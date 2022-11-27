ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

104.7 KISS FM

PHOTOS: Casper Gets Crafty at Small Business Downtown

A small business in downtown Casper is offering homemade crafts for artsy-fartsies as we gear up for Christmas. At the tail end of November they were at the Ford Center's craft fair offering DIY ornaments, lamps and wreaths. Then, on Parade Day, at their main hub (148 E Midwest Street...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

PHOTOS: Small Business Saturday Tells A Tale of Two Cities in Casper

Or so it seems, these days. The day after Thanksgiving used to be about recovering from the massive amounts of turkey and stuffing you consumed the day before. It was about family and napping and leftovers. But then, something happened. Somebody figured out that most people had the day after Thanksgiving off from work. Then, that person figured out a way to make money from it. Thus, Black Friday was born- and it was dark days, indeed.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Mountain's Hogadon Basin Opens This Week

One of the biggest questions many people have every year is, when does Hogadon Basin Ski Area open? Every year that answer is different. In 2021, the opening was on December 22nd but this year will be a little different. Hogadon Basin has been a staple for the Casper area...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

The Wait Is Over: Chick'nCone Is Opening This December

Casperites have been patiently awaiting the opening of this chicken and waffles specialty chain for a little over a year now, but the wait is finally over. Chick'nCone will be having their soft opening on Thursday, December 1st, 2022. Located in the Hilltop Shopping Center (in the former Java Jitters location), they will be open from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm on their first day.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

There's a New Veteran-Owned Dog Trainer in Casper

If you're in need of a dog trainer and you're here in the Casper area, you now have a new option. Absolute Alpha is a veteran-owned dong training business, whose motto is" Bettering relationships one dog at a time. Absolute Alpha is owned by United States Navy veteran, Vincent O'Connell....
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Sunday Fire Displaces Casper Resident; Burned Vehicle Found

A Sunday afternoon structure fire in central Casper forced a resident from their home, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department. In another incident, a police officer found a burned pickup on a downtown street on Friday. In the Sunday fire, firefighters were dispatched at 4:41 p.m....
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
