Trump Jr Mocks Biden's Non-binary Nuclear Official After Theft Charge
Donald Trump Jr. used a play on words to ridicule the DOE's Sam Brinton who faces federal theft charges.
‘Gaslighting’ is the word of the year. What took it so long?
As a person who writes about honesty and deception, I felt a spark of hope Monday when I found out that Merriam-Webster had made “gaslighting” the official word of the year for 2022. Maybe, just maybe, people are finally ready to engage with dishonesty and how it operates...
It would be good for 'a massive cultural shift' toward European gun control: New York Times columnist
New York Times columnist David Brooks appeared on PBS Newshour Friday and argued that the United States should become more like Europe with regard to gun control.
Opinion: Narcissists' Weaponize Compassion From Others
Growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. Some of this stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.
Believe it -- Merriam-Webster's word of the year is 'gaslighting'
The online dictionary chose "gaslighting," which it defines as "the act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one's own advantage," as its top word of 2022.
The Jewish Press
The Next Generation of Doctors: Diverse, Woke–and Incompetent
Bad news for the future of medicine and the future of human life. While radical politics had consumed the ‘soft sciences’ and most impractical academic fields, the practical ones, especially the sciences, were generally intact. In the last decade, all of academia has crumbled. Quotas are everywhere and...
Washington Examiner
Biden’s lawless bailout of credentialed elites continues
Other than unmarried women, no demographic was a more reliable vote for President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party this Election Day than college-educated voters. So it should come as no surprise that Biden once again showered this constituency with federal money this week when he announced that the Department of Education would, for the sixth time, delay all student loan payments.
Phys.org
Witchcraft beliefs are widespread, highly variable around the world
A newly compiled dataset quantitatively captures witchcraft beliefs in countries around the world, enabling investigation of key factors associated with such beliefs. Boris Gershman of American University in Washington, D.C., presents these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on November 23, 2022. Numerous prior studies conducted around the world...
Society-altering Respect for Marriage Act likely to create firestorm akin to Roe v Wade
Fifty years after Roe, politicians are sleepwalking into another firestorm; this time, same-sex marriage – an issue that polls show Americans won’t line up to oppose.
Perspective: The church is right. The Respect for Marriage Act can be a vehicle for protecting religious freedom
The Respect for Marriage Act carves out protections for those who oppose same-sex marriage and says diverse beliefs are ‘due proper respect.’
‘Living hell’ and the destruction of academic freedom
If universities don’t protect free speech and open debate, they’re no better than finishing schools, if not outright propaganda factories — serving not the nation or the search for truth, but simply the dominant ideology. But that’s increasingly what US colleges have become, routinely closing the door to dissent by shutting down professors, researchers and students who challenge the received wisdom. How many still deserve the vast public support they still receive? The latest example: Stanford professor of medicine Jay Bhattacharya, who with profs from Harvard and Oxford co-authored the Great Barrington Declaration in 2020, early in the pandemic, flagging the...
Advocate
Lesbians Targeted as 'Fair Game' in Spate of Hate Crimes
In an inquiry into the numerous hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people in Australia between the 1970s and 2000s, a spotlight has brought attention to lesbian targets of the violence. While most of the evidence and cases involve queer men, Carole Ruthchild gave evidence as the first witness from the lesbian...
True Power Is Without Violence
A Person Sitting on Wooden Planks Across the Lake SceneryPhoto by S Migaj. Living means taking in information from the external world, and responding to it accordingly. Different experiences require different responses, and growing up means having the ability to keep our inner peace no matter what the external world demands from us.
Complex
Winnipeg LGBTQ Skateboarders Rally Against Evangelical-Run Skatepark Policies
Skateboarders who frequent The Edge Skatepark in Winnipeg are rallying against The Edge, the organization that runs the park, after it denied LGBTQ+ skaters a weekly skate night for members of their community. In a report from the CBC, Maddy Nowasad, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, often found herself...
Giving Thanks: Americans Have A Lot To Learn About Being Grateful
Learning from other languages of gratitude, perhaps we can make our “thank you” less casual and more heartfelt. The post Giving Thanks: Americans Have A Lot To Learn About Being Grateful appeared first on NewsOne.
Advocate
Senate Advances Religious Freedom Amendment to Marriage Equality Bill
The U.S. Senate Monday advanced a religious freedom amendment to a marriage equality bill, the Respect for Marriage Act, moving the legislation a step closer to passage. The Respect for Marriage Act would write marriage equality into federal law, protecting it from Supreme Court action. The amendment is meant to allay concerns that the act would interfere with religious liberty. The amendment confirms that no nonprofit religious organization would have to provide goods, services, or facilities for wedding ceremonies or receptions, and it clarifies that the federal government would not have to recognize polygamous marriages. A coalition of faith groups has endorsed the amendment.
We Need the Equality Act—and We Need It Now! | Opinion
As a Black transgender woman who has extensively reported on the rise of anti-trans hate in America, this weekend's targeted massacre at Club Q in Colorado Springs is the moment I have always feared, but hoped would never come.
The Pandemic Exposed the Inequality of American Motherhood
In the early days of the pandemic, the outlook for women seemed bleak. Experts predicted that, faced with an uncertain economy in the midst of a public-health crisis, women would have fewer kids, accelerating America’s long-running drop in fertility. For those who already had children, researchers foresaw plunging employment. Schools and day cares were closing. Family members couldn’t come help with child care. It seemed clear that mothers would take on the majority of this additional labor, forcing many to scale back on or opt out of paid work entirely. American family life would be sent back to the 1950s.
Jordan Peterson’s Politics Make Life Harder for Young Men
Jordan Peterson is back on Twitter.Although the Canadian psychologist, self-help author, and political commentator has only resumed posting for a few days, he’s tweeted as much as many people do in a month. And a quick glance through his timeline makes it abundantly clear that he’s completed his transformation into an unabashed foot-soldier of the partisan Right.He lavishes praise on right-wing billionaire Elon Musk—and not just because the new Twitter boss restored Peterson himself to the platform. He regularly bashes both the democratic socialist NDP (New Democratic Party) in Canada and their approximate equivalents in the American “Squad” of congressional...
Trevor Noah points out the hypocrisy of being pro-life and anti-gun-control.
Want to save lives? Then we need to talk about guns.
