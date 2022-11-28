‘Achieving Life Satisfaction Is Our Ultimate Goal’ – Personal Development Writer Releases Inspiring Book On Finding Your Purpose

Read full article on original website
Fantasy Relationships
Fantasies can misguide you in relationships. It is important to be aware of how past relationships may impact present ones. Good relationship choices lead to greater happiness. A real relationship is often different from how you imagined, but that can make it more satisfying. Frequently, my patients want to form...
Opinion: Women Stay in Unhappy Marriages For Many Different Reasons
A close friend is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Opinion: Happiness after a Gray Divorce. Let it be. Let it be.
This is the last article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. “Will divorce make me happier?” is the question many over 50 adults are asking as the number of gray divorces continues to rise in our society. There is often an assumption that individuals will be happier after they divorce because the divorce will solve, or at least lessen, a difficult problem.
Opinion: Couples Make Mistakes In Relationship Communication
“I can order takeout now so that it’s ready when we get there to pick it up!”. My husband insisted on placing the order itself. This was a common occurrence, and even though it seemed so trivial, I began to have a meltdown.
Release Your Expectations — They Ruin Your Relationships
Silhouette Photography of Person Standing on Green Grass in Front of Mountains during Golden HourPhoto by S Migaj. How would life be without friends? We learn the value of friendship during childhood, our teenage years and up into our adult lives.
Opinion: Uncertainty About A Relationship Requires Self-Discovery
I’m not sure if it’s that time of year when relationships seem to fall apart, or if it’s that so many of us are struggling with the current environment, but I’ve been having a lot of conversations with friends about their relationships. Many are frustrated with how things are going, and some are unsure if they are with the right partner.
Opinion: Relationship Commandments Can Help Keep Couples On Track
A few weeks ago I was visiting with a friend who brought up something called “relationship commandments.”. “Relationship Commandments?” I was perplexed but utterly fascinated by what came next.
Opinion: Keeping “The Spark” Alive In A Relationship Is Pivotal For Success
I have often heard people in long-term relationships say that love inevitably fades over time. When I was younger, I doubted these claims and thought that if I found the “right person” things would always be exhilarating. As I grew up I discovered the unfortunate truth that things can easily become routine and less exciting, especially in a long-term relationship that spans over years or decades.
Giving Thanks: Americans Have A Lot To Learn About Being Grateful
Learning from other languages of gratitude, perhaps we can make our “thank you” less casual and more heartfelt. The post Giving Thanks: Americans Have A Lot To Learn About Being Grateful appeared first on NewsOne.
Opinion: Narcissistic Relationships Are Always Unstable
Time and time again I am asked the same question by people who are torn between staying and leaving their narcissistic partner. “Can I make a relationship with a narcissist work?”
Why Are More Couples Choosing the DINK Lifestyle?
In the United States, a growing number of couples live a DINK lifestyle instead of the historically traditional family structure that includes having children, at least according to data. The DINK lifestyle — aka "dual income, no kids" — is generally used to describe a family where neither adult in the partnership has children and both are working paying jobs.
Why Do People Collect Things? The Role of Loneliness
Researchers found that anxious attachment, but not avoidant attachment, predicted excessive acquisition. In the absence of healthy relationships, people might collect things for comfort. Both anthropomorphism and distress intolerance explained the association between anxious attachment and excessive acquisition. Loneliness has become an epidemic. Currently, over half of Americans are lonely,...
How to Get Comfortable With Change and Build It Into the Foundation of Your Business
Finding the right balance between steady restructuring and unorganized disruption is a scale all change leaders must know how to balance.
Non-Fiction: When Friendship Became A Competition
Many compete with their friends, who have already won the race, destroying many good friendships. #red4danger, #yellow4friendshipPhoto byAnnelise Lords. “Answer your phone please,” Maxine urged Kyra while they enjoyed their lunch at their favorite diner.
Buddhist monk Matthieu Ricard's advice on cultivating happiness
Finding the right type of happiness is within our reach. “One does not become happy overnight, but with patient labor, day after day. Happiness is constructed, and that requires effort and time. In order to become happy, we have to learn how to change ourselves.” Luca and Francesco Cavalli-Sforza.
Tactics Ogre: Reborn — Starting Choices Guide
Here is a complete list of all tarot cards questions and answers with a complete breakdown of stats in Tactics Ogre: Reborn. All Tactics Ogre: Reborn players will have to go through a series of questions at the beginning of the game from the Starseer Warren, who will pose these questions in the form of tarot cards and three possible answers to each one. The selected answers will determine the starting stats of your character.
