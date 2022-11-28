-- Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler, collectively known as the tag team FTR, have only months left until their current contracts with AEW expire, according to a report by Sean Ross Sapp of fightfulselect.com. The duo believes their deals run out at the end of April even though they originally thought the contracts were up last year. Whether they end up re-signing with AEW or jumping back to WWE (where they were known as The Revival) is still up in the air but the tag team is actually exploring a third option too.

