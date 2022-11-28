Read full article on original website
J.M. Biggs: Holiday blunders
Thanksgiving can be one of the best times of the year, or it can become a nightmare. Sometimes I wonder if everyone has forgotten the true meaning of it. Whether Thanksgiving past, or this Thanksgiving, I have experienced some behavior that was questionable. Now that it is over, I hope that people will calm down. You might ask, what do I mean by calm down? I’m glad you asked. You remember when you were grocery shopping for all those goodies for that wonderful holiday? Remember...
‘Jeopardy!’ Slammed For “Lazy” Clue About Mexican Food Item
The Tournament of Champions is underway on Jeopardy! but contestants aren’t the only one under an intense spotlight. The questions, or clues, have been under scrutiny on social media lately. One recent prompt concerning a popular Mexican dish has viewers criticizing Jeopardy!. The feedback for this clue, presented by...
'Bluey' is coming to the Heymann Center: Here's when and how to get tickets
Bluey and the Heeler family from the beloved Disney+ animated series are coming to Lafayette. "Bluey" is a preschool show from Australia about a family of cartoon dogs. Bluey and her sister Bingo spend their days with their "mum," Chili, and dad, Bandit, playing make-believe games, going to the park and the library, solving problems and having fun.
