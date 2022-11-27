Read full article on original website
Sedalia Man Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2002 Sterling tractor truck, driven by 25-year-old Dylan M. Stetzenbach of Sedalia, was on Route W, north of NW 300 Road (southwest of Pittsville) around 10 a.m., when the truck traveled off the east side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, causing it to travel off the left side and overturn several times. The truck came to rest on the driver's side.
Man dead, 2. hospitalized after I-70 crash in Missouri
COOPER COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Wednesday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Kyle J. Horak, 24, Benton, Illinois, was westbound on Interstate 70 near the Blackwater exit. The vehicle traveled off the left...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 1, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday evening, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the Sheriff's Office to hear an assault report. On arrival, Deputies made contact with the reporting person Kenneth Walden, and his mother, Janet Kelley. Walden stated that early that morning, while he was in the 19000 block of Highway T in La Monte, he was assaulted by persons known to him. His phone was also taken. The incident is under investigation.
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 3, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 48-year-old Christopher E. Williams of Hughesville at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Williams was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 37-year-old Alexa R. Haskew...
Harrisonville teen injured in Cass County accident
CASS COUNTY, Mo. – A Harrisonville teen is hospitalized after a single vehicle accident in Cass County Monday. A report from Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Hwy. 7 at 227th Rd. A southbound traveling vehicle, driven by 19-year-old Reid M. Craven, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
Alleged DWI Driver Arrested After Being Forcibly Removed From Vehicle
On Friday around 4 a.m., Sedalia Police observed a vehicle pull to the side of the roadway without signaling near 7th and Montgomery, and run up on the curb. The officer made contact with the driver, who was still in the driver's seat. Investigation revealed that 36-year-old Luis A. Polito...
AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY SEARCHING FOR WANTED INDIVIDUAL
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 29-year-old Paris Cheyenne Hill is wanted for Missouri and Kansas probation violation. Meyer is five-feet-four and 150 pounds. Anyone with information...
Sedalia Police Reports For November 30, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday night, Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of East 4th Street in reference to a 911 call hang up. Upon arrival, it was discovered a disturbance had occurred. A primary physical aggressor could not be determined. The male agreed to leave the residence for the night. A 12 hour log was completed.
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS EIGHT FATALITIES OVER THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday counting period. The counting period ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 27. There were no boating crashes or boating fatalities, but two drownings reported. Officials say troopers...
Citizens and Law Enforcement Team Up to Take Suspected Thieves Into Custody
Several weeks ago the Bates County Sheriff’s Office began seeing Facebook post with video surveillance footage of a truck suspected in multiple burglaries and thefts in and around Bates County and Henry County. In a joint operation with Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Detectives set out to identify the subjects in the truck and match them with multiple surveillance camera footage. During this time, multiple citizens called Detectives with information about the owners of the truck and last known location of them. Several times the Sheriff’s Office received calls about the area of the truck but when deputies arrived the truck had fled the area.
WARRENSBURG WOMAN KILLED IN JOHNSON COUNTY CRASH
A Warrensburg woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on November 26, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Linda Ridge turned left into the path of a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Caleb Henry. Henry’s vehicle swerved and impact occurred of the right side of the roadway.
Jefferson City woman in critical condition after shooting
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend shot her while handling a gun Sunday afternoon, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Century Farms Road for a report of an accidental shooting around 1:30 p.m.,...
Warrant issued for suspect in Boone County shooting
Deputies have identified a suspect in a shooting early Saturday in southern Boone County. The post Warrant issued for suspect in Boone County shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two JoCo Residents Injured in Head-on Collision
Two Johnson County residents were injured in a crash that occurred early Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2023 Hyundai, driven by 31-year-old James W. Bryant of Warrensburg, was on Missouri 13 at SW 21st Road around 4 a.m., when the driver fell asleep and crossed the center of the roadway. Bryant, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, a southbound 1992 Honda, driven by 60-year-old Andrew S. Binder of Knob Noster, swerved to avoid impact. However, both vehicles struck head-on.
An Improbable Escape From Warrensburg Hotel Fire 149 Years Ago
On November 29, 1873, Warrensburg suffered one of its worst fires, The Ming Hotel Fire. This is according to a post from the Warrensburg Fire Department Facebook Page. Yet, that fire saved two men's lives in an almost ridiculous way. Felix Kraemer, a Steinway & Sons piano salesman from New...
Sedalia Man Arrested for Harassment, Trespassing & Stalking
On Tuesday morning, Sedalia Police responded to a home in the 100 block of East 10th for a report of trespassing. A subject was seen in the yard of the residence they had been trespassed from and arrested for trespassing twice in the past week. According to the report, his...
Kansas driver seriously injured in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Mo. - A Louisburg, Kansas, driver, Jaydyn Coons, 19, was involved in a single vehicle accident Saturday afternoon in Henry County. The crash occurred as Coons' vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree. Coons was reported to have worn no safety device, and she was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
Two injured in rollover crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO - Highway Patrol attended the scene of a single vehicle accident that caused injuries in Lafayette County Saturday night. Officers say the vehicle, driven by Dylan Distefano, 29, traveled off northbound 13 Highway near Page City Road and overturned. Distefano and passenger, Mary McNabb, both of the...
Three Windsor residents Injured in JoCo Crash
A Windsor family was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thanksgiving night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1998 Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Travis D. Hurd of Windsor, was on Route WW, one-quarter mile east of Missouri 23 around 8 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert.
Three injured, including 13-year-old boy, in Highway 65 crash
Three people including a juvenile were injured early Wednesday evening in an accident that involved three vehicles traveling Highway 65 in Carroll County. Forty-one-year-old Dustin Sisemore of Marshall received serious injuries and was flown by Life Flight Eagle to the Centerpoint Medical Center. Another driver, 44-year-old Brian Hemme of Carrollton sustained minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene. His passenger, a 13-year-old boy, also received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital. A third driver, 49-year-old Jason Otke of Jefferson City wasn’t hurt.
