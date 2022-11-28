Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
ringsidenews.com
Fire Ronda Rousey Trends Big Time During WWE Raw
Ronda Rousey successfully defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Shotzi Blackheart at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, but her performance didn’t sit well with the WWE Universe. Now, fans want her fired from WWE. Fans took to Twitter during WWE Raw tonight to express their frustrations at the SmackDown...
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn/Roman Reigns Plans Revealed, William Regal WWE Return Update, Major WWE India Show – News Bulletin – November 28, 2022
Details on the plans for Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns have been revealed, an update on William Regal returning to WWE, news of a major WWE India show, and more. Survivor Series WarGames is in the bag, it’s the start of a new week, so let’s begin with the WrestleTalk.com News Bulletin for Monday November 28, 2022.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Teases Her Return to WWE In-Ring Action
Fans believe Charlotte Flair is getting closer to making a comeback on WWE television. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair hasn’t been seen on WWE television. In order to take time off for her...
ComicBook
WWE: Next Two Challengers for Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed
The Bloodline reigns supreme. Since the re-formation of the short-lived 2010s trio, Roman Reigns and the Usos have dominated the WWE, regularly closing premium live events draped in gold. The additions of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa have only aided the Anoa'i faction, as both former NXT titleholders have been integral parts to maintaining The Bloodline's success. The group saw their biggest collective achievement this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series, when all five men stood tall together following their victory in the War Games bout against Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland.
Becky Lynch To Kick Off 11/28 WWE Raw, First Hour Is Commercial Free
The Man comes back around to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Becky Lynch will kick off the November 28 episode of WWE Raw. This will mark Lynch's first appeared on WWE Raw since the Raw after WWE SummerSlam where she announced she suffered a separated shoulder against Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam.
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Recalls Conversation With Becky Lynch Prior To WWE Return
Prior to her Survivor Series return, Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
PWMania
Update on Roman Reigns Being Upset with Kevin Owens at WWE Survivor Series
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was reportedly annoyed by a slap delivered by Kevin Owens during Saturday’s War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series. As previously stated, Reigns was said to be visibly upset backstage at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, specifically over a spot that occurred during the War Games bout. It was rumored that Reigns objected to what he saw as an unplanned spot between himself and Owens, and that he wanted everything to go as planned. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. The original report can be found by clicking here.
rajah.com
Zelina Vega Says Ronda Rousey Is Bringing In More Fans To The WWE Product
WWE SmackDown Star Zelina Vega recently appeared on the "That’s Dope" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how she absolutely loves WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and how she is bringing in more fans to the WWE product. Zelina Vega said:. “I absolutely love...
wrestletalk.com
Backstage News On Becky Lynch WWE Return
After weeks of speculation that Becky Lynch would be returning to WWE, The Man finally appeared. Lynch was revealed as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair’s WarGames team during SmackDown on November 25. She made her in-ring return at the Survivor Series WarGames event on November 26,...
rajah.com
Report: Roman Reigns Visibly Upset After WWE Survivor Series Unplanned Spot
-- After a successful WarGames match and his return to the backstage area, Roman Reigns was apparently not pleased at a particular spot in the match between himself and Kevin Owens. -- According to a report by fightfulselect.com, Reigns was "visibly upset" after the Survivor Series main event, reportedly taking...
rajah.com
Brandi Rhodes Reveals The Reason She Has Not Returned To In-Ring Action
Former AEW and WWE Star Brandi Rhodes took to an episode of her 2 Truths and 1 Lie podcast, where she talked about a number of topics such as why she has yet to return to in-ring action. Brandi Rhodes said:. “Most of the time I would leave at 6...
rajah.com
Bianca Belair On Her Raw Women's Championship Reign: "It's Never A Comfortable Place As Champion"
Before she competed inside the confines of Wargames on Saturday night, the "EST of WWE" Bianca Belair spoke with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, and shared her thoughts on becoming the second-longest reigning Raw Women’s Champion. Check out the comments from Belair below:. “[The pressure] definitely becomes more expected....
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Producers Revealed for Survivor Series: War Games
Below are the producers for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: War Games Premium Live Event. You can click here for our detailed recap of the event. * Team Damage CTRL vs. Team Blair in War Games was produced by Tyson Kidd and Petey Williams. * AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor...
rajah.com
WWE News: Shayna Baszler On UUDD, World Cup Photoshoot
-- Earlier this week, WWE Superstars participated in a 2022 World Cup photoshoot. Check out the photos of Smackdown Superstars Ricochet and Liv Morgan, as well Monday Night Raw Superstar Bobby Lashley, and Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Smackdown Superstar Shayna Baszler is...
rajah.com
Jimmy Korderas Sounds Off On WWE Survivor Series 2022: Austin Theory Winning U.S. Title, WarGames
Jimmy Korderas recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former longtime WWE referee shared his thoughts on this year's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Featured below are some of the highlights. On the women’s WarGames match: “Yeah,...
rajah.com
Shawn Spears Comments On CM Punk/AEW Situation, Growing Talent Roster
Shawn Spears recently appeared at a K&S WrestleFest event and spoke about some relevant topics to All Elite Wrestling. During the appearance, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about the CM Punk/AEW situation, calling it "sad," as well as giving his thoughts on criticism over the company's growing talent roster. Featured...
rajah.com
Road Dogg Talks About Issues WWE Faces Booking John Cena As Part-Time Superstar
What is it like booking for John Cena in WWE since he began making his Hollywood career a bigger priority a few years ago?. Road Dogg Brian James knows. The WWE Hall of Fame legend and former member of D-Generation X and the New Age Outlaws who has worked behind-the-scenes in the company as a producer spoke about this topic on the latest installment of his "Oh ... You Didn't Know?" podcast.
rajah.com
Anthony Bowens Talks Still Hoping For A Rematch Against The Young Bucks
AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens appeared on Good Karma Wrestling to talk about a number of topics such as how IWGP Heavyweight, AAA and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR is most likely the next challengers for their AEW World Tag Team Titles. Anthony Bowens said:. “I think...
rajah.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Banning Kevin Nash From Doing Particular Spot In WWE Matches
Shawn Michaels wasn't a fan of Kevin Nash doing leapfrogs in his matches during his original run in WWE in the 1990s. During a recent appearance on the Games With Names podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on he and Scott Hall banning "Big Daddy Cool" Diesel from doing leapfrogs in matches because of their feeling that the biggest Superstar in the company shouldn't be going out of his way to avoid contact from an opponent.
Comments / 0