What do California gas prices and the state’s unwieldy database for tracking donations to political campaigns have in common?. Both were the subject of intense hearings in Sacramento on Tuesday, six days before state lawmakers are set to return to the Capitol to get sworn into office and convene a special session called by Gov. Gavin Newsom to consider a new tax on oil companies. The governor in October accused the industry of “rank price-gouging,” citing a record-high, “inexplicable” gap between average gas prices in California and the nation.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO