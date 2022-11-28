ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WXII 12

Better Business Bureau warns about the '12 scams of Christmas'

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Protecting yourself and your wallet. As we get deeper into the holiday season, the Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers to be aware of several different types of scams. The BBB came up with a list called "The 12 Scams of Christmas," which are scams most...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
KRGV

Experts warn buyers of fraud when online shopping

It's Cyber Monday, and experts are predicting more than $9 billion will be spent, but experts are also warning buyers. When it comes to shopping online, the dash for deals isn't just for buyers, but for scammers as well. James Quaid, CEO of Go Talk Wireless, says the number of...
hellogeorgetown.com

BBB Warning: Beware of an Increase in Travel Scams During the Holidays

The following is a news release from the Better Business Bureau serving the Heart of Texas. As the holidays approach, many Americans are beginning to look at their holiday traveling plans and deciding the best, and most affordable, way to visit family and friends. BBB historically receives a large influx...
TEXAS STATE
ConsumerAffairs

Scammers are using Facebook Marketplace, Zelle, and PayPal to snare new victims

Business imposter scams are now the undisputed champion of phone/text scams in the U.S. BeenVerified's recent analysis of more than 165,000 phone scam complaints shows that 15.1% of all scams play up that angle. Scammers are impersonating recognized businesses like Amazon, Apple, and other name-brand companies to appear reputable to...
CBS Philly

Holiday shoppers may face shorter return windows, restocking fees

Shoppers may be eager to find the best deals on Black Friday, but in doing so they could overlook an area where they may get dinged: Product returns. Six of 10 retailers are changing their returns policies this holiday season, according to a recent survey of 500 retailers by goTRG, a return management provider. Those changes generally aren't in the consumer's favor, with many stores shortening the returns period while adding restocking and online return fees, goTRG CEO Sender Shamiss said.These changes may surprise some shoppers who grew used to the generous returns policies common during the pandemic, when retailers eased...
Footwear News

Buy Now, Pay Later Usage Is on the Rise This Holiday Season as Consumers Deal With Inflation

An increasing number of Americans are relying on “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) methods, this holiday season as inflation continues to hit wallets. According to new data from Afterpay, BNPL transactions grew 120% on the platform compared to pre-holiday across online and in-person. This is in line with findings from Square and Afterpay’s Festive Forecast report which saw one in six Americans report that they planned to use BNPL during the gift-giving period. This type of payment system allows customers to make purchases via installment plans over the course of weeks or even months, rather than immediate in-full payments. Similar data was also...
KX News

6/10 shoppers aim to buy now, pay later this holiday season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Holiday shopping is an expensive tradition. Every year, we go out and spend large sums on the best ways to show our love for family and friends. While these shopping sessions are always something we do when the merry season rolls around, the resulting financial slumps one may find themselves in […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
WWD

Cyber Monday Hits Record as Discounts Drive Sales

Shoppers logged in to set Cyber Monday records — but the digital rush continued what’s become the dominant holiday theme as merchants offered up big discounts to entice spending. Adobe Analytics found U.S. e-commerce shoppers spent $11.3 billion on Monday, 5.8 percent growth from a year earlier. More from WWDBlack Friday Shopping 2022Pearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals That boiled down to $12.8 million a minute and the biggest digital shopping day ever — a mark that clearly required some extra incentive from sellers, which came into the holiday season with lots...

Comments / 0

Community Policy