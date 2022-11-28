ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards sparks Towns-less T-wolves, 109-101 over Grizzlies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 29 points, five steals and three blocks to lead Minnesota to a 109-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night in the first game of an extended absence for injured Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. “When he plays with great energy, it pulsates...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kevin Durant scores 39 points, Nets beat Wizards 113-107

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 39 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 113-107 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory. Durant was 13 for 20 from the field and hit all 11 of his free throws in 37 minutes after scoring a season-high 45 points Monday night in a victory over Orlando.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Royal night: Tatum scores 49, Celtics hold off Heat 134-121

BOSTON (AP) — Camera phones throughout Boston's TD Garden were fixed on the seats adjacent the Celtics' bench as the Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside in the city's hallowed arena on Wednesday. Yet it was the Celtics' reigning basketball prince who ultimately owned the night.
BOSTON, MA
Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 112

L.A. CLIPPERS (112) Mann 2-5 0-2 5, Morris Sr. 3-11 3-5 10, Zubac 5-7 2-2 12, Coffey 1-4 2-2 5, Jackson 5-10 3-4 15, Covington 3-9 0-0 8, Diabate 4-8 3-3 11, Batum 2-4 2-3 8, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Boston Jr. 4-12 1-2 10, Preston 1-2 0-0 2, Wall 7-19 12-13 26. Totals 37-93 28-36 112.
UTAH STATE
Shumate's 20 lead Toledo over Richmond 90-67

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate's 20 points helped Toledo defeat Richmond 90-67 on Wednesday night. Shumate had six rebounds for the Rockets (5-2). Rayj Dennis scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists and four steals. Dante Maddox Jr. recorded 15 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line.
TOLEDO, OH
Phoenix 132, Chicago 113

CHICAGO (113) DeRozan 11-17 7-8 29, Williams 0-8 2-2 2, Vucevic 5-9 6-7 17, Dosunmu 5-8 1-1 11, LaVine 7-15 6-7 21, Jones Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Terry 0-1 0-0 0, Bradley 1-2 0-0 2, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Drummond 2-2 0-0 4, Caruso 4-7 4-5 14, Dragic 2-5 1-3 5, White 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 41-82 27-33 113.
New Orleans 126, Toronto 108

TORONTO (108) Anunoby 5-11 1-1 12, Siakam 9-16 4-5 23, Young 1-2 0-0 2, Barnes 1-7 1-2 4, VanVleet 1-8 0-0 2, Banton 3-7 0-0 7, J.Hernangomez 4-6 0-0 9, Boucher 2-6 2-4 6, Trent Jr. 12-20 5-7 35, Birch 1-1 0-0 2, Koloko 3-3 0-0 6, Dowtin Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Flynn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-88 13-19 108.
Atlanta 125, Orlando 108

ATLANTA (125) Collins 2-6 2-3 6, Hunter 1-1 0-0 2, Capela 9-10 2-2 20, Murray 11-23 2-3 27, Young 12-23 4-5 30, Griffin 6-12 0-0 15, Kaminsky 0-1 0-0 0, Okongwu 5-7 2-2 12, Culver 3-7 3-4 9, A.Holiday 0-0 0-0 0, Forrest 2-2 0-0 4, Krejci 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 51-94 15-19 125.
Boston 134, Miami 121

MIAMI (121) Martin 4-9 0-0 10, Strus 7-12 4-4 23, Adebayo 10-19 2-2 23, Herro 9-17 2-2 22, Lowry 6-14 1-1 14, Haslem 0-2 0-0 0, Highsmith 6-9 0-0 16, Robinson 1-1 0-0 3, Vincent 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 47-90 9-9 121.
Cleveland 113, Philadelphia 85

PHILADELPHIA (85) Harris 0-7 3-3 3, Tucker 2-4 0-0 6, Embiid 6-16 7-9 19, Melton 4-11 0-0 9, Milton 6-12 2-2 14, Niang 2-7 0-0 5, Reed 4-4 1-2 9, Harrell 1-1 0-0 2, Korkmaz 1-4 2-2 4, Thybulle 1-4 0-0 3, House Jr. 3-4 0-0 7, Lee 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 32-77 15-18 85.
Denver 120, Houston 100

HOUSTON (100) E.Gordon 1-4 0-0 2, Smith Jr. 5-12 0-0 13, Sengun 8-12 2-2 18, Ja.Green 6-16 3-5 16, K.Porter Jr. 8-18 2-2 23, Eason 0-5 4-4 4, Garuba 1-3 0-1 2, Martin Jr. 1-3 1-2 3, Fernando 0-2 2-2 2, Christopher 2-2 0-0 4, Mathews 2-4 0-0 6, Nix 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 37-88 14-18 100.
Portland 100, Multnomah 79

MULTNOMAH (0-1) Sofia 1-1 0-0 3, Taylor 6-15 3-4 15, Block 2-5 0-0 4, C.Jones 3-10 4-4 12, Richardson 2-5 4-4 10, Peppinger 3-7 0-0 9, Grier 2-3 0-0 6, Ungwiluk 1-2 2-3 4, Q.Jones 2-6 0-0 6, Carter-Hollinger 2-2 0-0 6, Goodridge 1-2 2-4 4, Uchime 0-0 0-0 0, Kietzmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 15-19 79.
PORTLAND, OR

