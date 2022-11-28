Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
University of Idaho to hold Candlelight Vigil
The University of Idaho will host a vigil to honor the memory of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at 5 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center. The U of I Clear Bag Policy remains in effect.
pullmanradio.com
WSU Fundraiser Hired To Lead Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation
A Washington State University fundraiser has been hired to lead the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation. Linda Infranco has been hired as PRH Foundation Executive Director starting January 9th. Infranco has been working at WSU since 2000 most recently as Senior Director of Development for the Honors College. Infranco replaces Rueben...
koze.com
UI Considering Posthumous Degrees For Murdered Students
MOSCOW, ID – The University of Idaho is looking into possibly awarding posthumous degrees to the four students who were murdered in the early morning hours of November 13th at a residence near the University’s Moscow campus. Dean of Students Blaine Eckles told KOZE.com they are considering recognizing the academic success of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves.
pullmanradio.com
Women’s Leadership Guild Awards $10,000 to Local Non-Profits
Five local non-profits were awarded $2,000 each by the Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild for this year’s grant cycle. Members voted to award five $2,000 grant awards for the 2022-23 grant cycle to support The Lauren McCluskey Foundation, Palouse Discovery Science Center, Palouse School Food Pantry, United Way of Whitman County, and the Willow Center for Grieving Children.
U of I associate dean shares how school is responding to ongoing murder investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — As the University of Idaho prepares to honor the four students who were killed in a vigil Wednesday night, the university's associate dean of students, Blaine Eckles, is sharing how the school is responding. Eckles says that he has never dealt with something this horrific in...
KGW
Maddie remembered for humor, dedication as celebration of life announced for Univ. of Idaho students
POST FALLS, Idaho — Friends and family of the four University of Idaho students who were killed inside a house are invited to a celebration of life event later this week. The event will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at Real Life Ministries in Post Falls, according to our news partner Coeur d’Alene Press.
University of Idaho students return to campus as murder investigation continues
MOSCOW, ID. — It has been two weeks since four University of Idaho students were murdered near the campus. The University gave students the option to either finish the fall semester online or on campus after Thanksgiving break. Students returning say the campus is unusually quiet, and some of their friends didn’t come back because of their safety. “I feel...
pullmanradio.com
Citizens For PRH To Celebrate Hospital Expansion Bond Passage Tuesday Night
The Citizens for Pullman Regional Hospital Committee will be celebrating the passage of Proposition 1 during a public event Tuesday night,. The bond and tax increase to expand the hospital building was approved by Pullman voters this month. The celebration is from 6:00 to 8:00 Tuesday night at Oak on Main in downtown Pullman. Committee co-chairs Dr. Ed Tingstad and Steve Mader will speak along with new PRH CEO Matt Forge and retired CEO Scott Adams.
Idaho State Journal
Half-empty Idaho campus full of fear, grief after killings
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period known as “dead week.”. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and...
Candlelight vigils planned across Idaho Wednesday for murdered U of Idaho students
MOSCOW, Idaho - More than two weeks after four University of Idaho students were murdered in Moscow, people will gather across the state to honor them with candlelight vigils.
pullmanradio.com
Digital Navigation at Whitman County Library
Whitman County Rural Library District announced they are a recipient of a $500,000 Digital Navigator grant from the Washington State Broadband Office and the Washington State Department of Commerce, beginning this fall through June 2023. This grant will allow WCL to develop, host, and teach digital navigation skills to the...
kisu.org
Requests for welfare checks surge in aftermath of University of Idaho student slayings
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 28, 2022. As classes resume Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls for unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for welfare checks.
pullmanradio.com
The Festival of Trees and Jingle & Mingle at the Colfax Library
The Colfax library will host the Festival of Trees and the Libey Gallery art exhibit from December 1st through the 28th. Families are invited to tour the display of trees from Colfax Chamber, ReMax, Napa Auto Parts, Colfax PTO, Raven Square, and many more. Make sure to cast your vote...
fox56news.com
Saints LB, University of Idaho alum Kaden Elliss sends powerful message to community
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — According to the Moscow (Idaho) police department, suspects in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students are still yet to be identified. But as Idaho students return to campus from Thanksgiving break, Saints linebacker and Vandals alumnus Kaden Elliss delivered a powerful message to the Moscow and school community in a Zoom conference on Tuesday.
pullmanradio.com
City Of Pullman’s First Salary Commission Nearly Doubles Pay For Councilmembers-Mayor’s Salary Increased As Well
The City of Pullman’s first Salary Commission has nearly doubled the pay of city’s councilmembers. The commission met on Wednesday morning to set the salaries for Pullman’s mayor and council. The group was presented with an analysis of elected officials pay in comparable cities in Eastern Washington. The comparison included Wenatchee, Walla Walla, Moses Lake and Ellensburg. The analysis found that Pullman’s mayor and council salaries were in the mid-range among those cities.
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Foodbank to hold Moscow Distribution this Monday
The Idaho Foodbank will hold a Moscow distribution today at the Latah County Fairgrounds starting at 10am until the last box is handed out. The distributions provide a variety of fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods to help meet a family’s needs. This food is free –...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Child Welfare Coats For Kids Drive Ends Wednesday
Pullman Child Welfare’s annual Coats for Kids drive is almost over. The charity is collecting new or gently used coats for Pullman families who could use a helping hand. The drive runs through Wednesday. Coats can be dropped off at Four Star Supply, Columbia Bank, Walmart, Neill’s Coffee & Ice Cream, Umpqua Bank, Washington Trust Bank, Caldwell Banker Tomlinson and Pullman Building Supply.
TODAY.com
Police tow away 5 cars from University of Idaho crime scene
Police towed away five cars from the scene of the mysterious quadruple murder in Idaho. The new developments come as the college campus prepares for a campus-wide vigil on Wednesday. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.Nov. 30, 2022.
pullmanradio.com
City Of Pullman’s First Salary Commission Meets Wednesday Morning To Take Public Comments Before Setting Pay For Mayor & Council
The City of Pullman’s first Salary Commission will decide how much the mayor and city council will be paid during a meeting on Wednesday morning. The independent commission was created by city council last summer. The group will set the salaries for Pullman’s elected officials for the next two years.
newsnationnow.com
Is the Idaho murder weapon less common than we thought?
(NewsNation) — Police say they’ve collected more than 100 pieces of evidence from the University of Idaho murder house, but have yet to find the weapon used to kill. Publicly, authorities have described the weapon as a “fixed-blade.” It hasn’t been confirmed that the knife used was a “Rambo”-style knife, despite multiple reports.
