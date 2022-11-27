ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

‘It Can Happen Anywhere.' Daughter of Riverside Victims Warns Parents

A memorial continues to grow outside the burnt Riverside home where the Winek family lived for more than 20 years. Three members of the family were murdered and the house was set ablaze after a law enforcement officer in Virginia who had been "catfishing" a teen in the family killed them, and kidnapped the girl.
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pomona shooting leaves one dead

POMONA, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place at about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Felons Who Robbed Perris Residents During Sales Exchange Sentenced

Two convicted felons who robbed a pair of Perris residents during a sales transaction involving products advertised via the internet pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, and each was immediately sentenced to 10 years, four months in state prison. Diamond Franklin Crummie, 30, of Moreno Valley and Airron Deprese Willis,...
PERRIS, CA
foxla.com

Pomona family's dog allegedly shot dead by neighbor

POMONA, Calif. - A family in Pomona is mourning the loss of their dog after they say it was shot dead by a neighbor over the weekend. The family say K9, their eight-year-old lab mix, was shot dead Sunday. The family had just moved into the Pomona neighborhood two weeks ago.
POMONA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested in Rialto in connection with theft of two vehicles

A suspect was arrested in Rialto in connection with the theft of two vehicles, according to the Rialto Police Department. The Rialto P.D. received a call from the Long Beach Police Department regarding a stolen a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of N. Terrace Road in Rialto. The vehicle was originally taken from an auto dealership in Long Beach. Rialto officers responded to the location and observed the described stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence.
RIALTO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is murdered in Colton on Nov. 29

A man was murdered in Colton on Nov. 29, according to the Colton Police Department. At about 8:46 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of South Mt. Vernon Avenue and located the victim in the rear of the location, suffering from upper body trauma. The victim succumbed to his...
COLTON, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

“Catfishing” Led to Riverside Triple Homicide, Ways to Detect and Prevent

Deception, manipulation and fake identities. All characteristics of catfishing. Catfishing is when someone pretends to be somebody else, either for the purpose of a financial scam or for the purpose of manipulating somebody to gain their trust. “You’d be surprised that catfishing is something that happens quite frequently,” Lieutenant William...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KRMG

Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies

NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say. A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.
RIVERSIDE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Multi-Agency Investigation Leads to Arrest of Serial Rapist

Police have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for committing a series of sexual assaults involving numerous women throughout LA County. Detectives from the LA County Sheriff's Department's Special Victims Bureau, the LA Police Department, and the Inglewood Police Department are investigating a man they believe has been involved in multiple sexual assaults over a two-year period.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy