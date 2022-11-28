ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skipping Meals Could Shave Years Off Your Life

By Cara Murez
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IArsO_0jPpO1D000

MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Intermittent fasting -- limiting eating to a small part of the day -- is very popular these days. But that doesn't mean it's healthy.

A new study published online in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests that people who skipped meals, fasted or ate their meals too closely together overall had higher risks of premature death.

"At a time when intermittent fasting is widely touted as a solution for weight loss, metabolic health and disease prevention, our study is important for the large segment of American adults who eat fewer than three meals each day," said lead author Dr. Yangbo Sun . She's an assistant professor of preventive medicine at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

“Our research revealed that individuals eating only one meal a day are more likely to die than those who had more daily meals," Sun said in a journal news release.

Participants who skipped breakfast were more likely to develop fatal heart diseases, Sun said. Those who skipped lunch or dinner increased their risk of premature death from all causes.

Even those who ate three meals a day but had them closer together than 4.5 hours apart had higher risk, the study found.

"Based on these findings, we recommend eating at least two to three meals spread throughout the day," Sun said.

The researchers analyzed data from more than 24,000 Americans, age 40 and older, who participated in a national health and nutrition survey between 1999 and 2014.

About 40% of respondents said they ate fewer than three meals a day. They were more likely to be younger, male, Black, or those with less education and lower family income. They were more likely to be food insecure, meaning that they didn't have enough money to buy healthy food. They were also more likely to smoke, drink more alcohol, and to eat more snacks and less healthy foods, the study found.

Senior author Dr. Wei Bao , an assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of Iowa College of Public Health, said the results are significant even after accounting for those diet and lifestyle factors.

"Our findings are based on observations drawn from public data and do not imply causality," he said in the release. "Nonetheless, what we observed makes metabolic sense."

Skipping meals usually means eating more at one time, Bao said. This can aggravate blood sugar regulation and lead to health issues.

This can also explain the link between a shorter meal interval and death, as less time between meals would result in a larger energy load during the given period, according to the study.

The study noted that the American Dietary Guidelines for 2020-2025 did not address meal frequency, skipping and intervals because the committee developing them "was unable to find sufficient evidence on which to summarize the evidence between frequency of eating and health."

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on nutrition .

SOURCE: Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, news release, Nov. 22, 2022

Related
The Daily

Ozempic Alternatives, Over the Counter Alternative to Ozempic for Weight Loss

Ozempic is an effective weight loss injection. It doesn't suit everyone though and is a prescription drug (Semaglutide) so not available without prescription. This article details the 3 best Ozempic alternatives that can be obtained over the counter or online. Top 3 Natural Ozempic Alternatives. Here are the three best...
MedicineNet.com

Can I Squat After Knee Replacement?

Half squats are acceptable for exercise after knee replacement surgery; however, you should avoid deep squatting because it is neither possible nor desirable following surgery. When it comes to squatting, a few concerns may arise. You must avoid overstretching your knees after knee replacement surgery. You can perform the following...
The Herald News

Exposure to Zika Virus in Womb Might Alter Kids' Development

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Children exposed to the Zika virus may need more support as they start school, even if they were not diagnosed with Zika-related birth defects and congenital Zika syndrome (CZS), a new study suggests. Children may still have differences in brain development, including those in thinking skills, mood and mobility, though researchers said some identified in the study may have been a measure of parents' worry rather than actual differences. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Herald News

AHA News: As Winter Approaches, Seasonal Depression May Set in for Millions

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Winter's coming. The leaves have fallen, temperatures are dropping and there's less daylight to brighten our moods. While some enjoy the changing of the seasons, millions of U.S. adults will experience a form of depression during the winter months known as seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. It can feel just like regular depression, because it is, said Thea Gallagher, a clinical assistant professor in the department of psychiatry at New York University Grossman School of Medicine/NYU...
MedicineNet.com

Why Am I Gaining Weight so Fast During Menopause, and How Can I Stop It?

Menopause occurs when your ovaries stop producing the hormones estrogen and progesterone. This causes you to stop getting your periods and marks the end of your reproductive ability. Many women gain weight during menopause, but there are steps you can take to prevent it. Menopause usually occurs gradually over three...
cohaitungchi.com

Optavia Stomach Issues: What to Expect When Starting Your Diet

The primary day we began our weight reduction journey with the Optavia program, we, such as you actually didn’t know what to anticipate. Our Optavia coach stated, “Eat the optavia fuelings, drink a number of water and luxuriate in these lean inexperienced meals as soon as a day!” We did. For us, the journey was clean (in each sense of the phrase). We didn’t expertise the Optavia abdomen points that we’ve seen in different purchasers or examine on our journey. That doesn’t imply they don’t exist or that you just gained’t expertise them. Your physique is about to go on a change. And over 5 years later, the quantity of people that’ve skilled what we'll discuss on this article is minimal in comparison with the quantity we’ve seen expertise the journey the way in which we did.
cohaitungchi.com

Is Weight Loss Really 80 Percent Diet and 20 Percent Exercise?

If you’ve ever Googled, “Is diet or exercise more important for weight loss?” you’ve probably come across this seemingly arbitrary formula for dropping pounds: It’s 80 percent diet and 20 percent exercise. But where did that 80/20 ratio come from? And what does it really mean?
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

