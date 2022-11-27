Read full article on original website
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.Rooted ExpeditionsRiverside, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
NBC Los Angeles
Law Enforcement Officer Accused in Riverside Slayings ‘Preyed on the Most Vulnerable'
The grieving daughter of a slain Riverside couple spoke Wednesday as investigators continue to piece together the tragic chain of events set in motion by a Virginia lawman who investigators believe drove across the country to meet a teenage girl he met online before killing her parents and sisters. Three...
KTLA.com
Family breaks silence on Riverside triple homicide, ‘catfishing’ abduction case
Fighting back tears, Michelle Blandin recounted her final Thanksgiving with her parents and sister, the victims of last week’s triple homicide in Riverside that authorities say began with a “catfishing” case involving Blandin’s niece. “We had a family debate and it got heated – if the...
New details emerge in ‘catfishing’ abduction, triple homicide in Southern California
A memorial continues to grow outside of a Riverside home where three people were murdered on Friday, allegedly by a man who had traveled across the country to meet a teenage girl. Authorities say Austin Lee Edwards, 28, drove from Virginia to the home in the 11200 block of Price Court where he killed the […]
NBC Los Angeles
‘It Can Happen Anywhere.' Daughter of Riverside Victims Warns Parents
A memorial continues to grow outside the burnt Riverside home where the Winek family lived for more than 20 years. Three members of the family were murdered and the house was set ablaze after a law enforcement officer in Virginia who had been "catfishing" a teen in the family killed them, and kidnapped the girl.
Upland man accused of beating wife to death, abandoning young daughter at Mojave Desert gas station
An Upland man was arrested after he allegedly beat his wife to death, left her on the side of a road and then abandoned his young daughter at a gas station.
Former Trooper Killed, Accused in Calif. Triple Homicide
2urbangirls.com
Pomona shooting leaves one dead
POMONA, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place at about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld...
mynewsla.com
Felons Who Robbed Perris Residents During Sales Exchange Sentenced
Two convicted felons who robbed a pair of Perris residents during a sales transaction involving products advertised via the internet pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, and each was immediately sentenced to 10 years, four months in state prison. Diamond Franklin Crummie, 30, of Moreno Valley and Airron Deprese Willis,...
foxla.com
Pomona family's dog allegedly shot dead by neighbor
POMONA, Calif. - A family in Pomona is mourning the loss of their dog after they say it was shot dead by a neighbor over the weekend. The family say K9, their eight-year-old lab mix, was shot dead Sunday. The family had just moved into the Pomona neighborhood two weeks ago.
NBC Los Angeles
Ex-Lawman Traveled Across Country to Meet Teen Before Killing Her Family Members, Police Say
A former Virginia law enforcement officer killed in a shootout with deputies in the Mojave Desert was 'catfishing' a teen girl online before traveling across the country to meet her and killing three of her family members at their Southern California home, police said. Austin Lee Edwards, 28, likely set...
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested in Rialto in connection with theft of two vehicles
A suspect was arrested in Rialto in connection with the theft of two vehicles, according to the Rialto Police Department. The Rialto P.D. received a call from the Long Beach Police Department regarding a stolen a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of N. Terrace Road in Rialto. The vehicle was originally taken from an auto dealership in Long Beach. Rialto officers responded to the location and observed the described stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence.
Fontana Herald News
Man is murdered in Colton on Nov. 29
A man was murdered in Colton on Nov. 29, according to the Colton Police Department. At about 8:46 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of South Mt. Vernon Avenue and located the victim in the rear of the location, suffering from upper body trauma. The victim succumbed to his...
Fontana Herald News
San Bernardino officers seize weapons from suspects during recent incidents
San Bernardino Police Department officers seized several weapons from suspects during recent incidents in the city. One of the incidents took place when patrol officers conducted a basic traffic stop, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Nov. 28. After the vehicle came to a stop, the...
Authorities shoot armed murder suspect after chase ends in Riverside County, video shows
Authorities have released video that captured the dramatic ending to a wild pursuit in Riverside County.
Victim Found Fatally Shot in a Pomona Alley
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A gunshot victim was found deceased in an alley in the city of Pomona early Monday morning. Pomona Police Department officers and… Read more "Victim Found Fatally Shot in a Pomona Alley"
nbcpalmsprings.com
“Catfishing” Led to Riverside Triple Homicide, Ways to Detect and Prevent
Deception, manipulation and fake identities. All characteristics of catfishing. Catfishing is when someone pretends to be somebody else, either for the purpose of a financial scam or for the purpose of manipulating somebody to gain their trust. “You’d be surprised that catfishing is something that happens quite frequently,” Lieutenant William...
Man Charged with Vandalizing Multiple Cars in Irvine, Newport
A 37-year-old Irvine man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of vandalizing multiple vehicles in Irvine and Newport Beach last year.
Convicted DUI offender accused of killing dad, daughter in wreck arraigned
A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty Riverside County deputy and his daughter in a driving under the influence wreck north of San Jacinto pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and other charges.
Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies
NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say. A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.
NBC Los Angeles
Multi-Agency Investigation Leads to Arrest of Serial Rapist
Police have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for committing a series of sexual assaults involving numerous women throughout LA County. Detectives from the LA County Sheriff's Department's Special Victims Bureau, the LA Police Department, and the Inglewood Police Department are investigating a man they believe has been involved in multiple sexual assaults over a two-year period.
