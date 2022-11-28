ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match

WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
ringsidenews.com

Fire Ronda Rousey Trends Big Time During WWE Raw

Ronda Rousey successfully defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Shotzi Blackheart at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, but her performance didn’t sit well with the WWE Universe. Now, fans want her fired from WWE. Fans took to Twitter during WWE Raw tonight to express their frustrations at the SmackDown...
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Teases Her Return to WWE In-Ring Action

Fans believe Charlotte Flair is getting closer to making a comeback on WWE television. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair hasn’t been seen on WWE television. In order to take time off for her...
ComicBook

WWE: Next Two Challengers for Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed

The Bloodline reigns supreme. Since the re-formation of the short-lived 2010s trio, Roman Reigns and the Usos have dominated the WWE, regularly closing premium live events draped in gold. The additions of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa have only aided the Anoa'i faction, as both former NXT titleholders have been integral parts to maintaining The Bloodline's success. The group saw their biggest collective achievement this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series, when all five men stood tall together following their victory in the War Games bout against Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland.
Fightful

Becky Lynch To Kick Off 11/28 WWE Raw, First Hour Is Commercial Free

The Man comes back around to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Becky Lynch will kick off the November 28 episode of WWE Raw. This will mark Lynch's first appeared on WWE Raw since the Raw after WWE SummerSlam where she announced she suffered a separated shoulder against Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam.
itrwrestling.com

Triple H Recalls Conversation With Becky Lynch Prior To WWE Return

Prior to her Survivor Series return, Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
PWMania

Update on Roman Reigns Being Upset with Kevin Owens at WWE Survivor Series

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was reportedly annoyed by a slap delivered by Kevin Owens during Saturday’s War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series. As previously stated, Reigns was said to be visibly upset backstage at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, specifically over a spot that occurred during the War Games bout. It was rumored that Reigns objected to what he saw as an unplanned spot between himself and Owens, and that he wanted everything to go as planned. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. The original report can be found by clicking here.
rajah.com

Zelina Vega Says Ronda Rousey Is Bringing In More Fans To The WWE Product

WWE SmackDown Star Zelina Vega recently appeared on the "That’s Dope" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how she absolutely loves WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and how she is bringing in more fans to the WWE product. Zelina Vega said:. “I absolutely love...
wrestletalk.com

Backstage News On Becky Lynch WWE Return

After weeks of speculation that Becky Lynch would be returning to WWE, The Man finally appeared. Lynch was revealed as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair’s WarGames team during SmackDown on November 25. She made her in-ring return at the Survivor Series WarGames event on November 26,...
rajah.com

Report: Roman Reigns Visibly Upset After WWE Survivor Series Unplanned Spot

-- After a successful WarGames match and his return to the backstage area, Roman Reigns was apparently not pleased at a particular spot in the match between himself and Kevin Owens. -- According to a report by fightfulselect.com, Reigns was "visibly upset" after the Survivor Series main event, reportedly taking...
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Producers Revealed for Survivor Series: War Games

Below are the producers for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: War Games Premium Live Event. You can click here for our detailed recap of the event. * Team Damage CTRL vs. Team Blair in War Games was produced by Tyson Kidd and Petey Williams. * AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor...
rajah.com

WWE News: Shayna Baszler On UUDD, World Cup Photoshoot

-- Earlier this week, WWE Superstars participated in a 2022 World Cup photoshoot. Check out the photos of Smackdown Superstars Ricochet and Liv Morgan, as well Monday Night Raw Superstar Bobby Lashley, and Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Smackdown Superstar Shayna Baszler is...
rajah.com

Shawn Spears Comments On CM Punk/AEW Situation, Growing Talent Roster

Shawn Spears recently appeared at a K&S WrestleFest event and spoke about some relevant topics to All Elite Wrestling. During the appearance, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about the CM Punk/AEW situation, calling it "sad," as well as giving his thoughts on criticism over the company's growing talent roster. Featured...
rajah.com

Road Dogg Talks About Issues WWE Faces Booking John Cena As Part-Time Superstar

What is it like booking for John Cena in WWE since he began making his Hollywood career a bigger priority a few years ago?. Road Dogg Brian James knows. The WWE Hall of Fame legend and former member of D-Generation X and the New Age Outlaws who has worked behind-the-scenes in the company as a producer spoke about this topic on the latest installment of his "Oh ... You Didn't Know?" podcast.
rajah.com

Anthony Bowens Talks Still Hoping For A Rematch Against The Young Bucks

AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens appeared on Good Karma Wrestling to talk about a number of topics such as how IWGP Heavyweight, AAA and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR is most likely the next challengers for their AEW World Tag Team Titles. Anthony Bowens said:. “I think...
rajah.com

Shawn Michaels Reflects On Banning Kevin Nash From Doing Particular Spot In WWE Matches

Shawn Michaels wasn't a fan of Kevin Nash doing leapfrogs in his matches during his original run in WWE in the 1990s. During a recent appearance on the Games With Names podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on he and Scott Hall banning "Big Daddy Cool" Diesel from doing leapfrogs in matches because of their feeling that the biggest Superstar in the company shouldn't be going out of his way to avoid contact from an opponent.

