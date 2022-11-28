ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Elkin Tribune

YV United Fund at 80 percent of goal

The Yadkin Valley United Fund reached the 80 percent mark of its 2023 goal of $200,000 announced Executive Director David Steelman last month. Steelman said they have pledges and/or donations totaling $165,000 as of the first of November. The campaign will continue through the spring of 2023 and will provide grants for 24 Yadkin Valley non-profits and three scholarships, one each at East Wilkes, Elkin, and Starmount High Schools.
ELKIN, NC
Elkin Tribune

Christmas Open House at the Wilkes Heritage Museum

WILKESBORO — The Wilkes Heritage Museum will hold its annual Christmas Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The museum properties will be decorated for the season. Cookies will be available as well as a Christmas card making station from the Wilkes County Stamp Club and musical entertainment in the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame auditorium.
WILKESBORO, NC
Elkin Tribune

Potential rail strike would affect YVRR

The familiar sight and sounds of the Yadkin Valley Railroad could disappear for a time if a nation-wide rail strike begins as railroad unions continue to hash out details for pay increases, additional time off and caps on health care costs for workers. “Although most short lines are not involved...
RURAL HALL, NC
Elkin Tribune

Election protest hearing set in Dobson

The Surry County Board of Elections will be holding a hearing Tuesday morning centered around two election protests and an official complaint filed against a precinct worker regarding alleged actions taken during the Nov. 8 election. All three of the issues center around the Dobson town council race, which saw...
DOBSON, NC
Elkin Tribune

Santa, come through for me again

The opening of Explore Elkin’s Christmas Bazaar downtown a couple of weeks ago also opened another chapter in the ongoing story of the hometown serving as Christmastown. The new Christmas shop features donated decorations and other items with proceeds going to charities, and it adds to a downtown Christmas flavor that is so welcome.
ELKIN, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Facing Charges In Alexander And Catawa Counties

Jatana Leigh Hamby, age 46 of Taylorsville, was arrested on Monday by Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with attempted larceny. She was also served a warrant from Catawba County for failing to appear in court. Hamby has a felony obtaining property by false pretense pending in Catawba County. as of earlier today, Hamby remained in custody with a bond of $4,500. Her next court date in Alexander County is scheduled for December 5th. The next court date in Catawba County is listed for December 19th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Elkin Tribune

Christmas Community Chorus celebrates 60th year

The Elkin Community Chorus will present its 60th annual Christmas concerts on Dec. 4 at First Baptist Church of Elkin. The ensemble is directed by David McCollum and Tonya Smith, with accompanists Amy Johnson and Amy Tayloe. The events are free and open to the public on Sunday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and all are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy a wonderful prelude by Johnson and Tayloe on piano and organ.
ELKIN, NC
Elkin Tribune

Stone Mountain News

There will be a Christmas Singing at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The Crabgrass Bluegrass Band will be singing along with the Double Creek Band. The Reading Trap book club will meet on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. at the Roaring River Vineyards. This month they are reading “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” by Betty Smith. Even if you’ve not read it, go join them and tell them what you are reading.
TRAPHILL, NC
WLOS.com

$1 Million of Drugs Captured in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) arrested one man for Trafficking Heroin and Cocaine and seized more than one million dollars’ worth of narcotics. On November 24, FCDTF conducted an investigation at a hotel in Kernersville, which led to the arrest Mario de...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Wilkes County Man Jailed By Alexander County Deputies

Sergio Lopez-Delgado age 23 of Millers Creek, was arrested by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies on Monday. He was served an arrest warrant for two counts of felony serious injury by vehcile. Lpez-Delgado was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $50,000. A December 5th court date is scheduled.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Statesville man critical after Thanksgiving Day shooting

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Thanksgiving Day shooting has left one man in critical condition and police asking for help in the case. Statesville officers responded to a call for help this past Thursday before 1 p.m. off Lakeview Drive. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up...
STATESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Claremont Couple Charged By Taylorsville Police

A Claremont couple was arrested on Saturday by Taylorsville Police. 33-year old Randy Dean Keller is charged with larceny and served with a Catawba County warrant for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody following an alleged theft at the Taylorsville WalMart Store. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $6,000.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Man arrested in Guilford County in connection to the death of Charlotte woman.

A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday in Guilford County in connection with the death of 32-year-old Ahylea Willard, a Charlotte women who was found shot on Oct.23. Tyquawon Parker was arrested on Monday and has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and firearm by felon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced in a statement on Tuesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy