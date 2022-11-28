Read full article on original website
Teachers: Show Up On Time
Watch: Rabbi Nachman Wilhelm of Online Smicha discusses the halachic obligations of teachers, and why it is of utmost importance that they show up on time. Rabbi Nachman Wilhelm of OnlineSmicha.com, discusses the halachic obligations of teachers, and why it is of utmost importance that they show up on time.
Moscow University Students Learn About Chessed from Chabad
Students from Moscow’s University of Sociology came to learn and volunteer at the Shaarei Tzedek Chesed Center after the request came from University administration, who had heard about the Jewish center’s sterling reputation. Photos by: Levi Nazarov. Dozens of students from Moscow’s University of Sociology came to learn...
American 770 Bochurim Strategize To Boost Hakhel
American and English-speaking bochurim currently studying in the central Yeshivas Tomchei Tmimim in 770 met on Monday night to propose and discuss meaningful ways to promote Mivtza Hakhel. American and English-speaking bochurim currently studying in the central Yeshivas Tomchei Tmimim in 770 met on Monday night to propose and discuss...
