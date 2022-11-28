Brett Favre is asking to be removed from the Mississippi welfare fraud lawsuit, saying the state’s Department of Human Services is trying to blame the football icon for its own mishandling of welfare funds. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains whether Favre has a case to remove his name from the suit and why he was not criminally charged in the case. Nov. 30, 2022.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO