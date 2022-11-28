The championship belts of IMPACT Wrestling have gotten an upgrade!. Holding a championship is wrestling’s highest honor, but between the rigors wrestlers’ schedules as well as the danger of being caught in a scuffle, championship belts run the risk of dulling over time. In order to keep up a pristine and prestigious image, the champions of IMPACT Wrestling recently received brand new title belts as made by Top Rope Belts. The belts haven’t been redesigned, but have instead been re-made as the other belts were showing signs of age.

2 DAYS AGO