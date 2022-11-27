Read full article on original website
Related
siusalukis.com
Salukis return to Banterra Center to take on Chicago State
The Salukis return to Banterra Center on Thursday after going 1-1 at the Christmas City Classic in Bethlehem, Pa., last weekend. Southern will take on Chicago State at 6 p.m. as it just has three non-conference matchups remaining with Missouri Valley Conference play starting Dec. 29 at Evansville. Last weekend...
siusalukis.com
Salukis Open Missouri Valley Conference Action Wednesday at Evansville
CARBONDALE, Ill. - Saluki Basketball opens Missouri Valley Conference action Wednesday evening against Evansville. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT from the Ford Center. • The game will be available nationally on ESPN Plus with Kyle Peach (play-by-play) and Rick Johnston (analyst) calling the action. • The radio broadcast...
siusalukis.com
Salukis Roll in Valley Opener at Evansville, 80-53
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – It was all Southern Illinois as the Saluki men's basketball team defeated Evansville, 80-53, in its Missouri Valley Conference opener Wednesday night at the Ford Center. Lance Jones led the Salukis with 17 points and 10 Salukis enters the scoring column during the win. Jones stuffed...
Comments / 0