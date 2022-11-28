ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Man Arrested for Burglarizing $35K from Garage

A Casper man was charged with stealing $35,000 from a garage, another burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and several misdemeanors during his initial appearance Monday. Dylan O'Neal, 24, heard the charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. According to court documents, the burglary was reported on June 12.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Natrona County Arrest Log (11/28/22 – 11/29/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Alleged Accomplice Involved In Armed Standoff To Stand Trial

A Natrona County Circuit Court judge on Tuesday bound over for trial a Casper man who allegedly covered for another man who was the object of an armed standoff last week. But not until after Billy Martin's public defender poked a couple of holes in the testimony of the prosecution's witness during the preliminary hearing.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

PHOTOS: Black Friday Yields Two Major Wrecks Within 10 Minutes of Each Other in Casper

At least, it was for several drivers on Friday afternoon, as two major wrecks took place within 10 minutes of each other, as well as within a few miles of each other. The first was what appeared to be a two car wreck on Interstate 25 North. Like the semi truck before it, this wreck happened right in the middle of the construction currently taking place. It's unknown if there were any injuries, but K2 Radio News was able to grab some photos and video footage of the wreck on I-25.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

There’s a New Veteran-Owned Dog Trainer in Casper

If you're in need of a dog trainer and you're here in the Casper area, you now have a new option. Absolute Alpha is a veteran-owned dong training business, whose motto is" Bettering relationships one dog at a time. Absolute Alpha is owned by United States Navy veteran, Vincent O'Connell....
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy