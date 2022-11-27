Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event Returns to Casper Tonight
After a month hiatus for the Thanksgiving holiday break, the Mix and Mingle Singles Event is back, promising an evening of fun for the local dating scene. This month's event will be at a new location, Racca's Pizzeria Napoletana, from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Thursday, December 1st, 2022.
Take that Grizwald! Casper Homeowner Puts up 45,000 Christmas Lights
As of Friday night, Wagner's Lights are officially on!. They are set to run from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and broadcast on 98.1 FM. You can see them for yourself at 3148 Whispering Springs in Casper. Brian Wagner has always loved Christmas lights, even as a kid when his...
PHOTOS: Casper Gets Crafty at Small Business Downtown
A small business in downtown Casper is offering homemade crafts for artsy-fartsies as we gear up for Christmas. At the tail end of November they were at the Ford Center's craft fair offering DIY ornaments, lamps and wreaths. Then, on Parade Day, at their main hub (148 E Midwest Street...
Natrona County Library’s ‘Holiday Bag Sale’ Returns This Week
It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you love books. The annual Holiday Bag Sale is returning to the Natrona County Library for three days, beginning on Thursday, December 1st, 2022. Gear up for a great holiday shopping and winter reading experience. The Friends of the Library...
Kick off the Holiday Season in Downtown Casper at the Christmas Parade
One of the city's most beloved holiday traditions is happening today, November 26, in Downtown Casper. Coinciding with small business Saturday, the Christmas parade and tree lighting at David Street Station are a sight to behold. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Past, Present & Future” and begins...
Float Winners Announced for Casper Christmas Parade, Kenny Electric Takes Top Prize
After a day or two of rest after months of preparation and the big night on Saturday, the Casper Chamber of Commerce has announced a variety of winners for their float contest from the Downtown Casper Christmas Parade. Kenny Electric won the Grand Prize with their Dinosaur-themed float, which featured...
PHOTOS: Small Business Saturday Tells A Tale of Two Cities in Casper
Or so it seems, these days. The day after Thanksgiving used to be about recovering from the massive amounts of turkey and stuffing you consumed the day before. It was about family and napping and leftovers. But then, something happened. Somebody figured out that most people had the day after Thanksgiving off from work. Then, that person figured out a way to make money from it. Thus, Black Friday was born- and it was dark days, indeed.
Enter Your Child In The 2022 Casper ‘Christmas Kids’ Photo Contest
Townsquare Media and Pathfinder Federal Credit Union want to bring a little extra cheer to one of you this season. We’re giving you the chance to win $500. All you have to do is enter a photo of your Christmas kid - adorable, funny, messy- we want to see 'em all!
Casper Mountain’s Hogadon Basin Opens This Week
One of the biggest questions many people have every year is, when does Hogadon Basin Ski Area open? Every year that answer is different. In 2021, the opening was on December 22nd but this year will be a little different. Hogadon Basin has been a staple for the Casper area...
David Street Stations Offers Preview of ‘The Den At David Street Station,’ Opening Saturday
The David Street Station is gearing up for a big weekend - nay- a big season full of Christmas cheer. beginning on Saturday, November 25. On Saturday, the David Street Station will be hosting its annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting, but it will also unveil its newest innovation - 'The Den at David Street Station.'
73-Year-Old Casper Woman Seeking Identities of Three ‘Angels’ Who Shoveled Her Walk
It happened again! Just last week we reported that four kiddos had volunteered to shovel their neighbors' walkways on Thanksgiving, just because "It was the right thing to do." And now, perhaps inspired by that story, perhaps not, another group of people offered to do the very same thing for...
Reindeer Radio Returns To Casper on 101.9 FM for 24/7 Christmas Music
November 25th, 2022 marks the defrosting of all your favorite Christmas classics and jingle jams. Tune in 24/7 on 101.9 FM. From Mariah Carry to Elvis Presley, there's something to make every caroler's heart sing. Casper Reindeer Radio is back for another season of Christmas cheer. You will be able...
The Wait Is Over: Chick’nCone Is Opening This December
Casperites have been patiently awaiting the opening of this chicken and waffles specialty chain for a little over a year now, but the wait is finally over. Chick'nCone will be having their soft opening on Thursday, December 1st, 2022. Located in the Hilltop Shopping Center (in the former Java Jitters location), they will be open from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm on their first day.
Between Mills, Evansville Road Closed for Light, High Profile Vehicles Due to Gusting Winds
Wyoming 258, between Mills and Evansville, is currently closed for light to high profile vehicles due to gusting winds. There are several slick spots in and around Natrona County, with the most extreme located between Glenrock in Casper and between Wyoming 258, Wyoming Blvd and the End of State Route.
“It Was the Right Thing To Do,” Casper Kids Spend Thanksgiving Shoveling Neighbors’ Sidewalks
Thanksgiving, for many people, is a time for family. It's a time to gather around a table, spend time with loved ones (or, at least, people you tolerate once or twice a year in exchange for eating free food that everybody else made), and talk about what you're thankful for.
Arctic Winds, Heavy Snow Showers in Natrona County.
The days are getting shorter, the air is getting colder. Winter has arrived and it's that special time of year where we get to sweep and scrape windshields before going somewhere. Snow showers are likely today after 10 a.m. and into tomorrow for a total accumulation of up to 5...
Bitter Cold, Slippery Road Conditions for Natrona County Today
The National Weather Service is saying drivers should plan on slippery, hazardous road conditions in and around Natrona County this morning. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute." WYDOT warns of high impacts on almost every route in and out of Casper, and while US 20/26/87 is open, the...
There’s a New Veteran-Owned Dog Trainer in Casper
If you're in need of a dog trainer and you're here in the Casper area, you now have a new option. Absolute Alpha is a veteran-owned dong training business, whose motto is" Bettering relationships one dog at a time. Absolute Alpha is owned by United States Navy veteran, Vincent O'Connell....
Semi Ran into Tow Plow on I-25 Past Hat Six Road East of Casper
A semi ran into a tow plow (in the median) just east of Casper, past Hat Six. There were no reported injuries. "Crews are indicating that once a couple other crashes are cleared and they can get the southbound lanes cleared up they will reopen." There is not a current...
Sunday Fire Displaces Casper Resident; Burned Vehicle Found
A Sunday afternoon structure fire in central Casper forced a resident from their home, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department. In another incident, a police officer found a burned pickup on a downtown street on Friday. In the Sunday fire, firefighters were dispatched at 4:41 p.m....
104.7 KISS FM
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0