Congress returns after holiday break to face lengthy to-do list – as it happened

Government funding is set to expire on 16 December and lawmakers wish to avert a shutdown. Photograph: Tom Brenner/Reuters

9.09pm GMT

Summary

That’s it for today’s US politics blog!

Here’s what happened today:

Joe Biden will call on Congress to intervene in a railroad labor strike , first reported the Washington Post. Talks between railroads and unions have broken down, with unions saying it is unlikely a deal will be reached before the 9 December deadline.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke on the dinner between Donald Trump and white supremacist Nick Fuentes during today’s press briefing , saying that the Biden administration “totally rejects bigotry, racism, antisemitism".

At least six counties in Arizona have yet to certify 2022 election results . Arizona was a center point in 2020 when several Republicans and Donald Trump attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election amid false accusations of election fraud.

Congress came back from Thanksgiving break , with a sizable to-do list that includes passing some type of funding bill to avoid a 16 December government shutdown.

Jill Biden announced the 2022 White House holiday theme , We the People , and unveiled themed decorations. In remarks, Biden also honored National Guard families who were in attendance for the festivities.

Thank you for reading and have a good evening!

9.00pm GMT

Jean-Pierre has commented on dinner between Donald Trump and white supremacist Nick Fuentes:

8.57pm GMT

Bloomberg is also reporting a confirmation of the Washington Post report that Biden will call on Congress to intervene in a potential railroad labor strike.

8.46pm GMT

Biden could call for Congress to intervene in potential railroad strike

Jean-Pierre is now facing questions about reports that Biden could ask Congress to intervene in a potential railroad strike, as a railroad labor standoff continues.

A report from the Washington Post earlier today said that Biden plans to call on Congress to intervene, as unions say it is unlikely a deal will be reached before the 9 December deadline.

From the Post’s Lauren Kaori Gurley, Tyler Pager, Tony Romm:

With less than two weeks until a railroad strike deadline, President Biden plans to call on Congress to take action to avert a shutdown of the country’s freight railroads, according to an official briefed on his plans. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss plans that were not yet public. The White House declined to comment. A rail strike could threaten the nation’s water supply, halt passenger rail travel and trigger major disruptions to the U.S. supply chain during the height of the holiday season, potentially worsening inflation. Already, some tech companies have begun rerouting cargo shipments from railroads to trucks in preparation for a potential shutdown, according to CNBC. Union officials have said it’s looking increasingly unlikely that the unions and major rail freight carriers would reach a deal over lingering issues before a Dec. 9 strike deadline, renewing pressure on Congress and the White House to intervene.

Read the full article here (paywall).

8.41pm GMT

Now, onto Georgia.

Jean-Pierre was asked if Biden plans to visit Georgia with the Senate run-off election approaching.

Jean-Pierre did not confirm if Biden has been asked to go to the Peach state, with some pointing to Biden’s low approval ratings as a reason for him to avoid campaigning with Warnock.

8.37pm GMT

Jean-Pierre has been asked about meetings between Democrat and Republican congressional leaders, something Joe Biden said he was doing during a post-Midterms press conference.

8.34pm GMT

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is now at the podium and has taken the briefing’s first question from a young reporter, Eva, who is from a youth journalism program.

Eva asked Jean-Pierre about what Joe Biden is doing about protests in Iran.

8.30pm GMT

Kirby was asked about the welfare of Brittney Griner, the WNBA player who is serving a 9 year prison sentence in a Russian penal colony.

A number of reports have come out about the brutal condition of Russian penal colonies, including 16-hour work days as well as racism and homophobia Griner is facing.

Kirby added that conversations are “ongoing” to bring home Griner and Paul Whelan, a former marine who is also jailed in Russia.

Related: US awaits ‘serious response’ from Russia over Brittney Griner release proposal

8.05pm GMT

Kirby asked another question about the potential impact that protests in China could have on the US supply chain:

8.01pm GMT

Kirby answered a question about protests in China over Covid-19 lockdowns.

7.57pm GMT

Now onto today’s press briefing.

John Kirby took questions at the start of today’s briefing about the first state visit of the Biden-Harris administration, with French president Emmanuel Macron.

7.54pm GMT

The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled today that a state board has to reconsider a rejected substitute teacher application from the police officer who killed Philando Castile in 2016, reported the Associated Press.

Jeronimo Yanez had his substitute teacher application denied by the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board in 2020, which cited “immoral character or conduct.”

The court ruled that the Board has to reconsider and focus more on whether or not Yanez’s conduct makes him unfit to be a teacher.

