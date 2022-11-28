Johnny Cash’s sister says the ‘Man in Black’ gave ‘his heart back’ to God before his death: ‘There is hope’

One of the most impressive aspects of Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic "Elvis" is the spectacular way Austin Butler inhabits the film's titular role. Filling the shoes of perhaps the most legendary musical figure in history is no small feat, yet Butler manages to bring Elvis Presley back to life through his speech, mannerisms, and a heavy amount of prosthetic makeup. On top of that, Butler is the one really singing all of the early Elvis songs within the film — something that seems hard to believe, considering just how fantastic those performances are.

