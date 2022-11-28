ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

‘Achieving Life Satisfaction Is Our Ultimate Goal’ – Personal Development Writer Releases Inspiring Book On Finding Your Purpose

tippnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Fantasy Relationships

Fantasies can misguide you in relationships. It is important to be aware of how past relationships may impact present ones. Good relationship choices lead to greater happiness. A real relationship is often different from how you imagined, but that can make it more satisfying. Frequently, my patients want to form...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Women Stay in Unhappy Marriages For Many Different Reasons

A close friend is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
B.Karl

Opinion: Happiness after a Gray Divorce. Let it be. Let it be.

This is the last article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. “Will divorce make me happier?” is the question many over 50 adults are asking as the number of gray divorces continues to rise in our society. There is often an assumption that individuals will be happier after they divorce because the divorce will solve, or at least lessen, a difficult problem.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Uncertainty About A Relationship Requires Self-Discovery

I’m not sure if it’s that time of year when relationships seem to fall apart, or if it’s that so many of us are struggling with the current environment, but I’ve been having a lot of conversations with friends about their relationships. Many are frustrated with how things are going, and some are unsure if they are with the right partner.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Keeping “The Spark” Alive In A Relationship Is Pivotal For Success

I have often heard people in long-term relationships say that love inevitably fades over time. When I was younger, I doubted these claims and thought that if I found the “right person” things would always be exhilarating. As I grew up I discovered the unfortunate truth that things can easily become routine and less exciting, especially in a long-term relationship that spans over years or decades.
POPSUGAR

Why Are More Couples Choosing the DINK Lifestyle?

In the United States, a growing number of couples live a DINK lifestyle instead of the historically traditional family structure that includes having children, at least according to data. The DINK lifestyle — aka "dual income, no kids" — is generally used to describe a family where neither adult in the partnership has children and both are working paying jobs.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
psychologytoday.com

Why Do People Collect Things? The Role of Loneliness

Researchers found that anxious attachment, but not avoidant attachment, predicted excessive acquisition. In the absence of healthy relationships, people might collect things for comfort. Both anthropomorphism and distress intolerance explained the association between anxious attachment and excessive acquisition. Loneliness has become an epidemic. Currently, over half of Americans are lonely,...
Annelise Lords

Non-Fiction: When Friendship Became A Competition

Many compete with their friends, who have already won the race, destroying many good friendships. #red4danger, #yellow4friendshipPhoto byAnnelise Lords. “Answer your phone please,” Maxine urged Kyra while they enjoyed their lunch at their favorite diner.
Carmen Micsa

Buddhist monk Matthieu Ricard's advice on cultivating happiness

Finding the right type of happiness is within our reach. “One does not become happy overnight, but with patient labor, day after day. Happiness is constructed, and that requires effort and time. In order to become happy, we have to learn how to change ourselves.” Luca and Francesco Cavalli-Sforza.
gameskinny.com

Tactics Ogre: Reborn — Starting Choices Guide

Here is a complete list of all tarot cards questions and answers with a complete breakdown of stats in Tactics Ogre: Reborn. All Tactics Ogre: Reborn players will have to go through a series of questions at the beginning of the game from the Starseer Warren, who will pose these questions in the form of tarot cards and three possible answers to each one. The selected answers will determine the starting stats of your character.

Comments / 0

Community Policy