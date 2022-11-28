Read full article on original website
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school basketball roundup for Nov. 29
MUSKEGON – The 2022-23 Michigan high school girls basketball season tipped off last night with most of the area teams in action, as they competed for the first time since March. Below is a look at how each Muskegon-area girls basketball team performed on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Hart...
GV football preps for rematch against Ferris State
The Lakers already have one win against FSU this season. It was a 22-21 victory where they scored 11 points in the 4th quarter to earn the win.
Wisconsin looks to keep rolling, hosts Wake Forest
Wisconsin will be looking to build on a successful holiday tournament run when it hosts Wake Forest in the Atlantic
wisportsheroics.com
Cincinnati Recruits Leaving In Droves After Luke Fickell Comes To Wisconsin
Any time there is a coaching change in college football, a flurry of recruits often changes their decision. The coach is a huge reason why players come to a program. If they are going to have to be under that coach for at least three years, players have to like the coach on some level. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is known for his recruiting prowess. Many Cincinnati recruits are de-committing after Luke Fickell was hired by Wisconsin.
WMU Broncos Losing Corey Crooms, Where Could He Transfer?
Corey took to Twitter to post the all-to-familiar game action photo next to a screenshot of the iPhone notes app explaining his next decision. He officially entered the transfer portal after giving thanks to the university, coaches, family, friends, and everyone else that's helped along the way. Now that his time in Kalamazoo is up, where will he land next?
Football World Is Stunned By 2 Firings On Monday
It's been a surprising Black Monday in the college football world. We've had a couple of surprising Group of Five head coaching firings on Monday afternoon. The first, out of UNLV, was truly stunning. The Rebels have fired head coach Marcus Arroyo despite the head coach improving on his win total every year.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Former Badgers WR Transferring To Big 10 Rival After Acknowledging Luke Fickell Hire
A Former Badgers wide receiver is choosing a Big Ten rival. Transfer portal season in college football is quickly becoming one of the most exciting parts of the sport in late November. The Wisconsin Badgers should see a lot of moves happening after hiring head coach Luke Fickell from the Cincinnati Bearcats program. A former Badgers wide receiver in the transfer portal made their choice Monday to go to a rival school.
Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires
Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
Fox 19
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
Golf club says damages will cost over $100K to repair
A golf course near Plainwell said their greens suffered over $100,000 worth of damage on Saturday.
Watch: Luke Fickell Arrives In Wisconsin, Makes First Statement As Badgers' Head Coach
The winningest coach in UC history wasted little time taking over at Wisconsin following the end of UC's AAC Title chances.
saturdaytradition.com
One B1G fanbase is clamoring for Jim Leonhard as DC following Wisconsin's HC decision
Jim Leonhard is not the next head coach at Wisconsin. Despite reports last weekend indicating that Leonhard would have the interim tag removed by the Badgers, Wisconsin and AD Chris McIntosh went in a totally different route Sunday. In the end, the Badgers landed head coach Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati where he led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021.
WWMTCw
Driver destroys Plainwell golf course, causing over $75,000 in damage
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Tire tracks ripped through holes six and seven at a Plainwell golf course Saturday, causing over $75,000 in damage. Lake Doster Golf Club may be forced to use temporary greens for the 2023 season as they recover from the financial lost, according to the golf club's Facebook post.
swmichigandining.com
Circle K (Sprinkle Road)
Living in Michigan for the past decade, it’s hard to fathom that I grew up in an area of Illinois without an ice rink. We used to play roller hockey in the street or at a nearby basketball court but I didn’t actually get a chance to ice skate on an actual rink until I was in college. A friend of mine tried to clear off the pond at her house but that never really worked.
swmichigandining.com
McAlister’s Deli (Portage)
The kids had their first synchronized skating competition at Wings Event Center a few weeks ago. It’s a huge event that takes a lot of volunteers from the club. J and L spent most of the weekend there before both B and L competed with their teams on Sunday morning.
iheart.com
WM entrepreneur, philanthropist Peter Sturrus dies at 89
SPRING LAKE, Mich. - This past Sunday, West Michigan entrepreneur and philanthropist Peter Sturrus died at the age of 89. Sturrus served on several school boards, Hospice of North Ottawa Community and Comerica Bank. Read the full obituary on WOOD TV.
Taco John’s opening three restaurants in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Taco John’s, a quick-service Mexican restaurant founded in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is opening three restaurants in the Grand Rapids area in December. The first restaurant, located at 1730 28th St. SW in Wyoming, is scheduled to open Dec. 5. The second location, 4029 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville, is expected to open Dec. 12. The third restaurant is located at 6722 Broadmoor Ave SE. in Caledonia. It’s scheduled to open Dec. 19.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Former Shape president, philanthropist Peter Sturrus dies
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Peter Sturrus, the longtime president of Shape Corp. and philanthropist who donated to Muskegon Community College and Aquinas College, has died.
royalpurplenews.com
The disability-friendliness of UW-W
International Day of Persons with Disabilities is coming up on December 3. UW-Whitewater is ranking highly in terms of being disability-friendly, but what does that mean? What kinds of things are in place to benefit disabled students and staff? Let’s get into it. Besides winning a combined 16 National...
