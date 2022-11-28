Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nevada Appeal
O’Neill embraces bipartisanship but cautions on budget
When Carson City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ronni Hannaman introduced P.K. O’Neill as the new state Assembly minority leader at a meeting Tuesday, O’Neill joked that it was like “announcing I’m up for execution.”. The Republican assemblyman for District 40, representing Carson City, will be...
Nevada Appeal
Anaconda Copper Mine cleanup meeting set for Dec. 15
The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection is hosting a public meeting to share updates on Anaconda Copper Mine Site cleanup activities. The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at the City of Yerington Public Works Building (Building B), 14 E. Goldfield Ave., known locally as Joe Parr Way.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City home market ‘trying to find its balance’
Carson City home sales data for the month of October show a market potentially cooling off but still stable. According to market statistics released by Sierra Nevada Realtors, there were 36 closed sales in October, down 50 percent from the previous year but only 27 percent compared to September. The median sales price for a home in Carson City is $491,750, still a 5 percent increase from the previous year, though an 11 percent drop from September’s high of $550,000.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City sheriff: 911 down Monday night, Tuesday
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says he has been advised there will be no 911 emergency service Monday night. He said a text from Spectrum maintenance said the service will be unavailable Monday and Tuesday between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. But Furlong said 911 operators will be on duty...
Nevada Appeal
Historical Society presents Victorian Christmas Tour
An enchanting walk, magical company, inside historical buildings and homes – and some seasonal happiness… Come and join the Carson City Historical Society as it presents “A Victorian Christmas Tour” on Saturday, Dec. 10. There will be seven locations on the tour this year. The houses...
Nevada Appeal
Get Healthy Carson City: Flu vaccines save lives
National Influenza Vaccination Week is our annual reminder to protect ourselves with a flu vaccine. The vaccine doesn’t just protect us, it protects our family, our neighbors, and our friends. A flu vaccine can save lives. The flu (also known as the influenza virus) is a contagious illness caused...
Nevada Appeal
Ep: 55 – Not your standard rubric
Carter Eckl and Jeff Mulvihill, Jr. discuss the recent and upcoming NIAA realignment meeting and why changes seem to be more difficult to come by. Then the pair discuss local results for Carson and Douglas as well as a wrestling outlook for both the Senators and the Tigers. Of course, World Cup chatter closes out the episode.
Nevada Appeal
Celebration of life for Brad Bonkowski Monday
A celebration of life will be held Monday, Dec. 5, for former Carson City Supervisor Brad Bonkowski at the Nashville Social Club from 2-5 p.m. His family invites anyone whose life has been touched by Brad to join them at the celebration. Bonkowski passed away November 19, after a 16-month battle with an extremely rare cancer.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City Symphony presents ‘Holiday Treat’ concert Sunday
Carson City Symphony’s annual Holiday Treat Concert will return on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center. The Carson City Symphony, conducted by David Bugli, will be joined by the Carson Chamber Singers, conducted by Richard “Ricky” Hutton. The combined symphony and chorus will open the concert with Leroy Anderson's familiar A Christmas Festival. A special treat is the premiere of Dale Trumbore's Magnificat, which was commissioned for this concert by the Carson Chamber Singers and the Carson City Symphony Association.
Nevada Appeal
Realignment talks bear little fruit
Coming into Tuesday’s NIAA fall sports realignment meeting, it seemed everyone knew what was on the agenda. For the biggest class in the North, it was deciding whether certain sports should continue competing against Las Vegas at the Class 5A level. If Northern sports weren’t going to compete at...
