ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Man in custody after deadly shooting in North Bay Village

By Peter D&#039;Oench
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmebj_0jPom8KI00

Suspect arrested after man fatally shot, woman hurt during dispute at North Bay Village home 02:59

MIAMI -- A man was in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man and wounded a woman during a domestic dispute Monday morning in North Bay Village, authorities said.

Police were called to a home in the 7900 block of East Drive shortly before 8 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a male victim, who died at the scene, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed in critical condition. Police say when they arrived they found a man standing outside the apartment with a firearm in his hand.

Both victims were said to be in their 30s, according to police.

Police have not identified any of the people involved in the incident.

The scene after one person was killed during a triple shooting in North Bay Village. CBS 4

Authorities said a 2-year-old girl was inside the house when the shooting occurred but the child was not hurt. Police said that she would be in the temporary custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

In a written statement, officials said the incident appears to be "a tragic domestic-related incident" and that no other suspects were wanted in connection with the incident. Miami-Dade Police though said they could not confirm that this was a case of domestic violence.

But Detective Luis Sierra told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "This is not necessarily a case of domestic violence But this was a tragic incident and if you know of someone who may be suffereding from domestic violence the county has several resources that can be given to you discreetly for those seeking help."

North Bay Village runs along the 79th Street Causeway between Miami and Miami Beach.

It was not clear if the suspect was shot during the dispute.

Police were originally called to the scene for a report of a triple shooting.

Diego Pinilla, who lives in the complex on the second floor, said he heard 10 rounds.

"I was sleeping (and) I thought it was a dream," he said before going outside and seeing the yellow crime scene tape that was erected at the complex. "I have been living for a year and I live on the 2nd floor and I heard about 10 rounds in the shooting. I don't know what happened but this was bad. This is not good to have a shooting and guns. This is not good. This is not good."

Neighbor Sara Bolanos told CBS4 she heard even more shots than Pinilla heard.

"I heard 16 shots being fired," she said. "And then I heard a woman screaming help me, help me."

Police Detective Luis Serra said during a news conference that investigators don't yet know the relationship between the two victims and the gunman.

"We do not know the relationship between all 3 parties at this time," he said. "There is some relationship but the extent of that relationship is to be determined."

Comments / 2

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Friends Mourn Death of Man Killed in North Bay Village Shooting

Friends and family gathered Saturday after the man police said was killed Monday in North Bay Village by his girlfriend's ex was laid to rest. Some of Banner Vidal's closest friends spoke to NBC 6 at his funeral and said he will be remembered through his art. “He was the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man, woman hurt during shooting in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- Police were investigating a double shooting early Friday that left a man hurt and a woman critically injured at a home in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.Police were called to a home on SW 117th Avenue near 122nd Street shortly before 12:30 a.m.When they arrived the found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to Jackson South Medical Center, where the woman was listed in critical condition while the man was in stable condition.Investigators have not yet said if they know what led to the gunfire or if a suspect was being sought.The identities of the two people were pending.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Deputies search for answers after Broward man, shot, exits vehicle at red light and collapses in western Boca

A Hollywood man with at least one gunshot wound exited his lunch truck at a red light Friday afternoon and collapsed in a busy roadway in western Boca Raton, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. As of Saturday afternoon, the man, who is in his early 50s, remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital while deputies try to piece together where — and why — he was shot. “The ...
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Shooting investigation underway in Lauderhill after man killed during argument

LAUDERHILL – An investigation is underway in Lauderhill Saturday morning after a fatal overnight shooting.The shooting happed at a home in the 17 block of NW 58 Avenue at 3:30 a.m.Reports indicate two people were in that home and got into an argument. When officials got inside, they found a man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound.He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.Lauderhill PD said this "is an isolated incident and all parties involved are cooperating."No word on any charges at this time.
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Family mourns after Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher was shot and killed in a road rage shooting on Sunday night. Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 12-year-old boy who went missing in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Christian Hernandez was last seen near the 200 block of Northeast 40th Court, at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
CBS Miami

Preschool teacher Ana Estevez dies days after road-rage shooting

MIAMI - A preschool teacher who was wounded during a shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County has died. Ana Estevez was 23 years old and authorities continue to search for a man they say shot Ana and two other people late Sunday night when a minor traffic collision on Interstate 95 escalated into gunfire.A young girl, who was in a separate vehicle, was also shot during the incident and taken for treatment. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, investigators were called around 8:30 p.m. to southbound I-95 between the Sunrise and Broward Boulevard exits.Investigators said a white BMW side-swiped a Nissan Sentra carrying the two gunshot victims. An argument occurred between the people in both cars and the BMW driver opened fire on the man and woman in the Nissan, police said.Investigators are hoping someone comes forth with information to find the gunman. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. 
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police make arrest in 1980 cold case of woman murdered in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A murder case that went cold for more than 40 years in Miramar has heated back up as police make a break in the case. This is the oldest cold case in the City of Miramar, which goes back to January 1980. Every so often, detectives have revisited the case to see if there was any progress that could be made.
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Person Detained After Man Found Shot in Lauderhill: Police

A person has been detained after a man was found shot in Lauderhill Thursday morning, officials said. Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded to the 5500 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. after receiving an anonymous call that someone was shooting "inside of a car." When officers...
LAUDERHILL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Road ranger discovered woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park

A state road ranger’s nightly patrol led to the discovery of a woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park on Thursday, and Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the death. The Florida Department of Transportation ranger found the woman’s body lying next to a vehicle shortly after midnight near Oakland Park Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Office said. First responders met ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
CBS Miami

Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jury to consider death sentence in stabbing deaths of Deerfield couple

Rosario “Ross” Melici is guilty of first-degree murder. A jury decided that last month. He helped bind Philip and Barbara Russo to a chair and cover their mouths in painter’s tape. He put a plastic bag over the woman’s head. But did he stab the couple to death, or was that his accomplice’s dirty work? Legally, it shouldn’t matter — under Florida law, two people committing a felony together are ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
124K+
Followers
22K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy