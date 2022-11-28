ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

piratesandprincesses.net

Holiday Menu Hard Rock Café Orlando

Starting December 1st, a holiday menu will be offered at Hard Rock Café Orlando. However, if you are expecting lots of ham, turkey, and peppermint desserts, this is not that kind of holiday menu. This menu looks more like a prix fixe menu to simplify ordering. At an initial glance, the menu looks straightforward. Still, in fine marketing fashion, this Universal Orlando CityWalk table service option’s holiday menu may not be a good deal for some people.
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Review: Vegan Maple Bar at Voodoo Doughnut Orlando

Since I once spent a day eating as many versions of Voodoo Doughnut as available, I have moved on to the vegan versions. In a previous review, I covered another vegan doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut at Universal Orlando CityWalk. This time I selected one that faced an uphill climb to impress me. The Vegan Maple Bar at Voodoo Doughnut Orlando would face an obvious direct comparison to the non-vegan version. I find the “standard” maple bar to be one of the best values at Voodoo Doughnut. Would the vegan version hold up?
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you plan on going there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit, if you want to see what really good seafood tastes like. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never visited them before, definitely pay them a visit and try their food.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating pizza often, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Orlando caterer sued, accused of serving food laced with pot at wedding

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Seminole deputies release bodycam video from wedding where food was laced with weed. The Orlando caterer accused of serving marijuana-laced food at a wedding is being sued by one of the guests. Earlier this year, Seminole County authorities released this bodycam footage of the wedding...
ORLANDO, FL
AdWeek

Nancy Alvarez to Join WESH as Anchor in January

Nancy Alvarez will join Orlando NBC affiliate WESH as an anchor beginning in January. Alvarez will anchor at Noon and 4 p.m. She will also work on special projects and provide Spanish language content on sister station Estrella TV Orlando. “Nancy has built strong connections with our community through her...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

55+ community in Leesburg sold for $33.67 million

A 55+ community in Leesburg has been sold for $33.67 million. Lake Griffin Harbor has been sold to Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55+ communities. The Lake Griffin Harbor sale was part of a $448 million purchase of several properties in Florida. For Lake...
LEESBURG, FL
travelawaits.com

6 Festive Events Not To Miss In Kissimmee, Florida, During The Holidays

Ho, ho, ho, it’s that time of year. What better place to find fantastic holiday fun than Kissimmee, Florida, adjoining the Magic Kingdom? Yes, the Kissimmee area in Osceola County offers a less crowded place to enjoy Christmas in Central Florida. This trip was comped, but my opinions are my own.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

DISH Network removes WFTV, WRDQ from its channel options

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV Channel 9 has been removed from DISH Network after DISH refused to agree to a fair deal for a new agreement with Cox Media Group. If you are affected by DISH’s decision to deprive you of important local news, sports and programming, make your voice heard! Call DISH today at 1-800-333-3474 and demand that they get WFTV Channel 9 back on DISH immediately.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Curaleaf announces opening of new Orlando dispensary

ORLANDO, Fla. — Curaleaf, a provider of consumer cannabis products, announced the opening of a new dispensary in Orlando. Curaleaf Orlando International Drive officially opened Nov. 19 and is one of two new locations to open in Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Another dispensary located...
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Disney CEO Bob Iger Addresses Reedy Creek Concerns

Today, the newly returned CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, addressed concerns over the Reedy Creek Improvement District during a Town Hall meeting open to all Disney Cast Members. In 1967, Disney filed the Reedy Creek Improvement Act with the local state legislature, which allows Walt Disney World...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Disney union members plan to rally Wednesday amid contract negotiations

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Disney union members plan to rally Wednesday for what they are calling a fair contract. Representatives for the 42,000 front-line service workers resumed contract negotiations Tuesday and will have another bargaining session Thursday. They are still trying to work out pay increases, health care costs, retirement...
KISSIMMEE, FL
mynews13.com

Disney reveals lineup for EPCOT’s Broadway concert series

BAY LAKE, Fla. — Disney World has revealed the roster of singers who will perform for the Disney on Broadway concert series during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. What You Need To Know. EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will feature Disney on Broadway concert series. Disney...
BAY LAKE, FL
themeparktourist.com

Orlando FreeFall Tower Operator Fined $250,000

UPDATE November 28 - In the last few days it has been reported by WLRN News that "The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is issuing an administrative complaint indicating multiple state violations made by the Sling Shot Group ride operators leading to Tyre Sampson’s fall at ICON Park." The fine they are seeking is $250,000.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

New College Park Starbucks delayed over ground contamination

As first reported by The Community Paper, a planned Starbucks in College Park has hit a snag. We first told you about a new drive-thru Starbucks back in June 2021 that was in the works to replace the K Restaurant building at 1710 Edgewater Drive [GMap]. Those plans are hitting a road bump in the shape of Dieldrin, an insecticide that was found in the soil of the property that was likely left behind by a pest control company that used to operate there before it became a restaurant.
ORLANDO, FL

