Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
texags.com
The Film Room: Texas A&M 38, LSU 23
McGee I hear is in the process of negotiating an NIL deal with Nyquil. What a gut check performance there on the film room with the sniffles. Well done McGee. My favorite TA content every year, thanks again for another year of the film room. Stephen McGee is a natural...
Critical Time for Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher
Jimbo Fisher is in the market for a new offensive coordinator, but how much impact will that hire have for the Aggies?
texags.com
John Harris on the draft stock of the Maroon & White's eligible players
Following Texas A&M's shocking upset of LSU, Houston Texans sideline reporter John Harris broke down what went right as the Aggies capped off their season. Harris also discussed how Antonio Johnson, Devon Achane and Ainias Smith would look on draft boards. Key notes from John Harris interview. I will never...
texags.com
Freshman DB Jacoby Mathews says Aggies 'needed' win over LSU
After facing a number of trials this fall, Texas A&M closed the 2022 season with a big win over LSU, and freshman DB Jacoby Mathews says the Aggies "needed" it. Courtesy of Pintail Hunting Club, Mathews spoke about the game, moving forward, his freshman season and more.
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Wide Receiver Lane Declares for Transfer Portal
Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane has announced he is entering the transfer portal. The junior from Houston, Texas was hampered by injuries in 2022, playing in only eight games while hauling in seven catches for 76 yards. Lane, along with kick-off specialist Caden Davis, have been the only players...
texags.com
TexAgs Radio: Wednesday (11/30) full show
Wednesday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan broke down the newest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings. At the bottom of the hour, OB reveals his SEC Power Rankings and shared the best games of week 14 to watch.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M loses WR to transfer portal
Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from Max Olson of The Athletic and a statement from Lane himself. Lane totals 617 receiving yards and 2 scores over the past 3 seasons. “It’s been a true blessing to represent Texas A&M at...
texags.com
By the Numbers: Texas A&M 38, LSU 23
Here’s a statistical look, by the numbers, at the Aggies’ 38-23 win over No. 5 LSU Saturday at Kyle Field... 0 - Interceptions for quarterback Conner Weigman in four starts and five games played this season. The true freshman threw the football 132 times, completing 55.3 percent of his passes for 896 yards and eight touchdowns without throwing a single interception. In fact, Weigman and Max Johnson combined for 203 passes thrown with 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Meanwhile, Haynes King was picked off six times in 187 pass attempts in 2022 while throwing seven touchdown passes. Only three quarterbacks in college football threw more than 70 passes this season without an interception... two of them were Weigman and Johnson. The other was Brett Gabbert of Miami (OH), with 115 passes and zero interceptions.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ross Bjork offers candid remarks on football program, comments on field storming
Upsetting the No. 5 team in the nation is usually cause for a program to massively celebrate. However, Ross Bjork isn’t in the mood to party. The Texas A&M athletics director is calling for the fan base to look at the big picture after topping SEC rival LSU on Saturday. It was a positive way to cap a season that ended without bowl eligibility despite the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class.
KBTX.com
Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a 5-7 finish, this offseason is going to be a busy one for Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. Many players are announcing their decision to enter the transfer portal. Below is an ongoing working list of players who have announced they’re transferring. Ish Harris, linebacker.
CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing
It’s fair to say that the 2022 Texas A&M Aggies football season has been an unmitigated disaster, with some calling for head coach Jimbo Fisher to be fired. Given his contract status, that’s not going to happen right now. However, Aggies fans did get one of their wishes on Monday as the school announced Fisher Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M specialist announces entry into NCAA transfer portal
Texas A&M placekicker Caden Davis announced Monday via Twitter that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal and leaving the Aggies program after 3 seasons in College Station. In a heartfelt tweet, the junior from Coppell, Texas, thanked the 12th Man for supporting him and being the best fanbase in college football. He also thanked the Aggies’ coaching staff for developing his talents.
texags.com
'Attack': LB Edgerrin Cooper felt a different energy in win over LSU
Texas A&M defeated LSU on Saturday night, and Edgerrin Cooper says he felt a different energy from his Aggie teammates against the Tigers. Courtesy of Pintail Hunting Club, the linebacker sat down for an exclusive interview to discuss that feeling, the win and more. If waterfowl is your passion, then...
wtaw.com
Jimbo Fisher Parts Ways with Offensive Coordinator Darrell Dickey
Texas A&M Football coach Jimbo Fisher has parted ways with offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Darrell Dickey. The official statement from A&M athletics was “Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey has been relieved of his duties from the program, the school announced on Monday.”. The move was first reported by...
texags.com
Press Conference: Williams, Aggies host SMU for Wednesday night tilt
For the first time in nearly three weeks, Texas A&M basketball returns to Reed Arena on Wednesday night to host the Southern Methodist Mustangs. On Tuesday afternoon, Buzz Williams, Wade Taylor IV and Julius Marble II spoke to the media to preview the SMU game.
texags.com
'Bittersweet': Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy shares takeaways from freshman season
Texas A&M finished a tumultuous 2022 season with a big-time upset of LSU, and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy says it was huge to get that win. In an exclusive interview courtesy of Walsh & Mangan, the freshman DL discusses the importance of finishing strong and much more. To watch this video, you...
texags.com
Buzz Williams looks back on successes against DePaul, previews SMU
Texas A&M men's basketball and head coach Buzz Williams secured a Black Friday road win in the Windy City on Friday. Now, the Aggies will continue to weave through their non-conference slate with the SMU Mustangs up next. Key notes from Buzz Williams interview. I thought we were good in...
fox44news.com
Prayer & Support event to be held for Rudder HS coach
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos Valley is showing its support for a Rudder High School coach involved in a vehicle accident last week. Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications & Public Affairs Clay Falls said in a statement that there will be a prayer and support service at 6 p.m. Monday at Rudder High School for Coach Calvin Hill.
KBTX.com
Update: missing College Station teenager safely located
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say the 16-year-old girl that went missing on Thanksgiving day has been safely located. Authorities say she was found Tuesday.
KBTX.com
Realtor Cherry Ruffino: ‘Everybody needs to buy a home, it’s your future’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re switching it up this week by stepping away from Hot Homes. However, Cherry Ruffino stopped by The Three tobtalk about interest rates and the fluctuating market. Ruffino says if you are buying a home or thinking about it, you are on the right path.
Comments / 0