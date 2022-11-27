Read full article on original website
World Cup fans are only just realising why Germany play in white despite it not being a colour on their flag
MANY football fans are only just learning why Germany play in white. The country's flag is red, black and yellow, but their famous strip has little resemblance to those national colours. And the origin behind that stretches back more than 100 years. You have to rewind all the way to...
Messi, Argentina play Poland for survival at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi has already come to Argentina’s rescue at the World Cup. He might just have to do it all over again. Another emotionally charged evening awaits Messi and the soccer-mad South American nation that worships him when Argentina meets Poland on Wednesday for a match with so much on the line.
World Cup Day 11 recap: Australia stun Denmark to reach knockout stage
Groups C and D provided the entertainment on day eleven of the World Cup as a quartet of tense encounters sorted out their final standings. In Group D, France were the only team successfully through to the knockout stage. As a result, they fielded a changed side against Tunisia, who were after a win in order to progress.
Marcos Maidana, Sergio Aguero respond to Canelo over Leo Messi
Former boxer Marcos Maidana and footballer Sergio Aguero responded to Canelo Alvarez over his attack on Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legends defended Messi after Canelo claimed the Paris St. Germain star kicked a Mexico shirt after their World Cup victory. Canelo went off on one earlier in the week. In...
Qatar announces first major gas deal for Germany
Qatar on Tuesday announced its first major deal to send liquefied natural gas to Germany as Europe scrambles to find alternatives to Russian energy sources. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February increased pressure on the German government to find new sources.
Qatar Confirmed As Worst Performing Host Nation In FIFA World Cup History
Qatar's maiden World Cup campaign ended with the 2022 hosts setting an unwanted record on Tuesday.
Senegal vs Ecuador: Ismaila Sarr scores no-look penalty in crucial World Cup clash
Senegal attacker Ismaila Sarr scored a cheeky no-look penalty in his side's crucial World Cup clash against Ecuador on Tuesday
Group C of the FIFA World Cup has shocking end
It was a chaotic and shocking end to Group C action at the FIFA World Cup as Poland and Mexico were playing in separate games. But as Argentina was beating Poland and Mexico was beating Saudi Arabia, the two sides went against each other to see who would finish second in the group. In the Read more... The post Group C of the FIFA World Cup has shocking end appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Al-Nassr: What players would Cristiano Ronaldo be playing alongside in Saudi Arabia?
Cristiano Ronaldo would have a brand-new set of teammates to adapt to upon making his potential move to Al-Nassr. But who would the Portugal legend play alongside if he ventures to Saudi Arabia?. After leaving Man United following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo is a free agent. Unfortunately,...
The Biggest Yacht Built in Poland
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Conrad Shipyard has launched Hull No. 1 of the C144S, which is believed to be the biggest yacht ever built in Poland. The yacht, built...
A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe
Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
New gas pipeline begins full service to Europe
Most of the capacity on the Baltic Pipe is already booked for the next 15 years, operators said.
World Cup 2022: Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal tells critical journalist to 'go home'
Van Gaal continues to provide plenty of entertainment in press conference at Qatar 2022 – and he wasn't taking any nonsense here
WATCH: Aussies Go Absolutely Nuts as Underdogs Shock at World Cup
It was around 3 a.m. on Australia’s east coast when Matthew Leckie scored the goal that sent the Socceroos into the FIFA World Cup’s round of 16. But it seemed like no one was asleep Down Under. Footage from Melbourne’s Federation Square showed thousands of fans going absolutely wild as Leckie slipped one past Denmark’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. “Fed Square has lost its mind,” one tweeter wrote. Ranked 38th in the world, Australia went into Group D as the underdogs against France (ranked 4th) and Denmark (ranked 10th). After a brutal 4-1 loss to France, they came back to notch 1-0 wins against both Tunisia and Denmark, securing their spot in the round of 16 for just the second time in history and the first time since 2006.Scenes in @FedSquare after the #Socceroos goal! #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/CRZKqIvQak— SBS Sport (@SBSSportau) November 30, 2022 This great @FedSquare #Socceroos https://t.co/rQcngHGLh7 pic.twitter.com/ljOi1Mfrpa— Max Rushden 💛🖤 (@maxrushden) November 30, 2022 Read it at Fox Sports
Preligens Report: Detecting China’s Aircraft Carriers
Aircraft carriers are the capital ships of navy fleets. In the last years, China has started the construction of additional carriers at a rapid pace, posing a serious challenge to the balance of military powers in the Indo-Pacific seas. This document gathers detections and identifications on optical satellite imagery for...
Mexico vs Saudi Arabia Predictions and Best Odds for November 30
Group C is quite the mess of names with it all to play for as we enter the final set of group games. The third and fourth-placed sides play with one side needing a miracle to qualify and the other needing a positive result to finish above Argentina or Poland.
Photos: Europe’s Christmas Markets Return
In many European cities with a tradition of hosting a Christmas market, 2022 is a year of difficult choices. High energy costs are forcing some to scale down on bright lights and decorations, while other places are scaling up and hoping the unrestricted return of the markets after two years of COVID-19 closures will boost holiday spending. Below are images of some of the Christmas markets that recently opened in Berlin, Strasbourg, Tallinn, Prague, Wrocław, Nuremberg, and more.
