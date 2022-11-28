Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UPDATE: Casper Grandpa Pleads Not Guilty to Leading Police on High-Speed Chase
Early Tuesday morning, K2 Radio News reported that a suspect led both Evansville and Casper police on a high-speed chase through various streets and interstates, including I-25. The Evansville Police Department reported that officers pursued Tracy Olsen through Evansville, the West Yellowstone Highway, Beverly Street, and I-25. Olsen took the...
Casper Man Arrested for Burglarizing $35K from Garage
A Casper man was charged with stealing $35,000 from a garage, another burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and several misdemeanors during his initial appearance Monday. Dylan O'Neal, 24, heard the charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. According to court documents, the burglary was reported on June 12.
BREAKING: High Speed Chase and Standoff in Casper Ends in Arrest
Early this morning, Evansville Police say officers were on the look out for a suspect that left a scene in North Casper where a window was broken out of a residence and the woman inside was fleeing in fear for her safety. Officers located the suspect, Tracy Olsen, in Evansville...
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/28/22 – 11/29/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Mills Man Charged With Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangering
A Mills man who was the subject of a police manhunt on Sunday faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment. Brandon Waltrip, 38, heard the three counts during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen on Monday. The two counts of...
Casper Man Sentenced to 4-8 Years for Assaulting, Strangling Pregnant Woman
A Casper man will spend four to eight years in prison for assaulting a pregnant woman and strangulation of a household member as part of an unusual plea agreement discussed in Natrona County District Court on Monday. But before Judge Kerri Johnson handed down the sentence to Erick Richardson --...
73-Year-Old Casper Woman Seeking Identities of Three ‘Angels’ Who Shoveled Her Walk
It happened again! Just last week we reported that four kiddos had volunteered to shovel their neighbors' walkways on Thanksgiving, just because "It was the right thing to do." And now, perhaps inspired by that story, perhaps not, another group of people offered to do the very same thing for...
Between Mills, Evansville Road Closed for Light, High Profile Vehicles Due to Gusting Winds
Wyoming 258, between Mills and Evansville, is currently closed for light to high profile vehicles due to gusting winds. There are several slick spots in and around Natrona County, with the most extreme located between Glenrock in Casper and between Wyoming 258, Wyoming Blvd and the End of State Route.
Casper Busdriver Dies on I-25 Crash, 13 Passengers Taken to Hospital
A 2009 Motor Coach bus was southbound on I-25 when it came upon a prior crash blocking the roadway. The driver of the bus failed to stop and collided with the other vehicles, causing damage to a third vehicle that was also stopped in front of the previous crash. This per a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Semi Ran into Tow Plow on I-25 Past Hat Six Road East of Casper
A semi ran into a tow plow (in the median) just east of Casper, past Hat Six. There were no reported injuries. "Crews are indicating that once a couple other crashes are cleared and they can get the southbound lanes cleared up they will reopen." There is not a current...
Alleged Accomplice Involved In Armed Standoff To Stand Trial
A Natrona County Circuit Court judge on Tuesday bound over for trial a Casper man who allegedly covered for another man who was the object of an armed standoff last week. But not until after Billy Martin's public defender poked a couple of holes in the testimony of the prosecution's witness during the preliminary hearing.
Bitter Cold, Slippery Road Conditions for Natrona County Today
The National Weather Service is saying drivers should plan on slippery, hazardous road conditions in and around Natrona County this morning. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute." WYDOT warns of high impacts on almost every route in and out of Casper, and while US 20/26/87 is open, the...
Take that Grizwald! Casper Homeowner Puts up 45,000 Christmas Lights
As of Friday night, Wagner's Lights are officially on!. They are set to run from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and broadcast on 98.1 FM. You can see them for yourself at 3148 Whispering Springs in Casper. Brian Wagner has always loved Christmas lights, even as a kid when his...
PHOTOS: Black Friday Yields Two Major Wrecks Within 10 Minutes of Each Other in Casper
At least, it was for several drivers on Friday afternoon, as two major wrecks took place within 10 minutes of each other, as well as within a few miles of each other. The first was what appeared to be a two car wreck on Interstate 25 North. Like the semi truck before it, this wreck happened right in the middle of the construction currently taking place. It's unknown if there were any injuries, but K2 Radio News was able to grab some photos and video footage of the wreck on I-25.
Thirteen Year Old Delivered Breech Baby Sister in Natrona County
"We'd like to share a heartwarming story with our community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday" read a Natrona County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. In late September, Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers relayed that a woman in Natrona County was in labor and at home with only her 13-year-old son.
Enter Your Child In The 2022 Casper ‘Christmas Kids’ Photo Contest
Townsquare Media and Pathfinder Federal Credit Union want to bring a little extra cheer to one of you this season. We’re giving you the chance to win $500. All you have to do is enter a photo of your Christmas kid - adorable, funny, messy- we want to see 'em all!
There’s a New Veteran-Owned Dog Trainer in Casper
If you're in need of a dog trainer and you're here in the Casper area, you now have a new option. Absolute Alpha is a veteran-owned dong training business, whose motto is" Bettering relationships one dog at a time. Absolute Alpha is owned by United States Navy veteran, Vincent O'Connell....
David Street Stations Offers Preview of ‘The Den At David Street Station,’ Opening Saturday
The David Street Station is gearing up for a big weekend - nay- a big season full of Christmas cheer. beginning on Saturday, November 25. On Saturday, the David Street Station will be hosting its annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting, but it will also unveil its newest innovation - 'The Den at David Street Station.'
Natrona County Library’s ‘Holiday Bag Sale’ Returns This Week
It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you love books. The annual Holiday Bag Sale is returning to the Natrona County Library for three days, beginning on Thursday, December 1st, 2022. Gear up for a great holiday shopping and winter reading experience. The Friends of the Library...
Cold Night, Warm Hearts. Casper Christmas Parade PHOTOS
Snow was coming down! But that didn't stop Casper from lining the sidewalks for the 25th annual Christmas Parade.
104.7 KISS FM
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0