Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
City of Edmond waiving utility deposits for domestic violence survivors
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Edmond is waiving deposits to set up utilities for domestic violence survivors. Edmond partnered with the YWCA Oklahoma City and Palomar: Oklahoma City's Family Justice Center in the effort. According to Angela Beatty, chief programs officer for the YWCA Oklahoma City, utility...
okcfox.com
Stillwater police looking for man involved in burglary
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police are asking the public for their help in identifying a man involved in a burglary. On Sunday, Nov. 27, Stillwater police responded to a call about a burglary. The burglary occurred some time between Nov. 17 and Nov. 27 when the victim was out of town.
Comments / 0