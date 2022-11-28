Johnny Cash’s sister says the ‘Man in Black’ gave ‘his heart back’ to God before his death: ‘There is hope’

Read full article on original website
Elvis Presley Had a 6-Word Ritual He Performed Every Day With His Inner Circle in His Graceland Bedroom
Elvis Presley prayed for protection with a six-word ritual he performed every night alongside his inner circle in his Graceland bedroom.
The Story Behind Jerry Lee Lewis’ Nickname “The Killer”
Many probably think that Jerry Lee Lewis was nicknamed “The Killer” because of his wild piano playing and his even wilder life. While it is true that he had some insane performances and really did live the rock ‘n roll lifestyle, his nickname came before he even became a musician.
Johnny Cash and Family Sang “Will The Circle Be Unbroken”
Raised on gospel music as a child, the legendary Johnny Cash sang gospel songs. He had always infused his recordings and concerts with gospel hymns all the way through his long career. This includes “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” which has always been part of his repertoire and often performed with his family.
Marty Stuart Has Long Been the Keeper of Country Music's Artifacts. Now He's Sharing His Collection With the World.
In the 1980s, Hank Williams' sister Irene was determined to ensure that her brother's most cherished items would be cared for long after she was gone. So Irene called on a young country singer named Marty Stuart, who, despite still being in the infancy of his solo career, had already proved his allegiance to his country music forefathers by performing with legends such as Lester Flatt, Johnny Cash, Vassar Clements and Doc Watson.
Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis Memorabilia Up for Auction
Items from Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and other music legends are up for auction. For its Thanksgiving and Christmas Auction, Rockology Auctions has up for bid a military watch Presley owned that displays an image from Iwo Jima during World War II, which is priced at $4,500, the cedar chest belonging to his family with a starting bid of $2,000, and a ring displaying his garnet birthstone that he purchased around 1954 that’s going for a minimum of $7,500. An autographed postcard, ticket stub, and album collection are among the many other Presley-related items available.
This Is Why Lisa Marie Presley Still Lives With Her Ex, Danny Keough￼
Elvis Presley was the inimitable king of rock and roll. Decades after his death, he is still considered music royalty and one of the foremost pop culture icons of the 20th century. Fans were riveted by every aspect of his life while he was alive. Elvis’ marriage to Priscilla Beaulieu in 1967 and the birth of their only child, Lisa Marie, the following year were among the hottest celebrity topics of that era.
Graceland’s Secret Closet Near the Jungle Room Holds Surprising Items That Tell Elvis Presley’s Personal Story
A secret closet near the Jungle Room of Elvis Presley's Graceland home hold some some surprising items.
Lisa Marie Presley Hid A Message In A Drawer At Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley is the only child of the late Elvis Presley. She lived at his iconic home in Graceland for the first nine years of her life prior to her father’s death. Now, she owns the home and still visits with her family on occasion, especially during the holidays.
There’s A Hidden Mural Behind The Wallpaper At Elvis Presley’s Graceland
Graceland was once the iconic home of Elvis Presley, but now it serves as a museum dedicated to his life. Elvis had some eclectic tastes when designing the famous home and fans love to learn more about his style, especially the hidden upstairs. For instance, did you know that there is actually something hidden behind the wallpaper in the foyer?
How Jimi Hendrix’s Brother Helped Him Practice the Guitar By Shocking Himself With Electricity
Jimi Hendrix and his brother Leon Hendrix took up playing guitar at an early age. When they were young, Leon would practice with Jimi as he would shock himself to make the music happen.
Quincy Jones Refused to Work With Elvis Presley
Quincy Jones said one of Elvis Presley's performances had a huge impact on the world of music that changed the sound of pop.
Elvis Presley: Graceland’s Meditation Garden Wasn’t Originally a Family Graveyard
Elvis Presley's Meditation Garden wasn't originally a family graveyard, it was intended for something else entirely.
Baz Luhrmann Says There's Footage Of Austin Butler Doing Entire Elvis Concerts
One of the most impressive aspects of Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic "Elvis" is the spectacular way Austin Butler inhabits the film's titular role. Filling the shoes of perhaps the most legendary musical figure in history is no small feat, yet Butler manages to bring Elvis Presley back to life through his speech, mannerisms, and a heavy amount of prosthetic makeup. On top of that, Butler is the one really singing all of the early Elvis songs within the film — something that seems hard to believe, considering just how fantastic those performances are.
Bob Dylan Told Guns N’ Roses to Cover His Song Because He Wanted Money, but He Didn’t Like Their Version
Bob Dylan released "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" in 1973. He told Guns N' Roses that they should cover the song in the 1990s.
George Harrison Said He Had a Tendency to Defend Paul McCartney, Despite How His Bandmate Treated Him
George Harrison said Paul McCartney didn't always treat him the best during their time as bandmates, but George always defended his fellow Beatle.
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie
Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
The Monkees’ Supervisor Couldn’t Understand 1 Line From Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘Mrs. Robinson’
The Monkees' supervisor discussed a line from Simon & Garfunkel's "Mrs. Robinson" that was inspired by The Beatles' "I Am the Walrus."
Rhonda Vincent Showed Vocal Brilliance In “I Heard My Savior Calling Me”
In 2009, Rhonda Vincent took music to the next level while keeping her profound bluegrass roots with the release of her album Destination Life. The record consists of a heavenly lineup of brand-new, original, and traditional bluegrass tracks – which includes the heavenly gospel, “I Heard My Savior Calling Me.”
