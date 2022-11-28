Here’s a statistical look, by the numbers, at the Aggies’ 38-23 win over No. 5 LSU Saturday at Kyle Field... 0 - Interceptions for quarterback Conner Weigman in four starts and five games played this season. The true freshman threw the football 132 times, completing 55.3 percent of his passes for 896 yards and eight touchdowns without throwing a single interception. In fact, Weigman and Max Johnson combined for 203 passes thrown with 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Meanwhile, Haynes King was picked off six times in 187 pass attempts in 2022 while throwing seven touchdown passes. Only three quarterbacks in college football threw more than 70 passes this season without an interception... two of them were Weigman and Johnson. The other was Brett Gabbert of Miami (OH), with 115 passes and zero interceptions.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO