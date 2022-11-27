Read full article on original website
1027wbow.com
1 flown to hospital following 2 semi crash on US 41
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Both northbound lanes of US 41 N have now been reopened, according to Vigo County Central Dispatch. One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital after a crash involving two semi-trucks shut down US 41 N for some time Wednesday afternoon. According...
1027wbow.com
Underground fire continues to smolder in Northern Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An area the size of a basketball court is expected to continue burning for days according to fire officials. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said residents may have noticed smoke coming from an area of private property belonging to Dennis Trucking. Berry says numerous logs, stumps and compost, buried in a valley on the southwest corner of the Dennis Trucking property, continue to burn.
1027wbow.com
Stolen UTV recovered from Terre Haute lake, Police investigating
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents near a Terre Haute park this morning may have noticed a police presence as a stolen vehicle was recovered from the lake. The situation occurred just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning at Maple Avenue Nature Park with law enforcement clearing the scene by 9 a.m.
1027wbow.com
Santa Train returning to the Wabash Valley
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Here comes Santa Claus, along with Mrs. Claus, riding on a train!. Indiana Rail Road has announced the schedule for this year’s annual Santa Train, as the event returns to its traditional format following changes made due to the pandemic in past years.
1027wbow.com
Person escapes fire through second story window
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A person escapes from a second story window after a home catches fire. According to the Charleston Fire Department, crews went to 102 N. 12th St. a little after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The home suffered heavy damage. The person who escaped through the second...
1027wbow.com
How much longer can we expect local gas prices to fall?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Gas prices are falling, and experts have said that this trend could continue. Just a few months ago, drivers were paying prices well about $5 per gallon. Now, the average price of a gallon of gas in Indiana is $3.54. Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy...
1027wbow.com
Good Samaritan Hospital increases masking policy
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Due to rising rates of the flu and RSV, as well as lingering COVID cases, one local hospital is raising its masking policy to a higher level. Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes recently announced that effective Tuesday, universal masking will be required in all patient-facing areas of all Good Samaritan locations, as well as in all common areas within Good Samaritan.
1027wbow.com
Project Never Broken hosts mental health advocacy event with former operative
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Project Never Broken, an organization designed to advocate for the mental health of military, law enforcement, and first responders is hosting author Giovanni Rocco to share his story about his time spent as an undercover operative. Project Never Broken was created to memorialize and...
1027wbow.com
Giving Tuesday is not just about $$$
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — People all across the world are doing their part to help non-profits today. That’s because it’s Giving Tuesday. The special day is marked each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. Danielle Isbell is the co-executive director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley. She says Giving Tuesday is about coming together to spread hope throughout the community.
