411mania.com
Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 11.28.22 Review
Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 11.28.22 Review. NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League Night 7. November 28th, 2022 | Nagano Athletic Park Gym in Yoshida, Nagano | Attendance: 498. We’re back to the junior heavyweights for this show, which should be...
ringsidenews.com
MJF’s First Remarks After Destroying William Regal On AEW Dynamite
MJF won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley with a little help from Mox’s trusted adviser and mentor William Regal. Tonight, the Devil Himself showed his true colors by destroying the veteran. MJF and William Regal unveiled a brand new AEW World Championship during Dynamite this week. Max...
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn/Roman Reigns Plans Revealed, William Regal WWE Return Update, Major WWE India Show – News Bulletin – November 28, 2022
Details on the plans for Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns have been revealed, an update on William Regal returning to WWE, news of a major WWE India show, and more. Survivor Series WarGames is in the bag, it’s the start of a new week, so let’s begin with the WrestleTalk.com News Bulletin for Monday November 28, 2022.
rajah.com
WWE NXT Results (11/29/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT is back with the latest installment of their Tuesday night program. On tap for tonight's edition of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network television show is Shawn Michaels, who will be joined by four WWE Hall of Famers: Road Dogg Brian James, Producer Molly Holly, Alundra Blayze and Sean Waltman to announce the men’s and women’s competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline.
rajah.com
WWE Announces When The Usos Will Defend Their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Next
Last Monday's post-Survivor Series: WarGames episode of WWE RAW saw a backstage segment between Elias and Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, where Elias and Matt Riddle expressed their interest in challenging for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The Bloodline would then interrupt Riddle and Elias and said Elias will never win championship gold in WWE because they're the 1s and Matt Riddle and Elias are the 2s.
rajah.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Livestream: Konosuke Takeshita, Athena, More In Action
The latest recording of AEW Dark: Elevation is about to stream live on AEW's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, as well as the advertised card:. AEW Dark: Elevation (11/28) * Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout. * Davey Bang, Freedom Ramsey, and Yabo vs. Best Friends and Rocky...
rajah.com
AEW Announces 10 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 10 matches such as Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Joe Alonzo and GPA, Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Trustbusters' Ari Daivari, Athena vs. Laynie Luck and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Rocky Romero vs. Yabo, Freedom Ramsey and Davey Bang.
rajah.com
Singles Match Added To 12/1 Impact Wrestling
Moose is on a collision course with Bhupinder Gujjar. During Thursday's episode of IMPACT On AXS TV, former Impact World Champion Moose will go one on one with "one of the the brightest blue chip athletes" in Impact Wrestling:. The following matches will also be on Thursday's card:. * Mickie...
Becky Lynch To Kick Off 11/28 WWE Raw, First Hour Is Commercial Free
The Man comes back around to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Becky Lynch will kick off the November 28 episode of WWE Raw. This will mark Lynch's first appeared on WWE Raw since the Raw after WWE SummerSlam where she announced she suffered a separated shoulder against Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam.
wrestletalk.com
Starrcast Working With Oceania Pro Wrestling For Huge Event In 2023
The location for the next Starrcast event has been revealed. Starrcast has become one of the premier wrestling conventions around with various wrestlers and legends taking part in signings and special events, including live wrestling events as well. The fifth installment of the event took place in July 2022 with...
ComicBook
Ronda Rousey Requested Recent WWE Return
Ronda Rousey is still SmackDown Women's Champion. The Rowdy One retained her title against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series, extending her reign that only began last month at WWE Extreme Rules. While the title match was contested between Rousey and Shotzi on screen, the two women had behind-the-scenes assistance from a returning WWE star. Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Brian Kendrick worked alongside Jason Jordan as a producer for the SmackDown Women's Title match at WWE Survivor Series, marking his first work within the company in nearly a year.
rajah.com
WWE The Bump Livestream: Legado del Fantasma, Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio, More (Video)
Legado Del Fantasma, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Wade Barrett will be the guests during todays edition of WWE's The Bump. Check out the full episode below, which will begin streaming at 1 PM ET:
Tony Khan Would Love To Have Ricky Steamboat Back In AEW
Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring at Big Time Wrestling on November 27, teaming with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, & Nick Aldis. It was Steamboat's first match since 2010. It is unknown if Steamboat will wrestle again, but Tony Khan would welcome him back to AEW in any capacity.
rajah.com
Jimmy Korderas Sounds Off On WWE Survivor Series 2022: Austin Theory Winning U.S. Title, WarGames
Jimmy Korderas recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former longtime WWE referee shared his thoughts on this year's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Featured below are some of the highlights. On the women’s WarGames match: “Yeah,...
tjrwrestling.net
IMPACT Wrestling Champions Get New Title Belts [Photos]
The championship belts of IMPACT Wrestling have gotten an upgrade!. Holding a championship is wrestling’s highest honor, but between the rigors wrestlers’ schedules as well as the danger of being caught in a scuffle, championship belts run the risk of dulling over time. In order to keep up a pristine and prestigious image, the champions of IMPACT Wrestling recently received brand new title belts as made by Top Rope Belts. The belts haven’t been redesigned, but have instead been re-made as the other belts were showing signs of age.
rajah.com
WWE Announces In-Ring Return Of Donovan Dijak On Tonight's NXT
Donovan Dijak returns tonight. Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE NXT on USA Network it has been announced that Dijak will be making his in-ring return for the brand. As previously noted, tonight's show will also feature WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. HBK will be joined by four WWE Hall of Famers (Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Producer Molly Holly, Alundra Blayze and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman) to announce the men’s and women’s competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline.
nodq.com
Videos: MJF introduces a new AEW world title belt and then turns against William Regal
During the November 30th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a promo to celebrate his AEW world title win. MJF said that the title belt needed an update and revealed a new big “Burberry” belt which he referred to as the “Triple B” title. MJF also teased that he would be world champion until the bidding war of 2024 and said Bruno Sammartino will role over in his “sh*tty” grave.
rajah.com
Update on Roman Reigns Getting Upset After WWE Survivor Series
-- Yesterday, a report emerged suggesting that at the conclusion of WWE's Survivor Series WarGames, Roman Reigns entered the backstage area upset about a botched spot between himself and Kevin Owens that he thought was unplanned. Between shouting expletives, Reigns was heard complaining that he may have ruptured an ear drum.
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event
Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW going on air, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches:. - Zoey Stark def. Dana Brooke in a Singles Match. - Cedric Alexander def. Joe Gacy in a Singles Match. WWE...
tjrwrestling.net
Ricky Steamboat Wins In His Final Match
Ricky Steamboat rolled back the years in his final match and picked up one last victory before hanging up his boots for good. In a historic year for wrestling with the return to the ring of Stone Cold Steve Austin and the final ever match of Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat was not to be outshone as he took part in his last ever bout on a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, North Carolina on the 27th of November.
