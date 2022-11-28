Letter: Public education equals potential, promise for America

We of the Pitt County Coalition Against Racism (CAR) have advocated for school bus drivers, safety assistants, custodians and other facility services workers for many years. By participating in school board meetings we observed a meanspiritedness expressed during the public comment period.

Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent argued that the GOP’s tidal wave of repressive education legislation has “an obvious purpose: to make teachers feel perpetually on thin ice, so they shy away from difficult discussions about our national past rather than risk breaking laws in ways they cannot themselves anticipate.”

“But there’s another, more pernicious goal driving these bills that might well succeed politically precisely because it remains largely unstated,” Sargent continued. “The darker underlying premise here is that these bills are needed in the first place, because subversive elements lurk around every corner in schools, looking to pervert, indoctrinate, or psychologically torture your kids.”

The “combination of ... vagueness and punitive mechanisms such as rights of action and tip lines” is intentionally designed to promote self-censorship, wrote Sargent. “Precisely because teachers might fear that they can’t anticipate how they might run afoul of the law — while also fearing punishment for such transgressions — they might skirt difficult subjects altogether.”

He added that “calls for maximal parental choice and control in schools have been used by the right for decades as a smoke screen to sow fears and doubts about public education at its ideological foundations.”

On Nov. 22, U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., a former middle school principal, stated:

“Radical Republicans hate education because it cripples their lies and fear-mongering. I stand with Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, and all teachers in the fight for our kids, our democracy, and our planet.”

We will keep working for safe, vibrant schools that enrich our children and strengthen our communities.

Don Cavellini

Greenville

Cavellini is co-chairman of the Pitt County Coalition Against Racism.