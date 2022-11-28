Read full article on original website
WVNews
Edwards sparks Towns-less T-wolves, 109-101 over Grizzlies
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 29 points, five steals and three blocks to lead Minnesota to a 109-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night in the first game of an extended absence for injured Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. “When he plays with great energy, it pulsates...
WVNews
Kevin Durant scores 39 points, Nets beat Wizards 113-107
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 39 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 113-107 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory. Durant was 13 for 20 from the field and hit all 11 of his free throws in 37 minutes after scoring a season-high 45 points Monday night in a victory over Orlando.
WVNews
Royal night: Tatum scores 49, Celtics hold off Heat 134-121
BOSTON (AP) — Camera phones throughout Boston's TD Garden were fixed on the seats adjacent the Celtics' bench as the Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside in the city's hallowed arena on Wednesday. Yet it was the Celtics' reigning basketball prince who ultimately owned the night.
WVNews
Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 112
L.A. CLIPPERS (112) Mann 2-5 0-2 5, Morris Sr. 3-11 3-5 10, Zubac 5-7 2-2 12, Coffey 1-4 2-2 5, Jackson 5-10 3-4 15, Covington 3-9 0-0 8, Diabate 4-8 3-3 11, Batum 2-4 2-3 8, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Boston Jr. 4-12 1-2 10, Preston 1-2 0-0 2, Wall 7-19 12-13 26. Totals 37-93 28-36 112.
WVNews
Shumate's 20 lead Toledo over Richmond 90-67
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate's 20 points helped Toledo defeat Richmond 90-67 on Wednesday night. Shumate had six rebounds for the Rockets (5-2). Rayj Dennis scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists and four steals. Dante Maddox Jr. recorded 15 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line.
Pitt, NC State enter ACC play on a roll
North Carolina State and Pitt both are rolling along entering Friday’s Atlantic Coast Conference opener in Raleigh, N.C. Pitt (5-3)
WVNews
Phoenix 132, Chicago 113
CHICAGO (113) DeRozan 11-17 7-8 29, Williams 0-8 2-2 2, Vucevic 5-9 6-7 17, Dosunmu 5-8 1-1 11, LaVine 7-15 6-7 21, Jones Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Terry 0-1 0-0 0, Bradley 1-2 0-0 2, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Drummond 2-2 0-0 4, Caruso 4-7 4-5 14, Dragic 2-5 1-3 5, White 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 41-82 27-33 113.
WVNews
New Orleans 126, Toronto 108
TORONTO (108) Anunoby 5-11 1-1 12, Siakam 9-16 4-5 23, Young 1-2 0-0 2, Barnes 1-7 1-2 4, VanVleet 1-8 0-0 2, Banton 3-7 0-0 7, J.Hernangomez 4-6 0-0 9, Boucher 2-6 2-4 6, Trent Jr. 12-20 5-7 35, Birch 1-1 0-0 2, Koloko 3-3 0-0 6, Dowtin Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Flynn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-88 13-19 108.
WVNews
Atlanta 125, Orlando 108
ATLANTA (125) Collins 2-6 2-3 6, Hunter 1-1 0-0 2, Capela 9-10 2-2 20, Murray 11-23 2-3 27, Young 12-23 4-5 30, Griffin 6-12 0-0 15, Kaminsky 0-1 0-0 0, Okongwu 5-7 2-2 12, Culver 3-7 3-4 9, A.Holiday 0-0 0-0 0, Forrest 2-2 0-0 4, Krejci 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 51-94 15-19 125.
WVNews
Boston 134, Miami 121
MIAMI (121) Martin 4-9 0-0 10, Strus 7-12 4-4 23, Adebayo 10-19 2-2 23, Herro 9-17 2-2 22, Lowry 6-14 1-1 14, Haslem 0-2 0-0 0, Highsmith 6-9 0-0 16, Robinson 1-1 0-0 3, Vincent 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 47-90 9-9 121.
WVNews
Cleveland 113, Philadelphia 85
PHILADELPHIA (85) Harris 0-7 3-3 3, Tucker 2-4 0-0 6, Embiid 6-16 7-9 19, Melton 4-11 0-0 9, Milton 6-12 2-2 14, Niang 2-7 0-0 5, Reed 4-4 1-2 9, Harrell 1-1 0-0 2, Korkmaz 1-4 2-2 4, Thybulle 1-4 0-0 3, House Jr. 3-4 0-0 7, Lee 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 32-77 15-18 85.
WVNews
Denver 120, Houston 100
HOUSTON (100) E.Gordon 1-4 0-0 2, Smith Jr. 5-12 0-0 13, Sengun 8-12 2-2 18, Ja.Green 6-16 3-5 16, K.Porter Jr. 8-18 2-2 23, Eason 0-5 4-4 4, Garuba 1-3 0-1 2, Martin Jr. 1-3 1-2 3, Fernando 0-2 2-2 2, Christopher 2-2 0-0 4, Mathews 2-4 0-0 6, Nix 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 37-88 14-18 100.
WVNews
Portland 100, Multnomah 79
MULTNOMAH (0-1) Sofia 1-1 0-0 3, Taylor 6-15 3-4 15, Block 2-5 0-0 4, C.Jones 3-10 4-4 12, Richardson 2-5 4-4 10, Peppinger 3-7 0-0 9, Grier 2-3 0-0 6, Ungwiluk 1-2 2-3 4, Q.Jones 2-6 0-0 6, Carter-Hollinger 2-2 0-0 6, Goodridge 1-2 2-4 4, Uchime 0-0 0-0 0, Kietzmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 15-19 79.
