The Moscow Police Department is asking the public to report any odd or out of the ordinary events as part the investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. The Moscow PD released on update on the investigation Monday night. Detectives say that information about odd events even if it doesn’t seem significant may be a piece of the puzzle to solve the case. Information for investigators can be passed along here https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/1064/King-Road-Homicides.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO