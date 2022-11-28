Read full article on original website
koze.com
Lewiston Firefighters Respond to HAZMAT Call on Snake River Avenue (VIDEO)
LEWISTON, ID – Lewiston Firefighters responded to a HAZMAT situation in the 2500 block of Snake River Avenue at about 8:11 a.m. this morning. A female driver had reportedly run over a snow-covered “street closed” sign with her car and it cut her fuel line. She then pulled over in the KOZE parking lot. There was no other damage to the vehicle and no injuries.
pullmanradio.com
Vehicles At The Apartment Where UI Students Were Killed Moved To Secure Location For Further Evidence Processing
Vehicles found at the apartment where four University of Idaho students were murdered have been relocated to a secure location. The Moscow Police Department released an update on the investigation into who killed the students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Detectives moved the vehicles on Tuesday to long term storage to continue processing evidence.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Child Welfare Coats For Kids Drive Ends Wednesday
Pullman Child Welfare’s annual Coats for Kids drive is almost over. The charity is collecting new or gently used coats for Pullman families who could use a helping hand. The drive runs through Wednesday. Coats can be dropped off at Four Star Supply, Columbia Bank, Walmart, Neill’s Coffee & Ice Cream, Umpqua Bank, Washington Trust Bank, Caldwell Banker Tomlinson and Pullman Building Supply.
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Foodbank to hold Moscow Distribution this Monday
The Idaho Foodbank will hold a Moscow distribution today at the Latah County Fairgrounds starting at 10am until the last box is handed out. The distributions provide a variety of fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods to help meet a family’s needs. This food is free –...
Coeur d’Alene Public Schools, Post Falls to honor Moscow murder victims
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Coeur d’Alene Public Schools and the City of Post Falls will help “Light up Idaho” in remembrance of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered on November 13. Lake City High School and Coeur d’Alene High School will leave their field lights on from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday to coincide with the candlelight vigils...
pullmanradio.com
The Festival of Trees and Jingle & Mingle at the Colfax Library
The Colfax library will host the Festival of Trees and the Libey Gallery art exhibit from December 1st through the 28th. Families are invited to tour the display of trees from Colfax Chamber, ReMax, Napa Auto Parts, Colfax PTO, Raven Square, and many more. Make sure to cast your vote...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Asking The Public To Report Any Odd Activities
The Moscow Police Department is asking the public to report any odd or out of the ordinary events as part the investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. The Moscow PD released on update on the investigation Monday night. Detectives say that information about odd events even if it doesn’t seem significant may be a piece of the puzzle to solve the case. Information for investigators can be passed along here https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/1064/King-Road-Homicides.
pullmanradio.com
Women’s Leadership Guild Awards $10,000 to Local Non-Profits
Five local non-profits were awarded $2,000 each by the Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild for this year’s grant cycle. Members voted to award five $2,000 grant awards for the 2022-23 grant cycle to support The Lauren McCluskey Foundation, Palouse Discovery Science Center, Palouse School Food Pantry, United Way of Whitman County, and the Willow Center for Grieving Children.
pullmanradio.com
Digital Navigation at Whitman County Library
Whitman County Rural Library District announced they are a recipient of a $500,000 Digital Navigator grant from the Washington State Broadband Office and the Washington State Department of Commerce, beginning this fall through June 2023. This grant will allow WCL to develop, host, and teach digital navigation skills to the...
pullmanradio.com
University of Idaho to hold Candlelight Vigil
The University of Idaho will host a vigil to honor the memory of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at 5 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center. The U of I Clear Bag Policy remains in effect.
U of I associate dean shares how school is responding to ongoing murder investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — As the University of Idaho prepares to honor the four students who were killed in a vigil Wednesday night, the university's associate dean of students, Blaine Eckles, is sharing how the school is responding. Eckles says that he has never dealt with something this horrific in...
q13fox.com
911 calls in Idaho college town include reports of 'blood,' 'unusual circumstances'
MOSCOW, Idaho - The small town of Moscow, Idaho, received a deluge of calls last week reporting suspicious activity and requesting welfare checks after four University of Idaho students were savagely stabbed to death in a home near campus, according to the recently released 911 logs. The owner of the...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Responding To More Calls For Unusual Circumstances And Welfare Checks
The Moscow Police Department is responding to more unusual circumstances calls and welfare checks since four University of Idaho students were murdered. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Since then, officers have responded to 78 calls for unusual circumstances and 36 welfare checks. That’s an increase from 70 and 18 respectively for the entire month of October. Officers say concerned parties are calling friends and family before notifying police. The Moscow PD is reminding the public to call 911 immediately for any life safety or emergency situations.
pullmanradio.com
City Of Pullman’s First Salary Commission Nearly Doubles Pay For Councilmembers-Mayor’s Salary Increased As Well
The City of Pullman’s first Salary Commission has nearly doubled the pay of city’s councilmembers. The commission met on Wednesday morning to set the salaries for Pullman’s mayor and council. The group was presented with an analysis of elected officials pay in comparable cities in Eastern Washington. The comparison included Wenatchee, Walla Walla, Moses Lake and Ellensburg. The analysis found that Pullman’s mayor and council salaries were in the mid-range among those cities.
pullmanradio.com
Colfax Man Pinned Between Two Vehicles While Trying To Help Motorist Get Unstock From Snow
A Colfax man was injured when he was pinned between two vehicles while trying to help a motorist get unstuck from the snow. The Colfax Volunteer Fire Department and Colfax Police were called to the incident around 8:00 Wednesday morning. Police Chief Bruce Blood says the man was trying to push a jeep that was stuck in the snow at the bottom of Lake Street at the intersection with Wawawai Street. A woman driving the jeep lost traction at the top of the hill on Lake and slid down the slope. While the Good Samaritan was trying to free the jeep a pickup lost traction at the top of the hill and slid into the man pinning him between the two vehicles. Chief Blood says the man driving the pickup was able to pull off the victim freeing him. The man suffered non-life threatening leg injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Whitman Hospital and Medical Center for treatment. Chief Blood says the man in the pickup was ticketed for failing to maintain control of the truck.
TODAY.com
Police tow away 5 cars from University of Idaho crime scene
Police towed away five cars from the scene of the mysterious quadruple murder in Idaho. The new developments come as the college campus prepares for a campus-wide vigil on Wednesday. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.Nov. 30, 2022.
Idaho State Journal
Half-empty Idaho campus full of fear, grief after killings
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period known as “dead week.”. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and...
koze.com
Accident Victim Spends Night Inside Vehicle Before Rescue
NEZPERCE, ID – The driver of a vehicle that left the Highway 64 grade between Nezperce and Kamiah and traveled an estimated 350 feet down a canyon spent Saturday night in the vehicle before being rescued. According to a Facebook post by Kamiah Fire-Rescue, multiple first responder from several...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Tuesday, November 29, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- Male laying on the sidewalk in the snow appears unconscious. Law, Fire, and EMS responded. Patient transported to Gritman. No report. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-M10380 Suspicious Person/Circumstance. Incident Address: 200 blk BAKER ST. MOSCOW ID...
