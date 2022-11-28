ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Catfishing murder victims’ family speaks out

Three members of Mychelle Blandon’s family were murdered allegedly by a former Virginia state trooper, who authorities say was catfishing Blandon’s teenage niece. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin has more details on the investigation.Dec. 1, 2022.
Country Singer Jake Flint dies at 37

Country singer Jake Flint unexpectedly died at the age of 37 just hours after getting married in Oklahoma. Flint’s publicist told a local paper that he died in his sleep as his cause of death remains unknown. Nov. 30, 2022.
Arizona secretary of state sues GOP-controlled county over refusal to certify election results

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sued a Republican-controlled county Monday after it refused to certify its election results by the state's statutory deadline. The lawsuit, filed in Arizona Superior Court, aims to compel the Cochise County Board of Supervisors to certify the county's results from the Nov. 8 election. The deadline for county certification is Monday.
Brett Favre asks to be removed from Mississippi welfare fraud lawsuit

Brett Favre is asking to be removed from the Mississippi welfare fraud lawsuit, saying the state’s Department of Human Services is trying to blame the football icon for its own mishandling of welfare funds. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains whether Favre has a case to remove his name from the suit and why he was not criminally charged in the case. Nov. 30, 2022.
Why Trump hosted Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago dinner

Just weeks after announcing his third run for the White House, former President Trump is facing backlash after hosting a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida with rapper Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes last week. NBC News’ Marc Caputo breaks down how the encounter took place and how lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are reacting. Nov. 30, 2022.
Georgia shatters early vote record

Georgia appears to have broken its record for early vote turnout in a single day, according to Gabriel Sterling, the Chief Operating Officer for the Georgia Secretary of State. More than 300,000 Georgians voted early on Monday, shattering a previous early voting record of over 233,000 votes in one day.
