411mania.com

Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 11.28.22 Review

Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 11.28.22 Review. NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League Night 7. November 28th, 2022 | Nagano Athletic Park Gym in Yoshida, Nagano | Attendance: 498. We’re back to the junior heavyweights for this show, which should be...
ringsidenews.com

MJF’s First Remarks After Destroying William Regal On AEW Dynamite

MJF won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley with a little help from Mox’s trusted adviser and mentor William Regal. Tonight, the Devil Himself showed his true colors by destroying the veteran. MJF and William Regal unveiled a brand new AEW World Championship during Dynamite this week. Max...
rajah.com

WWE NXT Results (11/29/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT is back with the latest installment of their Tuesday night program. On tap for tonight's edition of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network television show is Shawn Michaels, who will be joined by four WWE Hall of Famers: Road Dogg Brian James, Producer Molly Holly, Alundra Blayze and Sean Waltman to announce the men’s and women’s competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline.
ORLANDO, FL
rajah.com

WWE Announces When The Usos Will Defend Their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Next

Last Monday's post-Survivor Series: WarGames episode of WWE RAW saw a backstage segment between Elias and Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, where Elias and Matt Riddle expressed their interest in challenging for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The Bloodline would then interrupt Riddle and Elias and said Elias will never win championship gold in WWE because they're the 1s and Matt Riddle and Elias are the 2s.
WASHINGTON STATE
rajah.com

AEW Dark: Elevation Livestream: Konosuke Takeshita, Athena, More In Action

The latest recording of AEW Dark: Elevation is about to stream live on AEW's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, as well as the advertised card:. AEW Dark: Elevation (11/28) * Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout. * Davey Bang, Freedom Ramsey, and Yabo vs. Best Friends and Rocky...
rajah.com

AEW Announces 10 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation

AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 10 matches such as Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Joe Alonzo and GPA, Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Trustbusters' Ari Daivari, Athena vs. Laynie Luck and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Rocky Romero vs. Yabo, Freedom Ramsey and Davey Bang.
rajah.com

Singles Match Added To 12/1 Impact Wrestling

Moose is on a collision course with Bhupinder Gujjar. During Thursday's episode of IMPACT On AXS TV, former Impact World Champion Moose will go one on one with "one of the the brightest blue chip athletes" in Impact Wrestling:. The following matches will also be on Thursday's card:. * Mickie...
Fightful

Becky Lynch To Kick Off 11/28 WWE Raw, First Hour Is Commercial Free

The Man comes back around to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Becky Lynch will kick off the November 28 episode of WWE Raw. This will mark Lynch's first appeared on WWE Raw since the Raw after WWE SummerSlam where she announced she suffered a separated shoulder against Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam.
wrestletalk.com

Starrcast Working With Oceania Pro Wrestling For Huge Event In 2023

The location for the next Starrcast event has been revealed. Starrcast has become one of the premier wrestling conventions around with various wrestlers and legends taking part in signings and special events, including live wrestling events as well. The fifth installment of the event took place in July 2022 with...
ComicBook

Ronda Rousey Requested Recent WWE Return

Ronda Rousey is still SmackDown Women's Champion. The Rowdy One retained her title against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series, extending her reign that only began last month at WWE Extreme Rules. While the title match was contested between Rousey and Shotzi on screen, the two women had behind-the-scenes assistance from a returning WWE star. Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Brian Kendrick worked alongside Jason Jordan as a producer for the SmackDown Women's Title match at WWE Survivor Series, marking his first work within the company in nearly a year.
Fightful

Tony Khan Would Love To Have Ricky Steamboat Back In AEW

Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring at Big Time Wrestling on November 27, teaming with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, & Nick Aldis. It was Steamboat's first match since 2010. It is unknown if Steamboat will wrestle again, but Tony Khan would welcome him back to AEW in any capacity.
tjrwrestling.net

IMPACT Wrestling Champions Get New Title Belts [Photos]

The championship belts of IMPACT Wrestling have gotten an upgrade!. Holding a championship is wrestling’s highest honor, but between the rigors wrestlers’ schedules as well as the danger of being caught in a scuffle, championship belts run the risk of dulling over time. In order to keep up a pristine and prestigious image, the champions of IMPACT Wrestling recently received brand new title belts as made by Top Rope Belts. The belts haven’t been redesigned, but have instead been re-made as the other belts were showing signs of age.
rajah.com

WWE Announces In-Ring Return Of Donovan Dijak On Tonight's NXT

Donovan Dijak returns tonight. Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE NXT on USA Network it has been announced that Dijak will be making his in-ring return for the brand. As previously noted, tonight's show will also feature WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. HBK will be joined by four WWE Hall of Famers (Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Producer Molly Holly, Alundra Blayze and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman) to announce the men’s and women’s competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline.
nodq.com

Videos: MJF introduces a new AEW world title belt and then turns against William Regal

During the November 30th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a promo to celebrate his AEW world title win. MJF said that the title belt needed an update and revealed a new big “Burberry” belt which he referred to as the “Triple B” title. MJF also teased that he would be world champion until the bidding war of 2024 and said Bruno Sammartino will role over in his “sh*tty” grave.
rajah.com

Update on Roman Reigns Getting Upset After WWE Survivor Series

-- Yesterday, a report emerged suggesting that at the conclusion of WWE's Survivor Series WarGames, Roman Reigns entered the backstage area upset about a botched spot between himself and Kevin Owens that he thought was unplanned. Between shouting expletives, Reigns was heard complaining that he may have ruptured an ear drum.
rajah.com

Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event

Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW going on air, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches:. - Zoey Stark def. Dana Brooke in a Singles Match. - Cedric Alexander def. Joe Gacy in a Singles Match. WWE...
tjrwrestling.net

Ricky Steamboat Wins In His Final Match

Ricky Steamboat rolled back the years in his final match and picked up one last victory before hanging up his boots for good. In a historic year for wrestling with the return to the ring of Stone Cold Steve Austin and the final ever match of Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat was not to be outshone as he took part in his last ever bout on a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, North Carolina on the 27th of November.
RALEIGH, NC

