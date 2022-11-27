Read full article on original website
kbia.org
Few options for rural communities that lose their hospital
In the waiting room of the Boone Health Primary Care clinic on Medical Park street in Mexico, patients are greeted by the sound of a half-dozen Gouldian finches, chirping in a cage in the corner. The birds belong to Dr. Peggy Barjenbruch, who, alongside Dr. Michael Quinlan, has served the Mexico community for decades.
muddyrivernews.com
HLGU says it remains ‘fully accredited’ during probationary period
HANNIBAL, Mo. – Hannibal-LaGrange University responded Tuesday after the announcement from the Higher Learning Commission that the school had been placed on two years of probation after a review of financial matters. In an announcement earlier this week, the HLC determined HLGU is out of compliance with three of...
khqa.com
Police: Hannibal caregiver arrested for physically injuring child
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal man was arrested Wednesday on accusations he physically injured a child in his care. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Marion County Children’s Division notified the Hannibal Police Department that a one-year-old child had been examined at Hannibal Regional Hospital on Monday, then transferred to a hospital to a St. Louis area hospital for broken bones and other potential serious injuries.
muddyrivernews.com
HLGU’s accreditation with Higher Learning Commission placed on two-year probation
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal-LaGrange University’s accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission was placed earlier this month on a two-year probation amid controversy about mismanagement and poor trustee governance. Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., another school affiliated with the Missouri Baptist Convention, also is on probation. Word and...
khqa.com
Hannibal community speaks out over school board's decision to keep elementary principal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Hannibal School Board of Education on Wednesday night held a public forum to allow parents, grandparents, current students, and community members an opportunity to express their concerns following the board’s decision to allow the principal at Eugene Field Elementary to keep her job on a probationary status.
muddyrivernews.com
Feztival of Trees to begin Friday in Hannibal; proceeds to help pediatric speech therapy patients
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite of Hannibal will host its third annual Feztival of Trees Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11 at 110 N. Main. Proceeds from this event will assist in providing scholarships for pediatric speech therapy patients at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System. The event will...
muddyrivernews.com
MRN BOOK NOOK: Leigh Mackenzie “She Seems So Normal”
Author Leigh Mackenzie, who lives in both Chicago and Quincy, shares her powerful story of overcoming sexual abuse as a child and its long-term affects. She discusses her journey of faith and healing with Ron Kinscherf in this chat about her book “She Seems So Normal”. The Quincy...
muddyrivernews.com
The Beat Arts Academy to present ‘Chocolate Nutcracker’ Wednesday at JWCC
QUINCY — The Beat Arts Academy will perform a hip-hop dance production of the Chocolate Nutcracker at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at John Wood Community College. The academy is all-inclusive with members ranging in age from 4-14, many from Quincy’s minority community. The group is led by dance instructor Shawn Jones.
One Business Announces Closure and One Opens in Quincy
There is some good and bad news to report about stores in Quincy. First, let's start with the good news. There's a new Italian Restaurant open in Quincy. Napolis Italian Bistro is located inside the Atrium on Third hotel at 201 S. 3rd in Quincy. Open 7 days a week and offering delicious homemade Italian dishes. They have lunch specials Monday through Friday and are open from 11 am to 9 pm daily. Just looking at the photos makes my mouth water and will have to try this place out very soon/.
tspr.org
Next stop for Go West buses – The Midwest Bus Museum
Tom Schwartz has loved buses since he was a kid. “I guess you could say I was the bus nerd. Even when I was little kid, I would get thrilled when I saw the bus coming,” he said. Schwartz said he could tell if an approaching school bus was...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal City Hall, Admiral Coontz Recreation Center accepting donations to Toys for Tots
HANNIBAL, Mo. — More than 600 children in northeast Missouri will receive gifts through the Toys for Tots program this holiday season. People who would like to donate to the program can drop off items at either Hannibal City Hall and the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, two of many sites that are collecting toys for the Toys for Tots program. Toys also will be collected at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, along the Christmas parade route on Broadway and Main Streets. The parade entry is one new, unwrapped toy.
muddyrivernews.com
Signs throughout Bed Bath & Beyond store in Quincy indicate it will be closing
QUINCY — The Bed Bath & Beyond store in Quincy avoided the first cut of stores that were announced in September to be closing by the end of the year. However, the Quincy location now has signs throughout the store at 5100 Broadway indicating it will be closing. Nothing...
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter from Nov. 12-26, 2022
On 11/15/2022 at 6:30 AM Rhonda J. Mills of Versailles struck a deer on CH 11 @ 450N. No injuries were reported, damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00. On 11/17/2022 at 03:30 PM Norman R. Jinkens of Mt. Sterling struck a deer on RT 99 @ CR1200N. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00, and no injuries were reported.
nprillinois.org
Pipeline project raises concerns
A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
vandalialeader.com
Martinsburg man promoted to lieutenant colonel
Maj. Michael Ahrens, son of Neil and Lois Ahrens of Martinsburg, was pinned lieutenant colonel in Frederick, Md., on Nov. 18, 2022. Ahrens first enlisted as an infantryman in 1998, and he later conducted search and recovery efforts inside the Pentagon following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. After...
krcgtv.com
Audrain County man found dead in his jail cell
Audrain — According to his sister Michelle, 47-year-old Audrain County Jail inmate Timothy Wayne Johnson hung himself with his jail cell bed sheets Tuesday, November 29th. Michelle said she received a knock at her door around 8 p.m. Tuesday from the Audrain County Sheriff's Department. Jennifer Badger, Johnson's wife,...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 29, 2022
Rex E Derksen (37) Homeless for Trespassing at 639 York NTA 187. Ceborah L Ruhl (51) Hannibal Mo for Improper Turn at 12th & Vermont PTC 177. Ruth and William Stuart reported the tires on a 01 Chrysler and 08 Pontiac were slashed on 11/11/22. Charles Sly reported a rock...
KBUR
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Stuff the Squad Car
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the 2022 Stuff the Squad Car. The Hancock County Sheriff’s office will host toy and food drives in several locations in Hancock County from Wednesday, November 30th, through December 6th. The Sheriff’s Office will be accepting donations of New...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn picks up another felony for illegally possessing thumb drives in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man defending himself against criminal sexual assault charges in Quincy picked up another felony charge earlier this month. Bradley Yohn, 35, was charged Nov. 15 in Adams County Circuit Court with three counts of possessing contraband in a penal institution, a Class 1 felony. If he’s found guilty, he faces between 4 and 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
muddyrivernews.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department asking residents to ‘Stuff the Squad Car’ Nov. 30 through Dec. 6
CARTHAGE, Ill. — “Stuff the Squad Car” is the theme for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department toy and food drive beginning Wednesday and continuing through Dec. 6. Deputies will be accepting new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items at drop-off locations throughout the county. Dates and...
