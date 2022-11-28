ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

thejetsettingfamily.com

Where to Stay In 30A Florida

The area along County Highway 30A, on the panhandle between Destin and Panama City Beach, is one of the most charming areas in all of Florida! From the colorful blue hues of the Gulf of Mexico, to the laid-back vibes of the different towns along the road, 30A is a fantastic destination for families. The highway itself, which is around 18 miles long, has several towns that you can stay in, and each of them offer different styles and amenities depending on what you’re looking for. Wherever you choose to stay be sure to make time to drive up 30A and visit all of the adorable town, but avoid doing so on a Saturday in busy season as the highway will be full of traffic.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

List: Christmas parades across Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Holiday parades on land and by boat will be taking place across Northwest Florida. Below is a list of all the events WKRG News 5 tracked down. Fort Walton Beach Monday, Dec. 5 – Fort Walton Beach Christmas parade The 2022 Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade will take place on Monday, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Morning storms and tornadoes cause problems for NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downed trees and powerlines, power outages, and other damage was reported Wednesday morning in Northwest Florida. Holmes County has experienced nearly 600 power outages according to Poweroutage.us. That was as of around 10 a.m. A tree and powerlines were reported down on Munson Highway in...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Tornado Watch for Northwest Florida expires

A tornado watch expired in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties at 11 a.m. Wednesday. A Tornado Warning was issued for Baldwin and Escambia counties until 5:45 a.m., but has since expired. Some areas in North Escambia County saw storm damage, while multiple schools in Okaloosa County experienced power outages.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Severe weather damage in south Crestview neighborhoods

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Downed power lines and trees scattered streets in south Crestview Wednesday morning following severe weather. Residents south of Interstate 10 said they saw the brunt of the storm. Trampolines flew across neighborhoods and massive trees split, falling on houses and storage sheds. Conor Driver Damage “Everything got really loud. You could […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
thisisalabama.org

Magnolia Springs Bed & Breakfast is a peaceful Gulf Shores getaway

Everything about owning a bed-and-breakfast has “flip-flopped” over the past 30 years, David Worthington says. He’s the owner of Magnolia Springs Bed and Breakfast, a popular Baldwin County getaway that opened in 1996 and has since established itself as one of the state’s top B&Bs. To hang on to that status, it’s had to adapt.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Moist gulf winds fueling severe weather potential

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Strong onshore winds from the Gulf of Mexico continued to blow Tuesday, November 29, 2022 and beach safety officials have been flying red warning flags for several days. Surf has been rough and the westerly- running currents have caused concern over potential rip currents. The winds are carrying gulf moisture far inland where it has the potential to brew up severe weather for our area.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WEAR

North Escambia County home suffers damage in morning storms

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A home in north Escambia County suffered damage during the storms Wednesday morning. Escambia County Fire crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of Pauline Street around 6:20 a.m. Initial reports are that a tornado touched down in the area. This is has...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Home with A Rare 90 Feet of Gulf Frontage Seeks $10,7 Million in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

125 Gulf Dunes Lane Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 125 Gulf Dunes Lane, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a one of a kind home with a rare 90 feet of gulf frontage in the gated and rental restricted neighborhood of Gulf Dunes blending cutting edge contemporary architectural design with cozy comfortable interiors. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 125 Gulf Dunes Lane, please contact Scott G Cobine (Phone: 850-974-9055) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices for full support and perfect service.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
Destin Log

DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Nov. 30

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. The City of Destin will host its 36th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Destin Community Center, located at 101 Stahlman Avenue.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

New Destin Mayor, Councilmen sworn in Monday night

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin welcomed a new mayor and two others to the leadership team Monday night. Moving from the city council seat, Bobby Wagner took the oath as Mayor under Okaloosa County Commissioner and Chairman Mel Ponder during the packed meeting. “I’m ecstatic, I’m just really excited to see all […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Bicyclist hit on Highway 98

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bicyclist has been life-flighted after being hit by a car on Highway 98 in Santa Rosa Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. All westbound lanes of Highway 98 were closed on Tuesday morning but have since reopened. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office,...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores ‘swatting’ prank came from out of state: Police

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police said on Monday that the “swatting” prank call that diverted law enforcement resources on Friday came from out-of-state-juveniles who had vacationed in the area. Gulf Shores Police, Gulf Shores Fire and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Lodge at Gulf State Park in response to […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Kids find stolen gun in Destin neighborhood pond

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Destin on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a gun found in a pond. The deputy said a group of local kids in Destin playing in a neighborhood on Quail Lake Blvd located the gun in the pond and reported it. OCSO confirmed […]
DESTIN, FL

