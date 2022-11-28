Read full article on original website
thejetsettingfamily.com
Where to Stay In 30A Florida
The area along County Highway 30A, on the panhandle between Destin and Panama City Beach, is one of the most charming areas in all of Florida! From the colorful blue hues of the Gulf of Mexico, to the laid-back vibes of the different towns along the road, 30A is a fantastic destination for families. The highway itself, which is around 18 miles long, has several towns that you can stay in, and each of them offer different styles and amenities depending on what you’re looking for. Wherever you choose to stay be sure to make time to drive up 30A and visit all of the adorable town, but avoid doing so on a Saturday in busy season as the highway will be full of traffic.
List: Christmas parades across Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Holiday parades on land and by boat will be taking place across Northwest Florida. Below is a list of all the events WKRG News 5 tracked down. Fort Walton Beach Monday, Dec. 5 – Fort Walton Beach Christmas parade The 2022 Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade will take place on Monday, […]
WJHG-TV
Morning storms and tornadoes cause problems for NWFL
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downed trees and powerlines, power outages, and other damage was reported Wednesday morning in Northwest Florida. Holmes County has experienced nearly 600 power outages according to Poweroutage.us. That was as of around 10 a.m. A tree and powerlines were reported down on Munson Highway in...
WEAR
Tornado Watch for Northwest Florida expires
A tornado watch expired in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties at 11 a.m. Wednesday. A Tornado Warning was issued for Baldwin and Escambia counties until 5:45 a.m., but has since expired. Some areas in North Escambia County saw storm damage, while multiple schools in Okaloosa County experienced power outages.
Severe weather damage in south Crestview neighborhoods
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Downed power lines and trees scattered streets in south Crestview Wednesday morning following severe weather. Residents south of Interstate 10 said they saw the brunt of the storm. Trampolines flew across neighborhoods and massive trees split, falling on houses and storage sheds. Conor Driver Damage “Everything got really loud. You could […]
thisisalabama.org
Magnolia Springs Bed & Breakfast is a peaceful Gulf Shores getaway
Everything about owning a bed-and-breakfast has “flip-flopped” over the past 30 years, David Worthington says. He’s the owner of Magnolia Springs Bed and Breakfast, a popular Baldwin County getaway that opened in 1996 and has since established itself as one of the state’s top B&Bs. To hang on to that status, it’s had to adapt.
WALA-TV FOX10
Moist gulf winds fueling severe weather potential
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Strong onshore winds from the Gulf of Mexico continued to blow Tuesday, November 29, 2022 and beach safety officials have been flying red warning flags for several days. Surf has been rough and the westerly- running currents have caused concern over potential rip currents. The winds are carrying gulf moisture far inland where it has the potential to brew up severe weather for our area.
Panama City Beach man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2021 stabbing at Pensacola Beach boardwalk
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After a one-day trial, a Panama City Beach man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2021 stabbing in the parking lot of the Pensacola Beach boardwalk. On Nov. 29, Circuit Court Judge Linda Nobles sentenced Darrius Prince Alexander Hepburn, 26, to 20 years in Florida’s Department of […]
WEAR
North Escambia County home suffers damage in morning storms
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A home in north Escambia County suffered damage during the storms Wednesday morning. Escambia County Fire crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of Pauline Street around 6:20 a.m. Initial reports are that a tornado touched down in the area. This is has...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Home with A Rare 90 Feet of Gulf Frontage Seeks $10,7 Million in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
125 Gulf Dunes Lane Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 125 Gulf Dunes Lane, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a one of a kind home with a rare 90 feet of gulf frontage in the gated and rental restricted neighborhood of Gulf Dunes blending cutting edge contemporary architectural design with cozy comfortable interiors. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 125 Gulf Dunes Lane, please contact Scott G Cobine (Phone: 850-974-9055) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices for full support and perfect service.
Destin Log
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Nov. 30
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. The City of Destin will host its 36th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Destin Community Center, located at 101 Stahlman Avenue.
Embattled Pensacola contractor wanted for larceny by Santa Rosa County Sheriff
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An embattled Pensacola contractor with numerous complaints against him is wanted for larceny, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant for Jesse LaCoste’s arrest was filed on Nov. 10, but according to SRCSO, the warrant has not been served yet. SCRSO told WKRG News 5, LaCoste […]
Man arrested for burglary and battery at Fort Walton Beach home
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Robert McGaugh, 29, was taken into custody by Fort Walton Beach Police Department after a battery and burglary incident Monday night. According to the police report, the male victim told police that he and McGuagh got into a physical altercation at a home on Deluna Rd just before 10 […]
Motorcyclist ‘seriously injured’ in crash with SUV: Florida Highway Patrol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man driving a motorcycle was “seriously injured” in a crash with a SUV in Escambia County Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 77-year-old driving a motorcycle crashed into a GMC SUV, driven by an 18-year-old from Cantonment at the intersection of Gonzalez […]
New Destin Mayor, Councilmen sworn in Monday night
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin welcomed a new mayor and two others to the leadership team Monday night. Moving from the city council seat, Bobby Wagner took the oath as Mayor under Okaloosa County Commissioner and Chairman Mel Ponder during the packed meeting. “I’m ecstatic, I’m just really excited to see all […]
WJHG-TV
Bicyclist hit on Highway 98
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bicyclist has been life-flighted after being hit by a car on Highway 98 in Santa Rosa Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. All westbound lanes of Highway 98 were closed on Tuesday morning but have since reopened. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office,...
Destin Log
'To be of service': Lloyd Taylor of one of Destin's 1st families to lead Christmas parade
From getting nuts and fruit in a basket as a youngster to seeing Santa, marching bands and floats parade down U.S. 98, Lloyd Taylor has seen Christmas come a long way in Destin. "It's a tremendous honor," said the 77-year-old Taylor, who will serve as grand marshal for an the...
Gulf Shores ‘swatting’ prank came from out of state: Police
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police said on Monday that the “swatting” prank call that diverted law enforcement resources on Friday came from out-of-state-juveniles who had vacationed in the area. Gulf Shores Police, Gulf Shores Fire and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Lodge at Gulf State Park in response to […]
7 dogs die in early morning house fire: Escambia Co. Fire Rescue
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Seven dogs died in a house fire early Tuesday morning, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. At 4:24 a.m., on Tuesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 200 block of Ehrmann Street. Upon arrival, ECFR said heavy smoke was showing from the roof of […]
Kids find stolen gun in Destin neighborhood pond
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Destin on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a gun found in a pond. The deputy said a group of local kids in Destin playing in a neighborhood on Quail Lake Blvd located the gun in the pond and reported it. OCSO confirmed […]
