appear in court. Hamby has a felony obtaining property by false pretense pending in Catawba County. as of earlier today, Hamby remained in custody with a bond of $4,500. Her next court date in Alexander County is scheduled for December 5th. The next court date in Catawba County is listed for December 19th.
Elkin Tribune
Christmas Community Chorus celebrates 60th year
The Elkin Community Chorus will present its 60th annual Christmas concerts on Dec. 4 at First Baptist Church of Elkin. The ensemble is directed by David McCollum and Tonya Smith, with accompanists Amy Johnson and Amy Tayloe. The events are free and open to the public on Sunday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and all are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy a wonderful prelude by Johnson and Tayloe on piano and organ.
Elkin Tribune
Stone Mountain News
There will be a Christmas Singing at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The Crabgrass Bluegrass Band will be singing along with the Double Creek Band. The Reading Trap book club will meet on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. at the Roaring River Vineyards. This month they are reading “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” by Betty Smith. Even if you’ve not read it, go join them and tell them what you are reading.
WLOS.com
$1 Million of Drugs Captured in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) arrested one man for Trafficking Heroin and Cocaine and seized more than one million dollars’ worth of narcotics. On November 24, FCDTF conducted an investigation at a hotel in Kernersville, which led to the arrest Mario de...
860wacb.com
Wilkes County Man Jailed By Alexander County Deputies
Sergio Lopez-Delgado age 23 of Millers Creek, was arrested by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies on Monday. He was served an arrest warrant for two counts of felony serious injury by vehcile. Lpez-Delgado was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $50,000. A December 5th court date is scheduled.
5 Iredell County jail employees disciplined after inmate injury, sheriff says
Sheriff Darren Campbell said a group of inmates became unruly, and three jail employees used excessive force on one of them, causing minor injuries.
Asheboro chase with break-in suspect reaches about 120 mph before crash in Guilford County, police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A series of break-ins led to a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning, according to police. Troopers say that the chase started around 3 a.m. According to Asheboro Police Department, an officer was patrolling on North Fayetteville Street when they saw two men wearing dark clothing walking in the parking lot of […]
qcnews.com
Statesville man critical after Thanksgiving Day shooting
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Thanksgiving Day shooting has left one man in critical condition and police asking for help in the case. Statesville officers responded to a call for help this past Thursday before 1 p.m. off Lakeview Drive. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up...
19 pounds of marijuana, $12K in cash seized after Iredell County traffic stop
A traffic stop in Iredell County led to the seizure of 19 pounds of marijuana and over $12,000 in cash, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said.
860wacb.com
Claremont Couple Charged By Taylorsville Police
A Claremont couple was arrested on Saturday by Taylorsville Police. 33-year old Randy Dean Keller is charged with larceny and served with a Catawba County warrant for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody following an alleged theft at the Taylorsville WalMart Store. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $6,000.
WCNC
Bomb squad detonates 'suspicious device' found at Salisbury Walmart
The Walmart in Salisbury was evacuated when workers found a suspicious item near the garden center. It was safely detonated by bomb squad agents.
Semi driver arrested for deadly I-77 collision in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A tractor-trailer driver was arrested and charged after a deadly collision on I-77 in Iredell County on Monday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 6 p.m. Monday on I-77 southbound near Langtree Road. Davidson resident Patrick Mays, 66, […]
qcitymetro.com
Man arrested in Guilford County in connection to the death of Charlotte woman.
A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday in Guilford County in connection with the death of 32-year-old Ahylea Willard, a Charlotte women who was found shot on Oct.23. Tyquawon Parker was arrested on Monday and has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and firearm by felon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced in a statement on Tuesday.
