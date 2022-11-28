The City of Pullman’s first Salary Commission has nearly doubled the pay of city’s councilmembers. The commission met on Wednesday morning to set the salaries for Pullman’s mayor and council. The group was presented with an analysis of elected officials pay in comparable cities in Eastern Washington. The comparison included Wenatchee, Walla Walla, Moses Lake and Ellensburg. The analysis found that Pullman’s mayor and council salaries were in the mid-range among those cities.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO