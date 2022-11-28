Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The brothers giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Denny's Restaurant was Closing After ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenOakland Park, FL
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Related
NBC Miami
Teacher Dies After Road Rage Shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
The preschool teacher who was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend has died from her injuries, her family said Wednesday. Ana "Ani" Estevez, 23, worked at a preschool in Broward while attending college at Florida Atlantic University, majoring in early childhood development with the goal of becoming a teacher for students with special needs.
WSVN-TV
1 of 2 victims of I-95 shooting passes away, police still searching for gunman
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There is a sad update about a woman who was shot while driving on Interstate 95. According to a GoFundMe page set up in her honor, which describes the details and circumstances of the shooting, the victim is said to be a young teacher and has passed away from her injuries.
WSVN-TV
Preschool teacher passes away in hospital following I-95 shooting, police still searching for gunman
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was shot while driving on Interstate 95 was pronounced dead at the hospital, Wednesday. According to a GoFundMe page set up in her honor, which describes the details and circumstances of the shooting, the victim is said to be a young teacher and has passed away from her injuries.
WSVN-TV
Miramar Police release photo of person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miramar Police Department has released photos of a woman they would like to question as a person on interest in a fatal hit-and-run out of Miramar. On Wednesday, authorities released photos of 28-year-old Janae Lewis. Officers have some questions for her. The victim of the...
WSVN-TV
BSO investigating body found on I-95
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway along Interstate 95 after a body was found on the side of the road. Police blocked off the southbound entrance to the highway at Oakland Park Boulevard, Thursday morning. Around 1:20 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol received a call about a...
cw34.com
Woman killed after being shot by stray bullet, police identify person responsible
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after being shot by an unintended bullet. On Nov. 25th, around 7 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to 18 NW 1st Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, two adult victims were found:...
NBC Miami
Police Identify Person of Interest in Deadly Miramar Hit-and-Run
Police identified a South Carolina woman as a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run in Miramar and are asking the public to help locate her. Miramar Police said Wednesday they are looking for Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28, of North Augusta, South Carolina, who is the registered driver of the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed Silvio Jose Ortega Martinez on Sunday.
WSVN-TV
11 people arrested in connection to illegal nightclub posing as restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are working a possible a culinary cover-up inside a South Florida restaurant. It was a restaurant by day, but police say, by night it was something else. Police shut down a restaurant after they said it was being operated as an illegal nightclub in...
NBC Miami
Broward Teacher ID'd as Victim as Suspect Sketch Released in I-95 Road Rage Shooting
Authorities have released a sketch of the suspect who opened fire on two vehicles during a road rage shooting on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale Sunday night, leaving a man, woman and girl hospitalized. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 between the Sunrise Boulevard...
Click10.com
New details released about what led up to Tamarac crash that left boy dead
TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released new details Wednesday about what led up to a fatal crash over the weekend in Tamarac. Local 10 News confirmed that 9-year-old Jonathan Reyes was the boy who was killed in the Saturday evening crash that occurred just before 6:15 p.m. in the area of Northwest 50th Avenue and West Commercial Boulevard.
Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
WSVN-TV
Bullet goes through driver’s car after shots fired in Northwest Miami-Dade; driver OK
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was driving and minding his businesses said a case of road rage left him with a flat tire. Police told 7News that at least one bullet hit his car, but the driver is going to be OK. The incident happened at Northwest...
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Park Police recover stolen ammunition
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Park Police have recovered stacks of stolen ammunition. According to police, on Monday, Pembroke Park Police executed a search warrant at a storage unit in the City of Hallandale Beach, at 450 Ansin Boulevard. The search warrant was in relation to hundreds of rounds...
WSVN-TV
Double shooting at what neighbors call ‘problem house’ in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents are shaken up after a barrage of bullets rang out in the middle of the night. Hollywood Police was dispatched to the area of the 6600 block of McKinley Street last week due to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found dozens of rounds...
cw34.com
Suspect arrested in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after investigators say he killed another man and left him on the sidewalk in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews arrived to Drexel Road to calls of an unresponsive man around 4:33 a.m. on Friday, November 25.
Young person found dead at scene of NE Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI – An investigation is underway Tuesday evening after a young person was shot to death in northeast Miami-Dade.According to Miami-Dade PD, a 911 call came in at around 1 p.m. about a person suffering from a gunshot wound.Responding officers found a young man dead on the scene, located in the 160 block of Sierra Drive.Preliminary info revealed after the man was shot he made his way too a nearby home, knocking on the door before collapsing to his death.Between four to five men were seen running from the scene.No other details have been released at this time.If you have any info on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (3050 471-TIPS.
WSVN-TV
Vehicle crashes into side of building, hits van in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A large police presence was seen in Miami after a crash ended in Miami. The two-car crash happened at Northwest 27th just north of Flagler, Thursday morning. The incident is now a police matter involving Miami-Dade Police as well as City of Miami Police. 7News cameras captured...
‘Devastated’: 15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of South Florida high school QB
MIAMI — A 15-year-old is accused of fatally shooting a South Florida high school quarterback on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The teen, from Miami Gardens, was arrested on charges of manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor and improperly exhibiting a firearm in the shooting death of 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson, the Miami Herald reported.
cw34.com
3 people shot on I-95 after road rage altercation, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were shot on I-95 after an argument turned violent, deputies say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night regarding a shooting on I-95 south, between Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard.
WSVN-TV
BSO end search for 33-year-old woman in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has ended its search for a 33-year-old woman missing in Tamarac. Laqunenil Iverson was located by police, Wednesday morning. She had been last seen on Saturday near the 8100 block of Northwest 74th Terrace. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
Comments / 0