Man in custody after deadly shooting in North Bay Village

Suspect arrested after man fatally shot, woman hurt during dispute at North Bay Village home 02:59

MIAMI -- A man was in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man and wounded a woman during a domestic dispute Monday morning in North Bay Village, authorities said.

Police were called to a home in the 7900 block of East Drive shortly before 8 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a male victim, who died at the scene, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed in critical condition. Police say when they arrived they found a man standing outside the apartment with a firearm in his hand.

Both victims were said to be in their 30s, according to police.

Police have not identified any of the people involved in the incident.

Authorities said a 2-year-old girl was inside the house when the shooting occurred but the child was not hurt. Police said that she would be in the temporary custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

In a written statement, officials said the incident appears to be "a tragic domestic-related incident" and that no other suspects were wanted in connection with the incident. Miami-Dade Police though said they could not confirm that this was a case of domestic violence.

But Detective Luis Sierra told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "This is not necessarily a case of domestic violence But this was a tragic incident and if you know of someone who may be suffereding from domestic violence the county has several resources that can be given to you discreetly for those seeking help."

North Bay Village runs along the 79th Street Causeway between Miami and Miami Beach.

It was not clear if the suspect was shot during the dispute.

Police were originally called to the scene for a report of a triple shooting.

Diego Pinilla, who lives in the complex on the second floor, said he heard 10 rounds.

"I was sleeping (and) I thought it was a dream," he said before going outside and seeing the yellow crime scene tape that was erected at the complex. "I have been living for a year and I live on the 2nd floor and I heard about 10 rounds in the shooting. I don't know what happened but this was bad. This is not good to have a shooting and guns. This is not good. This is not good."

Neighbor Sara Bolanos told CBS4 she heard even more shots than Pinilla heard.

"I heard 16 shots being fired," she said. "And then I heard a woman screaming help me, help me."

Police Detective Luis Serra said during a news conference that investigators don't yet know the relationship between the two victims and the gunman.

"We do not know the relationship between all 3 parties at this time," he said. "There is some relationship but the extent of that relationship is to be determined."