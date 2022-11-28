TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate's 20 points helped Toledo defeat Richmond 90-67 on Wednesday night. Shumate had six rebounds for the Rockets (5-2). Rayj Dennis scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists and four steals. Dante Maddox Jr. recorded 15 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO