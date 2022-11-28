RICKY STEAMBOAT & FTR VS. JAY LETHAL & NICK ALDIS & BROCK ANDERSON AND MORE: 11/27 BTW RETURN OF THE DRAGON LIVE RESULTS FROM RALEIGH, NC

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable HousingVeronica Charnell MediaCary, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State rides 2-game winning streak into No. 17 DukeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Explains What He Wants For His Son Brock In Wrestling
Few people understand the highs and lows of professional wrestling more than Arn Anderson, but that didn't stop his son Brock from getting into the business himself. Even though he revealed on his "ARN" podcast that "it's been his choice" if he became a wrestler, there is no doubt Brock has a good learning tool. But, that doesn't mean Arn is pushing things, and Brock's favorite match isn't even one of his, instead, it's The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 25.
tjrwrestling.net
Ricky Steamboat Wins In His Final Match
Ricky Steamboat rolled back the years in his final match and picked up one last victory before hanging up his boots for good. In a historic year for wrestling with the return to the ring of Stone Cold Steve Austin and the final ever match of Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat was not to be outshone as he took part in his last ever bout on a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, North Carolina on the 27th of November.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NICK ALDIS TO CHALLENGE FATU FOR HOUSE OF GLORY CHAMPIONSHIP
JACOB FATU vs. Nick Aldis Title Match Announced for HOG Revelations on December 17th in NYC. House of Glory has announced Jacob Fatu's first title defense will be on December 17th at HOG Revelations at LA Boom in New York City. Fatu's first defense will be against former NWA Champion, "The National Treasure" Nick Aldis.
Tony Khan Would Love To Have Ricky Steamboat Back In AEW
Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring at Big Time Wrestling on November 27, teaming with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, & Nick Aldis. It was Steamboat's first match since 2010. It is unknown if Steamboat will wrestle again, but Tony Khan would welcome him back to AEW in any capacity.
Pro Wrestling Insider
11/28 NEW JAPAN SUPER TAG LEAGUE RESULTS FROM NAGANO, JAPAN
1 - Oskar Leube and Yuto Nakashima vs. Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls. 2 - Kosei Fujita, Ryohei Oiwa, Toru Yano and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Aaron Henare, Great O-Khan, Mark David and Kyle Fletcher, with Gideo. Henare pins Oiwa after hitting a Rampage. 3 - Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, Shingo Takagi...
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Comments On His Daughter Joining The WWE
Professional wrestling is littered with second and even third generation wrestlers. Although some have found more success than others, modern stars such as Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair have all come from wrestling families. Could The Undertaker’s daughter be next?. The Undertaker enjoyed one of the most...
wrestlinginc.com
The Usos Next WWE Undisputed Tag Title Defense Announced
After first teaming up just last week, Matt Riddle and Elias have their sights set on WWE's top prize for tag teams. It was announced during last night's "WWE Raw" that they will challenge the Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship on next week's episode. Riddle and Elias...
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn/Roman Reigns Plans Revealed, William Regal WWE Return Update, Major WWE India Show – News Bulletin – November 28, 2022
Details on the plans for Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns have been revealed, an update on William Regal returning to WWE, news of a major WWE India show, and more. Survivor Series WarGames is in the bag, it’s the start of a new week, so let’s begin with the WrestleTalk.com News Bulletin for Monday November 28, 2022.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW PROMOTION FORMING WITH ALDIS, JAMES AND THOMPSON
Conrad Thompson is teaming up with Nick Aldis and Mickie James to create Oceania Pro Wrestling, based on the Starrcast format. The first event will be targeted for late 2023 in Australia over four days featuring a mix of wrestling matches and a comic-con type event. If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
wrestlinginc.com
Stu Hart's Sale Of Stampede Wrestling Led To Bret Hart's First Stint In WWE
Stu Hart was tired. His promotion, Stampede Wrestling, was in financial distress. His son, Bruce Hart, constantly defied orders and was resented by the locker room for his politicking. Ed Whalen, the voice of Stampede, quit on air on the night Bad News Allen delivered a piledriver to The Stomper's son on the Victoria Pavilion floor.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho's Son Gives Big Update On Pro Wrestling Ambitions
Charlotte Flair, El Hijo del Santo, Randy Orton, Juventud Guerrera, Cody and Dustin Rhodes, Dominik Mysterio; all are examples of professional wrestlers who followed their famous fathers into the wrestling business. And that's just a few examples, as wrestling is littered with second and third generation wrestlers, all trying to live up to their famous family members.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On WWE's Plans For Dijak On Tonight's NXT
While he waits for Elon Musk to let him change his Twitter name, Dijak will be busy on tonight's "WWE NXT." One week after making a surprise comeback to "NXT," Dijak will return to in-ring action on tonight's episode. The opponent for his return match has yet to be announced....
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Kevin Owens ends friendship with Sami Zayn, beats Jey Uso in main event
Just two days after Survivor Series, WWE returned to television on Monday night with WWE Raw. In the main event, Kevin Owens managed to get some revenge over The Bloodline after coming up on the losing side in the WarGames match. Owens vowed that he was done with Sami Zayn...
PWMania
Update on Roman Reigns Being Upset with Kevin Owens at WWE Survivor Series
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was reportedly annoyed by a slap delivered by Kevin Owens during Saturday’s War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series. As previously stated, Reigns was said to be visibly upset backstage at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, specifically over a spot that occurred during the War Games bout. It was rumored that Reigns objected to what he saw as an unplanned spot between himself and Owens, and that he wanted everything to go as planned. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. The original report can be found by clicking here.
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Recalls Conversation With Becky Lynch Prior To WWE Return
Prior to her Survivor Series return, Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING RETURNS TO REGULAR PROGRAMMING THIS WEEK, COMPLETE PREVIEW
After last week's Thanksgiving-themed episode Impact Wrestling on AXS TV jumps back into their storylines, featuring the following. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Josh Alexander in 2022. 8 PM - Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:. *The fallout of The Over Drive 2022 PPV. *Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James -...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
The Bunny vs. Black Onyx. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh. Lee Johnson vs. Robert Anthony. Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Joe Alonzo & GBA. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ari Daivari. Best Friends & Rocky Romero vs. Yabo & Freedom Ramsey & Davey Bang. Athena...
Pro Wrestling Insider
STOKELY TALKS, THE BENGALS LIKE MOX AND RENEE, AEW MERCH AND MORE
ShopAEW.com has an exclusive MJF AEW Unrivaled Collection Series action figure. Only 3,000 will be sold. There's also a Top Rope Tuesday exclusive Orange Cassidy blue tie dye holiday sweater variant available. Cincinnati Bengals tweeted:. Renee Paquette tweeted:. Stokely Hathaway talks about getting into the wrestling business, his inspiration for...
ComicBook
Big Update on Bobby Roode's WWE Status
WWE has been missing one glorious piece for over five months now. Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, and his last televised match stretches as far back at April. While the lack of TV time in between April and June could be attributed to a stall in creative plans for the former NXT Champion, his absence since then is seemingly injury-related. Roode underwent a medical procedure in September for an unspecified injury, as he shared on a past Instagram post that he had a "successful trip" to Southlake Orthopaedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW SUPER SERIES THIS THURSDAY ON FUSION AND MORE
This Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV will feature:. *Lady Shani vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorado vs. Lady Flammer - Elimination Match, winner to earn match against MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie. *Dragon Gate's Shun Skywalker to debut. Tickets are now on sale for MLW's return...
Comments / 0