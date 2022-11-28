Read full article on original website
Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
Matt Rhule talks about Mickey Joseph, others looking to stay on his staff
Unsurprisingly one of the first questions asked of new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule during his introductory press conference involved Mickey Joseph. Rhule said he’s reached out to Joseph and he admired the work Joseph did holding things together in a tough role as an interim coach. “I reached out...
The mystery of Dallan Hayden continued for Ohio State vs. Michigan
There are a number of questions worthy of asking of Ohio State following the 45-23 loss to Michigan last Saturday. The Buckeyes were embarrassed by their rivals for a second straight season despite talking all year about how this game was going to be different. But one question that lingers...
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where are outlets predicting the Hawkeyes land heading into championship week?
Iowa's 2022 regular season ended on Friday as the Hawkeyes fell to Nebraska, 24-17, to close out the year and fell just short of making it to the Big Ten Championship for the second straight year. The Hawkeyes closed out the regular season with a 7-5 record. Where do outlets...
OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment
Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
247Sports
LaFleur, Packers figure to take a second stab at hiring Jim Leonhard as DC
Sunday night in Philadelphia was the pièce de résistance of Joe Barry’s mind-numbingly poor career as a defensive coordinator in the NFL. When Green Bay made the decision to hire Barry before last season, it proved extremely difficult to find a statistic which leaned in Barry’s favor from his four previous seasons spearheading NFL defenses. As far as resumes go, they don’t get much worse than his.
Rhule spoke with Scott Frost on Sunday
The current head coach at Nebraska had a conversation on Sunday with the former one. Matt Rhule said he has had a friendship with Scott Frost and talked with him just the other day after it was announced Rhule was Nebraska's next coach. Rhule didn't want to get into all the specifics of that conversation obviously, but did speak of his respect for Frost.
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
Steve Sarkisian addresses whether sophomore WR Xavier Worthy is happy at Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday praised sophomore Xavier Worthy as “arguably the best receiver in our conference” after leading the Big 12 in touchdown receptions for the second straight year. Moments later, at a press conference wrapping up the regular season, Sarkisian was...
BONEYARD: Bulldogs get great news on Wednesday
Mississippi State football got some big news on Wednesday. The first item of good tidings came when SEC-leading tackler Nathaniel Watson announced his intentions to return to Starkille for one final season. Throughout the campaign there was some concern that Watson may elect to turn pro. After the season he turned in this fall, the belief was that Watson would at least test the waters.
Demon Clowney announces intent to enter NCAA transfer portal
Demon Clowney has announced his intent to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The Ole Miss sophomore was once thought to be one of the most promising, young defensive linemen on the team. Clowney announced his intentions via Twitter on Monday. "As I move forward with my athletic and academic career...
Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux announces he'll enter NCAA transfer portal
Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux announced he'll enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens Monday in social media post Tuesday afternoon. "Being at Penn State has been nothing but a blessing," Veilleux wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and staff for memories that I’ll cherish forever. I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility."
Morning Mash: Life post-Palmer and Rhule reactions
Not quite lost, but simply shuffled in somewhere during the last 72 hours of Nebraska winning a football game, hiring a new coach, news of new assistants was an announcement from Trey Palmer on his future. The wide receiver is hitting the NFL Draft and it seems highly unlikely anything...
Oregon WR Dont'e Thornton announces plans to enter transfer portal
On Monday night, sophomore Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton announced his plans to enter the transfer portal when the portal opens on December 5th. Thornton took to Twitter and Instagram to announce his decision saying, "First off, I want to start by saying thank you to coach Lanning, coach Adams and the entire University of Oregon coaching staff and family for all the love and support they have provided me over this past football season at Oregon. I would also like to thank each and every one of my teammates for always pushing me to be the best version of myself on and off the field. Truly after countless hours of thinking while serious discussions with my family about this, i would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal. I'll always be a duck at heart but it's time for me to move on to the next chapter of my football career and make sure that I make the right decision for myself. With much love, Dont'e Thornton Jr. #freemacc"
247Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Chicago Bears, End of November Edition
The 2022 NFL regular season continues for the Chicago Bears and with just three wins all season, much of the attention has turned to the 2023 offseason, a year where the Bears are expected to have upwards of $100M in cap space along with a projected nine draft picks. That means plenty of resources for general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus to add to the Bears roster, continuing to build around quarterback Justin Fields.
Yardbarker
Mike White & the Next Few Games
Well, that helps. There’s nothing like a blowout win to assuage hurt feelings. Mike White was more than anyone could have hoped for, and his great play and the win against Chicago put some of the pain of the New England game further back into the rearview. White played the best game at quarterback that the Jets have had this season and the best game at the position since week two. The defense shut out the Bears in the second half and held them to just ten points for the game. The Jets won the turnover battle and kept themselves in both the playoff and divisional races with the win.
Long snapper Zack Taylor transferring from Rutgers
Rutgers saw its first player announce that he will be leaving the program now that the 2022 season has concluded. Redshirt freshman long snapper Zack Taylor announced via twitter his plans to enter the transfer portal. He is not yet officially in the portal, although that is only a matter of time before it becomes official. Taylor appeared in one game in his two seasons at Rutgers as he lost the starting long snapper battle to Lafayette transfer Ed Rogowski this summer. Taylor still has three years of eligibility remaining. He came to Rutgers as a two-star recruit out of Parsippany Hills (NJ) in the class of 2021.
Tidbits and Rumblings around the College Football Landscape
QB E.J. Warner (Temple) The Owls’ true freshman put on a show last week, throwing for 527 yards and five touchdowns. He was 45-of-63 on the day. The son of former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner came to Temple as a 3 star (.8281) out of Phoenix when he signed only 11 months ago.
Texas Tech Bowl Projections Compilation
Texas Tech finished the regular season 7-5 overall, 5-4 in the Big 12, good enough for fourth place in what was a very competitive conference this season, after defeating Oklahoma 51-48 in overtime of the season finale on Saturday. Perhaps more importantly, the Red Raiders are going bowling for the second consecutive season.
247Sports
Auburn assistant Roc Bellantoni not retained on Hugh Freeze's staff
Auburn assistant coach Roc Bellantoni will not be retained on Hugh Freeze's inaugural Auburn staff, Auburn Undercover was informed on Wednesday afternoon. Bellantoni coached Auburn's edge rushers this season and was the Tigers' special teams coordinator. He was brought onto Bryan Harsin's staff in 2021 as an analyst, then was promoted last offseason after Bert Watts left for the Denver Broncos.
247Sports
