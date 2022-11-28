ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Hajjar secures $7.4 million from Rockland Trust for redevelopment of former Notre Dame Grammar School

Fall River, MA – November 30, 2022 – Hajjar Management Co., Inc. secured $7.4 million from Rockland Trust for the redevelopment of the vacant three-story former Notre Dame Grammar School in Fall River according to a statement from both businesses. The former 45,640 SF school located at 34 Saint Joseph Street in Fall River, will be converted into a 48-unit apartment building known as The Lofts at Lafayette.
FALL RIVER, MA
Smithonian

A Gilded Age Tale of Murder and Money

This article is republished from Narratively, a storytelling platform that celebrates the diversity of humanity. Read the original article. Tuesday, October 6, 1885, was a rainy morning on bustling Levin Street in Newport, Rhode Island. Despite the rain, the day began like any other, with milkmen and delivery boys making their usual rounds. Wives and daughters carried out their household duties while keeping an eye on the small children. Horses pulled wagons and carriages noisily up and down the short artery between swanky Bellevue Avenue to the east and Thames Street, the commercial heart of Newport, to the west. On either side of Levin Street, a diverse population occupied homes that were interspersed between bars, liveries and family-run businesses. Among the clamor of the morning, the first gunshot from the Burton residence at 63 Levin Street went relatively unnoticed. A few neighbors would later say, upon reflection, that they’d heard that first shot. When a second shot quickly followed, folks paused their morning activities to listen. Then the screaming began.
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes

The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
WAREHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road

Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
MARSHFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

North Kingstown man accused of leaving scene of Warwick crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Kingstown man is accused of leaving the scene of a crash in Warwick. The crash happened just before noon on Post Road. Chief Connor Bradford said that Jarrod Rossi rear-ended a car, causing his vehicle to rollover. He then fled on foot. The...
WARWICK, RI
frmedia.org

Christmas in Fall River 2022: Festival of Lights Coming to Kennedy Park

Kennedy Park will be the location of a holiday festival of lights spearheaded by a local non-profit organization. Roxanne Longstone, a board member of Creative Community Vision, says Kennedy Park is the perfect central location in the city to play host to the decorative holiday display which she hopes will become an annual city tradition.
FALL RIVER, MA
GoLocalProv

Principal Stabbed by Student at Providence High School

A school official was stabbed by a student at Central High School in Providence on Wednesday morning. According to police, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed after a fight had broken out among students. Police say the injuries are non-life threatening. A student is in custody, say police. This story is...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Enjoy THREE nights of WaterFire

Enjoy THREE NIGHTS OF WATERFIRE, with partial lightings Thursday, Dec. 1, Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5:30–9 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa’s Village opens at 5:30 p.m. and Santa will arrive by boat during the WaterFire lighting. Each of the three nights of the WaterFire Holiday Celebration will feature Holiday ArtMart vendors and food trucks offering seasonal treats. A toy drive benefitting the families of Children’s Friend will be taking place each night. Additional programming is planned for each night.

