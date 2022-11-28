Read full article on original website
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Tuesday, November 29, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- Male laying on the sidewalk in the snow appears unconscious. Law, Fire, and EMS responded. Patient transported to Gritman. No report. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-M10380 Suspicious Person/Circumstance. Incident Address: 200 blk BAKER ST. MOSCOW ID...
Recent Student Murders A Grisly Reminder Of 2015 Idaho Spree
The stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last week is a dark cloud that will hang over the city of Moscow until investigators bring the assailant(s) to justice. The student murders are the second killing spree to happen in the northern Idaho city in the past seven years.
Half-empty Idaho campus full of fear, grief after killings
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period known as “dead week.”. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and...
Coeur d’Alene Public Schools, Post Falls to honor Moscow murder victims
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Coeur d’Alene Public Schools and the City of Post Falls will help “Light up Idaho” in remembrance of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered on November 13. Lake City High School and Coeur d’Alene High School will leave their field lights on from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday to coincide with the candlelight vigils...
The Festival of Trees and Jingle & Mingle at the Colfax Library
The Colfax library will host the Festival of Trees and the Libey Gallery art exhibit from December 1st through the 28th. Families are invited to tour the display of trees from Colfax Chamber, ReMax, Napa Auto Parts, Colfax PTO, Raven Square, and many more. Make sure to cast your vote...
University of Idaho to hold Candlelight Vigil
The University of Idaho will host a vigil to honor the memory of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at 5 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center. The U of I Clear Bag Policy remains in effect.
Local law enforcement in Lewiston make multiple Fentanyl arrests
The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office issued details on seven arrests made by Lewiston Police, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, and Idaho State Police. The following is a press release:. Our community has seen a rise in Fentanyl related arrests over the last week. The. Nez Perce County...
Moscow Police debunk theories and unconfirmed information
Details from Latah County prosecutor “inaccurate”. Establishing there are no changes or new information, the Moscow Police Department has provided a brief update on the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students. Addressing the statements of Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson, the MPD asked that the...
Look: Jaw Dropping Washington 8000 SF Converted School House For Sale
There's a renovated schoolhouse in North Eastern Washington that's simply amazing inside and out and it's for sale!. A historic schoolhouse has been renovated and it's currently up for sale. Pink Floyd has nothing on this super cool schoolhouse that you can purchase for $699,000. The school is located in...
Major Winter Storm Warning
There will be a major winter storm starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday. Affected areas include Genesee, Plummer, Rosalia, Potlatch, Pullman, Oakesdale, Uniontown, Tekoa, Moscow, La Crosse, and Colfax. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches along and east of SR-195…3 to 6 inches...
Moscow Volunteer Fire Department accepting applications
The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department is accepting applications for Spring 2023 Fire Academy. They will provide all the equipment and training you need to serve the community, in evening classes. No experience required, just the heart, drive, dedication and passion for service!
Pullman Child Welfare Coats For Kids Drive Ends Wednesday
Pullman Child Welfare’s annual Coats for Kids drive is almost over. The charity is collecting new or gently used coats for Pullman families who could use a helping hand. The drive runs through Wednesday. Coats can be dropped off at Four Star Supply, Columbia Bank, Walmart, Neill’s Coffee & Ice Cream, Umpqua Bank, Washington Trust Bank, Caldwell Banker Tomlinson and Pullman Building Supply.
Local police say two other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double stabbing (with one death) in Salem, Oregon,” Moscow police said Friday in a press release. “While these cases share similarities with the King...
Moscow PD Asking The Public To Report Any Odd Activities
The Moscow Police Department is asking the public to report any odd or out of the ordinary events as part the investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. The Moscow PD released on update on the investigation Monday night. Detectives say that information about odd events even if it doesn’t seem significant may be a piece of the puzzle to solve the case. Information for investigators can be passed along here https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/1064/King-Road-Homicides.
U of I associate dean shares how school is responding to ongoing murder investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — As the University of Idaho prepares to honor the four students who were killed in a vigil Wednesday night, the university's associate dean of students, Blaine Eckles, is sharing how the school is responding. Eckles says that he has never dealt with something this horrific in...
One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
WSU Fundraiser Hired To Lead Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation
A Washington State University fundraiser has been hired to lead the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation. Linda Infranco has been hired as PRH Foundation Executive Director starting January 9th. Infranco has been working at WSU since 2000 most recently as Senior Director of Development for the Honors College. Infranco replaces Rueben...
Moscow PD Responding To More Calls For Unusual Circumstances And Welfare Checks
The Moscow Police Department is responding to more unusual circumstances calls and welfare checks since four University of Idaho students were murdered. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Since then, officers have responded to 78 calls for unusual circumstances and 36 welfare checks. That’s an increase from 70 and 18 respectively for the entire month of October. Officers say concerned parties are calling friends and family before notifying police. The Moscow PD is reminding the public to call 911 immediately for any life safety or emergency situations.
Incident Involving Knife On UI Bike Path Last Summer Not Related To UI Student Murders
An incident involving a knife in Moscow from last summer is not related to the murders of four University of Idaho students. The Moscow Police Department released an update Wednesday on the investigation into who killed the students who were found stabbed to death on November 13th. Some reporters have asked about a September 13th incident on the UI bike path. There was an argument between a group of people and a cyclist. The cyclist displayed a folding knife. Both parties dispersed and there were no injuries. The cyclist turned himself in to police. The case was referred to the Moscow City Attorney for a misdemeanor.
Digital Navigation at Whitman County Library
Whitman County Rural Library District announced they are a recipient of a $500,000 Digital Navigator grant from the Washington State Broadband Office and the Washington State Department of Commerce, beginning this fall through June 2023. This grant will allow WCL to develop, host, and teach digital navigation skills to the...
