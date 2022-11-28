There will be a Christmas Singing at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The Crabgrass Bluegrass Band will be singing along with the Double Creek Band. The Reading Trap book club will meet on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. at the Roaring River Vineyards. This month they are reading “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” by Betty Smith. Even if you’ve not read it, go join them and tell them what you are reading.

TRAPHILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO