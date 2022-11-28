ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Flammkuchen recipe by Anja Dunk

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xL7qp_0jPnwvpt00
Photograph: Anja Dunk

Flammkuchen, often dubbed as “German pizza”, is a very thin and crisp piece of dough topped with soured cream, onions and schinken (cured ham). It originates from the German/French border region of Alsace – traditionally baked in a wood oven, it was invented by bakers to test the temperature of their ovens; if the oven was hot enough for bread the flammkuchen would only take a minute to cook.

The dough is actually very similar to a strudel dough, or rough filo (just flour, oil and water) and is incredibly easy to make.

It’s important when making this at home to heat the baking sheet up in the oven first as this ensures a crisp base, or if you have a pizza stone that’s even better. I’ve given some suggestions for my favourite alternative flavour combinations below the recipe, but really anything goes.

Makes 2 (serves

2 as

a main or

4-6 as

a snack)

For the dough

plain flour

200g

, plus extra for dusting

3 tbsp

water

80ml

fine sea salt a pinch

For the topping

soured cream or creme fraiche

150ml

onion

1 small

, finely diced

brown mushrooms

150g

, finely sliced

flaky sea salt

rapeseed oil

for drizzling

fresh thyme leaves

½ tbsp

Heat the oven to 200C fan/gas mark 7.

Place two large baking sheets in the oven to heat.

To make the dough, put all of the ingredients into a large bowl and mix using your hands. Knead for a couple of minutes until a supple, silky dough is formed. Divide the dough in half. On a floured surface, roll each half out as thinly as possible. So long as it fits on the baking sheet it doesn’t matter what shape it is, although I aim for a rough oval.

Take the sheets out of the oven and lay the dough on top; this can be a little fiddly – I use a pizza shovel to do this but a large, flat spatula, or a hand supporting the underside centre of the dough while you move it, also works.

Working quickly, spread the soured cream evenly across each piece of dough and scatter the onion and mushrooms over the top. Sprinkle with sea salt and drizzle with a little rapeseed oil. Bake for 15-18 minutes until the edges are crisp and the flammkuchen is starting to burnish on top. Sprinkle with thyme, slice into portions and serve immediately.

Variations

Schinken – replace the mushrooms with

200g

finely diced schinken or streaky bacon.

Goat’s cheese and honey – switch the mushrooms for

200g

goat’s cheese. Drizzle

1 tbsp

honey on each portion, and sprinkle with thyme and some snipped chives before serving.

Pesto and tomato – add

2 tbsp

pesto to the soured cream and switch the mushrooms for

180g

cherry tomatoes (halved). Add a handful of rocket at the end instead of the thyme.

Red pepper and black olive – add

½ tsp

sweet paprika to the soured cream. Switch the mushrooms for a finely sliced red pepper. Slice a handful of black olives in half and scatter them over both flammkuchen. Add some fresh basil once it’s out of the oven.

From Advent by Anja Dunk (Quadrille, £25)

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Fifteen years of total insanity’: how Robert Downey Jr made peace with his maverick father

Robert Downey Sr put his son in wild underground movies and gave him access to drugs. So what happened when Downey Jr finally turned the cameras on his dad?. In his father’s underground western Greaser’s Palace, a seven-year-old Robert Downey Jr plays, in his own words, “a boy who got his neck slit by God”. This, perhaps, explains a lot. Downey Jr grew up on Robert Downey Sr’s film sets in the 70s and 80s, amid what he calls “a cacophony of creativity”, at the heart of the counterculture cinema scene fuelled by “cigarettes and weed and booze”. He slept in a cot wedged against an editing desk, got taken to see X-rated films such as La Grande Bouffe at an absurdly young age, and went on a cross-country road trip as a kid where he “was in charge of the hash pipe”.
Mashed

Southern Tea Cakes Recipe

A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
Delish

Sloppy Joe Meatball Bake

Meatballs don’t take the sloppy out of sloppy Joes, they just turn it into a whole new form. Trust us—these little ones are just as delicious as the original ground beef version. Cheesy, hefty, and super-saucy, this skillet dish also comes together in just under an hour, making it the perfect anytime meal.
Reader's Digest

The Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year

Not sure what to make for Thanksgiving this year? Our friends at Taste of Home have got just the ticket: this sourdough, sausage and blueberry dressing—which they’ve dubbed the Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year. And trust us, it won’t disappoint. During this year’s festivities, make sure to share these Thanksgiving memes, quotes and poems around the table for some extra gratitude.
Real Simple

French Onion Soup Bites

French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
The Kitchn

The $7 Trader Joe’s Dessert I’m Bringing to Thanksgiving This Year

When Thanksgiving rolls around, I’m often on dessert duty, which is no cake walk. Seeking out the perfect holiday pie the whole table will love is not a task I take lightly. I’m the kind of eater whose highest compliment for a dessert is that it’s not too sweet, so I’m always on the hunt for a dessert that will appeal to the pumpkin pie crowd, but also bring a bit of brightness to the dessert spread.
shefinds

3 High-Protein Breakfast Foods To Blast Belly Fat

Losing weight in your midsection— or anywhere else— requires a balanced diet along with regular exercise. While working to lose weight in this area or elsewhere, it is vital to provide your body with energy from high-protein foods, especially first thing in the morning. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for three breakfast ideas that will not only help you start your day off with needed energy, but that will also keep you satiated (and less likely to eat more and gain weight later). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
TheStreet

Burger King Puts 80s Classic Back on the Menu (With 1 Big Change)

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King has generally been more willing to innovate than its chief rival, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report. The fast-food giant actually introduced its signature Whopper sandwich about a decade before Mickey D's added the Big Mac to its menu. That...
Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Tina Howell

Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream

This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
The Guardian

The Guardian

518K+
Followers
118K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy