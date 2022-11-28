ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

COVID in Pregnancy Can Vary — Get Vaccinated to Stay Safe

By Cara Murez
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UH2ua_0jPpO7VM00

MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When pregnant women contract COVID-19, one in 10 will have moderate, severe or even critical symptoms, a new study finds.

So it’s important they get their COVID vaccines, experts say.

“Given that patients in all trimesters of pregnancy are susceptible to infection and severe respiratory illness from COVID-19, these findings add urgency to the need for vaccination of all pregnant individuals,” said study co-author Dr. Rachel Schell . She's an assistant instructor in obstetrics and gynecology at UT Southwestern in Dallas.

An estimated 182,000 pregnant women have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States during the pandemic to this point. Past research has shown they have an increased risk of severe and critical disease compared to people who are not pregnant.

For this study, researchers collected data on just over 1,300 patients who had tested positive at some point during their pregnancy and then delivered babies between March 2020 and September 2021 at Parkland Health in Dallas.

About 8% of these women tested positive while in their first trimesters, 27% in the second and 65% during the third trimester.

About 10% of the patients who had been asymptomatic developed symptoms, and 10% of those infected had moderate, severe or critical symptoms.

There was no statistically significant difference in symptoms related to the stage of pregnancy, the researchers said.

“In the rapidly evolving landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic, this study provides information regarding the natural course of COVID-19 infection in pregnancy,” Schell said in a university news release. “This may be useful for clinicians to effectively counsel patients and direct care.”

The study found no increased risk of adverse outcomes, such as stillbirths, among babies or their mothers who were infected with COVID. The researchers in this study could not analyze potential associations between outcomes and severity of COVID-19 symptoms.

The findings were published Nov. 22 in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology MFM .

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19 in pregnancy.

SOURCE: UT Southwestern, news release, Nov. 22, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Paxlovid OK for Use in Pregnant Women Infected With COVID

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Moms-to-be can safely take Paxlovid to help keep their COVID infection from turning serious, a new study shows. Nearly everyone in a group of 47 pregnant women prescribed Paxlovid did well on the drug, which did not appear to interfere with their pregnancy in any significant way, researchers report in the Nov. 29 issue of the journal JAMA Network Open. "Based on our...
The Herald News

Fatal Drug Overdoses Among U.S. Seniors Have Tripled Since 2000

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Growing numbers of older Americans are dying from drug overdoses and alcohol abuse. That's the tragic takeaway from two new reports by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 5,000 people aged 65 and older in the United States died of a drug overdose in 2020, and this number has tripled since 2000, according to one of the reports. ...
The Herald News

Many U.S. Seniors Get Needless, Pricey Cervical Cancer Screenings

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers warn that high rates of cervical cancer screening in women over 65 suggest that some older Americans are being unnecessarily screened. More health data on these screenings in older women is needed to prevent potential harm and unnecessary costs, said the team from University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
The Herald News

AHA News: What's New With the Flu? Here Are 7 Things to Know

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Don't call it a comeback if it was never really gone, but the flu is poised for a breakout year. Like the killer in a horror movie franchise, this season's flu is bringing fresh twists to a familiar theme. Here are seven things you should know to stay safe. Early season ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Herald News

The 'Great Resignation' Is Taking a Toll on U.S. Health Care

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The nationwide shortage of health care professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows. One in four Americans (25%) have noticed or personally experienced the impact of staffing shortages in health care, second only to staff shortages in the retail sector (35%), the poll found. Further, more than...
The Herald News

CDC Will Test New Areas for Polio in Wastewater

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) – U.S. health officials will begin testing wastewater for poliovirus in select locations around the country, including possibly at sites in Michigan and Pennsylvania. The testing will happen in communities that have low polio vaccination rates or those with possible connections to New York communities that are linked to a recent case of paralytic polio in Rockland, N.Y. “Wastewater testing can be an important...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Herald News

First FDA-Approved Fecal-Based Treatment Helps Fight a Tough Superbug

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the first fecal microbiota treatment, aimed at helping adults battling tough-to-treat Clostridium difficile (C. diff) infections. "Today's approval of Rebyota is an advance in caring for patients who have recurrent C. difficile infection [CDI]," said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. "Recurrent CDI impacts an individual's quality...
The Herald News

'Virtual' Driver Program Could Make Driving Safer for Teens With ADHD

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A simulator may make driving safer for teens with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder by training them to take shorter glances away from the roadway. Focused Concentration and Attention Learning (FOCAL) is a computer-based program that teaches teens to keep their eyes on the road. For this study, funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, a driving simulator was added to give students immediate feedback. ...
The Herald News

Most Americans Still Aren't Eating Enough Whole Grains

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Americans are eating more whole grains than ever before -- but it's still not enough. Moreover, not everyone agrees on what whole grains actually are, according to a new study that found competing definitions. The increase in whole grain intake over the past two decades is either 39.5% or 61.5%, according to researchers from the Tufts University Friedman School of Nutrition Science and...
The Herald News

Frozen Stuffed Chicken Products & Microwave Ovens: A Recipe for Salmonella

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- After repeat U.S. outbreaks of salmonella tied to frozen, breaded and stuffed chicken products, researchers are now pointing to microwave cooking as a key driver of illness. Because they’re breaded, the popular products — for example, chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese, chicken cordon bleu, or chicken Kiev — can look cooked. But under that breading the meat is raw, noted researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy