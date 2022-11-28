What a weekend: Buckeyes, Browns and Turkey Bowl

MILAN TWP. — "If you build it, he will come."

In this case, if its Thanksgiving morning, they all will come.

The annual Turkey Bowl was held Thursday morning on Plank Road in Milan Township. For years, anybody who wants to play just shows up and gives it a go — from the oldtimers to the youngsters.

The key? Have fun. Don't get hurt. And just win, baby.

This year the youngsters got the best of the old-timers.

Enjoy these photos taken by Joe Centers.