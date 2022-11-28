Read full article on original website
Gas prices, campaign $$ database shake up Capitol
What do California gas prices and the state’s unwieldy database for tracking donations to political campaigns have in common?. Both were the subject of intense hearings in Sacramento on Tuesday, six days before state lawmakers are set to return to the Capitol to get sworn into office and convene a special session called by Gov. Gavin Newsom to consider a new tax on oil companies. The governor in October accused the industry of “rank price-gouging,” citing a record-high, “inexplicable” gap between average gas prices in California and the nation.
UC, CSU campuses in the hot seat
California’s public university systems, often ranked among the best in the nation, symbolize the state’s opportunities — and can also serve as a microcosm of some of its most pervasive challenges, such as bridging economic and racial divides. Monday marked the start of the third week of...
Rain and wind coming to the valley and snow in the Sierras
The Sacramento Valley could see one-half to an inch of rain between late Wednesday night and Friday morning. The Sierras could see 1 to 3 feet of snow. Travel is discouraged between late Wednesday and Friday morning as white-out conditions could occur. Snow could fall as low as 2000 feet. Wind gusts will also be an issue with gusts up to 35 mph in the valley and 65 mph in the mountains.
