rajah.com
Kazuchika Okada Talks About STARDOM, NJPW Working Together
Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with the folks from Tokyo Sports for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the Japanese wrestling star spoke about the working relationship between New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM and how it should be kept somewhat infrequent. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Results (11/29/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT is back with the latest installment of their Tuesday night program. On tap for tonight's edition of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network television show is Shawn Michaels, who will be joined by four WWE Hall of Famers: Road Dogg Brian James, Producer Molly Holly, Alundra Blayze and Sean Waltman to announce the men’s and women’s competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline.
wrestlinginc.com
The Usos Next WWE Undisputed Tag Title Defense Announced
After first teaming up just last week, Matt Riddle and Elias have their sights set on WWE's top prize for tag teams. It was announced during last night's "WWE Raw" that they will challenge the Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship on next week's episode. Riddle and Elias...
ComicBook
WWE: Next Two Challengers for Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed
The Bloodline reigns supreme. Since the re-formation of the short-lived 2010s trio, Roman Reigns and the Usos have dominated the WWE, regularly closing premium live events draped in gold. The additions of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa have only aided the Anoa'i faction, as both former NXT titleholders have been integral parts to maintaining The Bloodline's success. The group saw their biggest collective achievement this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series, when all five men stood tall together following their victory in the War Games bout against Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland.
rajah.com
WWE News: Shayna Baszler On UUDD, World Cup Photoshoot
-- Earlier this week, WWE Superstars participated in a 2022 World Cup photoshoot. Check out the photos of Smackdown Superstars Ricochet and Liv Morgan, as well Monday Night Raw Superstar Bobby Lashley, and Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Smackdown Superstar Shayna Baszler is...
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn/Roman Reigns Plans Revealed, William Regal WWE Return Update, Major WWE India Show – News Bulletin – November 28, 2022
Details on the plans for Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns have been revealed, an update on William Regal returning to WWE, news of a major WWE India show, and more. Survivor Series WarGames is in the bag, it’s the start of a new week, so let’s begin with the WrestleTalk.com News Bulletin for Monday November 28, 2022.
rajah.com
AEW Announces 8 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 8 matchups such as Angelico vs. Hagane Shinno, The Embassy's Brian Cage vs. Tony Deppen, Hikaru Shida vs. Layla Luciano, Chris Wylde vs. "The Reality" Zack Clayton and The Factory's Lee Johnson, QT Marshall and Cole Karter vs. Justin Corino, Ryan Mooney and Steven Josifi.
rajah.com
Juventud Guerrera Praises "Tremendous Atmosphere" In AEW
During the latest Highspots Superstore Sign It Live session, pro wrestling veteran Juventud Guerrera shared his thoughts on the atmosphere in All Elite Wrestling, following a brief stint with the company in 2021. When asked about his match with current Ring Of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho, Juventud told viewers:
rajah.com
Backstage News on When FTR's AEW Contract Expires; Tag Team Considering Options
-- Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler, collectively known as the tag team FTR, have only months left until their current contracts with AEW expire, according to a report by Sean Ross Sapp of fightfulselect.com. The duo believes their deals run out at the end of April even though they originally thought the contracts were up last year. Whether they end up re-signing with AEW or jumping back to WWE (where they were known as The Revival) is still up in the air but the tag team is actually exploring a third option too.
rajah.com
Singles Match Added To 12/1 Impact Wrestling
Moose is on a collision course with Bhupinder Gujjar. During Thursday's episode of IMPACT On AXS TV, former Impact World Champion Moose will go one on one with "one of the the brightest blue chip athletes" in Impact Wrestling:. The following matches will also be on Thursday's card:. * Mickie...
rajah.com
Backstage News on Brian Kendrick Working as WWE Producer at Survivor Series; Latest on His Status
-- Former WWE producer Brian Kendrick was back with the company over the weekend, showing up run sheets as a producer for the Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi Smackdown women's title match at the recently completed Survivor Series. His presence triggered speculation that Kendrick is back with WWE, however, it doesn't appear that is the case - at least not just yet.
WWE Raw video highlights: Kevin Owens responds to Sami Zayn
Owens was also in action, defeating Jey Uso in the main event.
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event
Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW going on air, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches:. - Zoey Stark def. Dana Brooke in a Singles Match. - Cedric Alexander def. Joe Gacy in a Singles Match. WWE...
rajah.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Livestream: Konosuke Takeshita, Athena, More In Action
The latest recording of AEW Dark: Elevation is about to stream live on AEW's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, as well as the advertised card:. AEW Dark: Elevation (11/28) * Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout. * Davey Bang, Freedom Ramsey, and Yabo vs. Best Friends and Rocky...
rajah.com
WWE Announces Huge Segment For Friday’s Special Episode Of WWE SmackDown On FS1
WWE previously announced that this Friday's special episode of WWE SmackDown on FS1 will see Ricochet take on Legado del Fantasma's Santos Escobar in the finals of the SmackDown World Cup tournament, the winner of which will earn a future shot at the WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. WWE recently announced...
Becky Lynch To Kick Off 11/28 WWE Raw, First Hour Is Commercial Free
The Man comes back around to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Becky Lynch will kick off the November 28 episode of WWE Raw. This will mark Lynch's first appeared on WWE Raw since the Raw after WWE SummerSlam where she announced she suffered a separated shoulder against Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Kevin Owens ends friendship with Sami Zayn, beats Jey Uso in main event
Just two days after Survivor Series, WWE returned to television on Monday night with WWE Raw. In the main event, Kevin Owens managed to get some revenge over The Bloodline after coming up on the losing side in the WarGames match. Owens vowed that he was done with Sami Zayn...
rajah.com
Anthem Sports & Entertainment, DAZN Announces Multi-Year International Distribution Agreement For IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling is coming to DAZN. On Tuesday, Anthem Sports & Entertainment and DAZN announced a new multi-year, international distribution agreement for IMPACT Wrestling. Check out the official press release below. Anthem Sports & Entertainment and DAZN Announce International Multi-Year Distribution Partnership for Anthem’s IMPACT Wrestling. IMPACT’S Signature Series,...
rajah.com
WWE The Bump Livestream: Legado del Fantasma, Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio, More (Video)
Legado Del Fantasma, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Wade Barrett will be the guests during todays edition of WWE's The Bump. Check out the full episode below, which will begin streaming at 1 PM ET:
rajah.com
Update on Roman Reigns Getting Upset After WWE Survivor Series
-- Yesterday, a report emerged suggesting that at the conclusion of WWE's Survivor Series WarGames, Roman Reigns entered the backstage area upset about a botched spot between himself and Kevin Owens that he thought was unplanned. Between shouting expletives, Reigns was heard complaining that he may have ruptured an ear drum.
