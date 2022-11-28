Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!Dianna CarneyMassachusetts State
From Canada to Kingston: Christmas Tree Farm's Grand Opening Will Include Food, Festive Fun & a Fire!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Hajjar secures $7.4 million from Rockland Trust for redevelopment of former Notre Dame Grammar School
Fall River, MA – November 30, 2022 – Hajjar Management Co., Inc. secured $7.4 million from Rockland Trust for the redevelopment of the vacant three-story former Notre Dame Grammar School in Fall River according to a statement from both businesses. The former 45,640 SF school located at 34 Saint Joseph Street in Fall River, will be converted into a 48-unit apartment building known as The Lofts at Lafayette.
Smithonian
A Gilded Age Tale of Murder and Money
This article is republished from Narratively, a storytelling platform that celebrates the diversity of humanity. Read the original article. Tuesday, October 6, 1885, was a rainy morning on bustling Levin Street in Newport, Rhode Island. Despite the rain, the day began like any other, with milkmen and delivery boys making their usual rounds. Wives and daughters carried out their household duties while keeping an eye on the small children. Horses pulled wagons and carriages noisily up and down the short artery between swanky Bellevue Avenue to the east and Thames Street, the commercial heart of Newport, to the west. On either side of Levin Street, a diverse population occupied homes that were interspersed between bars, liveries and family-run businesses. Among the clamor of the morning, the first gunshot from the Burton residence at 63 Levin Street went relatively unnoticed. A few neighbors would later say, upon reflection, that they’d heard that first shot. When a second shot quickly followed, folks paused their morning activities to listen. Then the screaming began.
Recent College Graduate, 22, Killed In Thanksgiving Day Crash In Westport
A recent college graduate who was gearing up to take on the world had his life tragically cut short this past week. Holdjer Decarvalho, age 22, of Fall River, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office reports.
Turnto10.com
South County Hospital proposed parking lot expansion sparks backlash
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A proposed parking lot expansion for South County Hospital is sparking backlash as members of the Narragansett tribe argue the land is a sacred burial ground. South County Hospital is seeking the town's approval to turn Town Farm Park, located behind the hospital, into...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department battles blaze with “multiple exposures” on Phillips Avenue
“Yesterday at 4:20pm, multiple 911 calls were received reporting a garage fire in the rear of 251 Phillips Ave. Command Unit 1, District Chief Dave Cooper reported a large camper in the rear tard fully involved with multiple exposures, which included two detached garages and a wood-frame three family home.
Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes
The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road
Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
Fall River Shepherd Ready to Bring Unconditional Love to Forever Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! It's the day we get to talk about animals that need our help. Hundreds of animals on the SouthCoast are patiently waiting to find their forever homes. With the help of local shelters, we shine a spotlight on one lucky animal each week to share its story.
2nd man dies after Providence house fire
The fire broke out inside a Lisbon Street home on the night of Nov. 19.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County DA Office: Shooting in Fall River fatal, self-inflicted
A shooting that took place Sunday evening in Fall River took the life of a city resident. At approximately 8:45 p.m., a call came in for a gunshot victim in the 800 block of Plymouth Avenue. The victim then went into cardiac arrest. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol...
‘Every second is a life’: Attleboro police chief requests funding for active shooter response gear
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney is asking for funding to better protect the city's students from mass shootings.
quincyquarry.com
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders #quincypolice
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders. – News about elsewhere reported by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News has yet again scooped its media brethren with word as to what apparently went terribly wrong in the middle of the night last night in Marshfield. While...
EP’s Veterans Memorial Parkway is ‘threatened and at-risk,’ national report warns
The 2.4-mile Rhode Island scenic highway was created by the family of Frederick Law Olmsted Sr., who co-designed Central Park.
ABC6.com
North Kingstown man accused of leaving scene of Warwick crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Kingstown man is accused of leaving the scene of a crash in Warwick. The crash happened just before noon on Post Road. Chief Connor Bradford said that Jarrod Rossi rear-ended a car, causing his vehicle to rollover. He then fled on foot. The...
frmedia.org
Christmas in Fall River 2022: Festival of Lights Coming to Kennedy Park
Kennedy Park will be the location of a holiday festival of lights spearheaded by a local non-profit organization. Roxanne Longstone, a board member of Creative Community Vision, says Kennedy Park is the perfect central location in the city to play host to the decorative holiday display which she hopes will become an annual city tradition.
The Best Ghostly Legend near Providence is the ‘House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the Massachusetts SouthCoast near Providence, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is...
128-year-old ship returns to New Bedford harbor
The schooner Ernestina-Morrissey had been undergoing restoration in Bar Harbor, Maine, for the past seven years.
GoLocalProv
Principal Stabbed by Student at Providence High School
A school official was stabbed by a student at Central High School in Providence on Wednesday morning. According to police, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed after a fight had broken out among students. Police say the injuries are non-life threatening. A student is in custody, say police. This story is...
Police searching for Christopher Keeley, suspect in Marshfield double homicide
UPDATE: Jeep that suspect fled in found empty in Marshfield homicide investigation, police say. Authorities named Christopher Keeley, 27, as a suspect on Wednesday morning in the double homicide investigation in Marshfield. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Keeley is the main suspect in what police are describing as...
WPRI
Enjoy THREE nights of WaterFire
Enjoy THREE NIGHTS OF WATERFIRE, with partial lightings Thursday, Dec. 1, Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5:30–9 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa’s Village opens at 5:30 p.m. and Santa will arrive by boat during the WaterFire lighting. Each of the three nights of the WaterFire Holiday Celebration will feature Holiday ArtMart vendors and food trucks offering seasonal treats. A toy drive benefitting the families of Children’s Friend will be taking place each night. Additional programming is planned for each night.
Comments / 2