“The board’s decision must focus exclusively on Yanez’s conduct and his fitness to be a teacher, not fitness to be a police officer,” ruled the court.

Yanez shot and killed Castile, a Black man, during a 2016 traffic stop. Yanez alleged Castile was armed, but Castile had a permit for his firearm.

Castile’s girlfriend live streamed the aftermath of the shooting, as she and her young daughter were in the car at the time.

7.24pm GMT

Here’s the latest on claims made by several women that Walker pressured them into having an abortion, from the Guardian’s Ed Pilkington .

The second woman to allege that she was pressured into having an abortion by Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia’s hotly contested US Senate race , on Tuesday presented previously unseen letters, audio recordings and pages of her personal diary that she said were evidence of their relationship, which he has denied. At a press conference in Los Angeles organized by her lawyer, Gloria Allred, the anonymous woman known only as Jane Doe came forward anew with a raft of fresh materials. She said she was doing so because when she first aired her allegations last month “and told the truth, he denied that he knew that I existed”. The alleged new evidence of the relationship between the woman and the former college football star included a voicemail recording in which Walker was purported to say to her: “This is your stud farm calling, you big sex puppy you”. Jane Doe also read out a letter which she said had been written by Walker to her parents. “I do love your daughter and I’m not out to hurt her. She has been a strong backbone for me through all of this,” the letter said…

Related: Herschel Walker accuser comes forward with fresh relationship claims

6.40pm GMT

The Democratic Chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia has called for an investigation into whether or not Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker is actually a Georgia resident.

In a statement, Nikema Williams said:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Georgia Attorney General’s office must immediately investigate whether Herschel Walker lied about being a Georgia resident. Georgians deserve answers, and Walker must be held accountable for his pattern of lies and disturbing conduct. This is yet another reminder that Walker lacks both the competence and character to be our U.S. Senator.

Concerns of Walker’s residency have come most recently following Walker’s tax records showing that he receives a break meant for Texas residence, reports CNN .

Read the full CNN article here .

6.00pm GMT

Jill Biden has just finished her holiday remarks at the White House, announcing the 2022 holiday theme We the People.

“The soul of our nation is and has always been, We the People,” said Biden during her address.

“And that is what has inspired this year’s White House holiday decorations.”

Each room touches upon themes including unity and community.

As apart of the holiday rollout, several National Guard families were honored guests at the remarks and holiday decoration unveiling, with Biden and attendees applauding them.

5.48pm GMT

Here’s more on Arizona’s election controversy, from the Hill.

Maricopa residents can cast a ballot at any of the county’s vote centers, so poll workers print customized ballots on demand to match one of more than 12,000 ballot styles, depending on where a voter lives. But after previously testing the printers, county officials say they began hearing at 6:30 a.m. on Election Day that some machines were printing ballots too light for tabulators to read. Maricopa officials on Sunday said the issues were rooted in the printers’ fusers. They say they identified a solution by 11:30 a.m., dispatching technicians to change printer settings at 71 of the county’s 223 vote centers throughout the day, adding that not all of those locations were ultimately confirmed to have printer issues. The GOP has seized on those malfunctions, claiming they led to a range of issues that effectively disenfranchised voters. Lake’s campaign has further alleged that election workers were aware of the issues as early as Nov. 2, arguing it “never needed to occur.”

Read the full article here .

5.21pm GMT

At least six Arizona counties must decide by today whether to certify 2022 election results, facing pressure from some Republicans not to approve the vote count which would have Democrats winning the US Senate, governor, and other races.

In Arizona, several key races have yet to be certified, reported the Associated Press.

Two GOP-held counties have voted not to certify election results until Monday, the last day that is allowed under state law, reported AP.

More from AP:

Republican supervisors in Mohave County said last week that they will sign off Monday but wanted to register a protest against voting issues in Maricopa County. In Cochise County, GOP supervisors demanded that the secretary of state prove vote-counting machines were legally certified before they will approve the election results.

4.50pm GMT

Here’s more on the White House’s holiday decorations, from the Associated Press:

Public rooms are dedicated to unifying forces: honoring and remembering deceased loved ones, words and stories, kindness and gratitude, food and traditions, nature and recreation, songs and sounds, unity and hope, faith and light, and children. Public rooms are dedicated to unifying forces: honoring and remembering deceased loved ones, words and stories, kindness and gratitude, food and traditions, nature and recreation, songs and sounds, unity and hope, faith and light, and children. Winter trees, woodland animals and glowing lanterns placed along the hallway help give the feeling of walking through snow. Likenesses of Biden family pets — Commander and Willow, the dog and cat — first appear at the end of the hallway before they are seen later in the Vermeil Room, which celebrates kindness and gratitude, and the State Dining Room, which highlights children. Recipes contributed by the small army of volunteer decorators spruce up the China Room’s mantel. Handwritten ones — for apple crisp and pizzelle, an Italian cookie — are family recipes shared by the first lady.

Read the full article here .

4.26pm GMT

Jill Biden’s holiday message will now start at 12.30 pm eastern time.

During her address, she will announce the 2022 theme for the White House holiday season: We the People.

Jill and Joe Biden expanded on the theme’s meaning in a letter in the 2022 White House Holiday Guide:

For this year’s holidays at the White House, we hope to capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America: We the People . During your visit to the People’s House, through rooms full of history and holiday décor, in the mirrored ornaments and reflective lights, our hope is that you feel at home and find yourself in the great story of America. May the promise of We the People light our path forward into the New Year and bring us together always.

4.04pm GMT

The white gunman who killed 10 Black people in a Buffalo grocery store in May has pleaded guilty today to murder and hate-crime charges, reports the Associated Press.

The 19-year old gunman entered a guilty plea on all the charges he was facing during the 45 minute proceeding.

Charges included murder, murder as a hate crime and hate-motivated domestic terrorism, which automatically carry a life sentence with no possibility of parole.

He also pleaded guilty to injuring another three people during the racist attack.

Here’s more information on charges the Buffalo gunman was facing.

Related: Buffalo shooter indicted on 27 counts of federal hate and firearms charges

3.41pm GMT

The White House issued a statement yesterday on the Fuentes dinner, noting that “bigotry, hate, and antisemitism” do not have a place in America or at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago.



3.15pm GMT

Democrats and Republicans alike have called out Republican lawmakers for not condemning a dinner between Donald Trump, white supremacist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West, who now goes as Ye.

Members of Congress, including anti-Trump Republicans, called out members of the Republican party over the Thanksgiving holiday for staying relatively silent on the dinner, reported Politico .

From Washington representative Liz Cheney, a Republican:

From Democratic representative Jerry Nadler of New York:

2.52pm GMT

Congress also needs to pass the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an annual military spending bill that has faced routine opposition from progress lawmakers.

Lawmakers are behind on the bill, reports the Washington Post , as the Senate has not voted on its version.

Other legislation that could be passed before the end of this' year’s session include legislation that would codify same-sex marriage and interracial marriage rights.

This month, a dozen Republicans voted with Democrats to clear a major procedural hurdle for the historic measure.

Schumer said the Senate will take a final vote on the bill when after the Thanksgiving recess.

Related: What can Democrats push through Congress in the lame-duck session?

2.34pm GMT

With Thanksgiving break over, lawmakers have come back to Washington with an ambitious to-do list before the end of the year, including addressing a looming government shut down.

Government funding is set to expire--yet again--on 16 December.

Lawmakers in both parties must now decide if they can successfully hammer out a bipartisan appropriations deal before the deadline, or pass a short-term funding plan.

But uncertainty remains at the exact path lawmakers will choose. As veteran appropriators from both parties are set to retire, reports the Washington Post , there is a chance that they may attempt to pass a long-term deal one last time.

But such optimism is not equally held.

Idaho representative Mike Simpson, a top Republican appropriator, laughed in response to questions about meeting the funding deadline, reported Politico .

“I just don’t think that’s going to happen,” said Simpson. “There’s just too much confusion going on.”

Democrats in particular are also hoping to push some of their legislation through during this “lame duck” session, with Republicans primed to take control of the House next year.



“We are going to try to have as productive a lame-duck session as possible,” said Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer in a post-election press briefing.

“It’s going to be heavy work, long hours to try and get much done.”

2.14pm GMT

Congress returns post-Thanksgiving break as government shutdown looms

Good morning everyone! Congress is back in Washington after the holiday break, with a lengthy to-do list awaiting lawmakers.

First up on the agenda is passing some resolution to an impending government shutdown, as funding is set to expire on 16 December, reports Politico.

It’s unclear if Congress will pass another stopgap and provide temporary funding or reach a full bipartisan funding deal.

Other initiatives like passing a ban on assault rifles seem to have less steam behind them, reports CNN.

Despite Joe Biden announcing last week that he is working with Congress to “try to get rid of assault weapons,” the Democratic senator Chris Murphy said on Sunday that Democrats do not have the needed votes, tempering optimism about legislation on the matter.

Here’s what else is happening today: