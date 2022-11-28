Read full article on original website
Small plane with 2 on board strikes power tower in Maryland
Officials say at least two people are stranded after a small plane struck a power transmission tower in Maryland, leaving the single-engine plane dangling about 100 feet above the ground.Nov. 28, 2022.
Deadly tornado outbreak leaves thousands in the South without power
The South is recovering after a powerful system produced at least 33 tornadoes across Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Georgia. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander reports on the devastation communities are facing in the aftermath.Dec. 1, 2022.
Mississippi residents share tornado survival stories
At least 33 tornadoes were reported across four southern states, leaving two dead. NBC News’ Sam Brock visited one town in Mississippi where residents share their survival stories as many rode out that storm inside their homes, even hiding in bathrooms. Dec. 1, 2022.
New aerial video captures eruption of world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, in Hawaii
A new aerial video shows the eruption of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano, which began late Sunday after a series of large earthquakes, officials said. The video, captured by helicopter, shows the volcano spewing fountains of lava, which stretch across its surface, as clouds of smoke rise above. The eruption, the...
Police: Former Virginia trooper targeted teen with sextortion plot
Investigators say sextortion was a driving factor in a former Virginia State Trooper's kidnapping of a California teen and the murder of her family.Nov. 30, 2022.
NBC News
'Should have never happened': Family reacts to guilty verdict in 2016 Ohio massacre
Loved ones of the Rhoden family said they found "a little bit of peace" during a press conference following the guilty verdict of an Ohio man for the 2016 massacre. Tony Rhoden said he feels sorry for convicted George Wagner IV because "he is human."Nov. 30, 2022.
Watch: World's largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii
Video shows the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa erupting. It is the volcano's first eruption since 1984. The U.S. Geological Survey said lava flows are not threatening downslope communities at this time.Nov. 28, 2022.
Indiana coroner hopes DNA can identify serial killer's victims
Investigators believe dozens of victims of suspected serial killer Herbert Baumeister may have been buried on his Indiana farm. WTHR's John Doran reports.Nov. 30, 2022.
Puerto Rico extends Luma Energy contract despite concerns over power outages
The Canadian American private company in charge of Puerto Rico's power transmission and distribution will continue operating in the U.S. territory despite facing criticism questioning its ability to improve the fragile electric system. Luma Energy secured an extension on its temporary contract Wednesday following a 4-1 vote by the Puerto...
Catfishing murder victims’ family speaks out
Three members of Mychelle Blandon’s family were murdered allegedly by a former Virginia state trooper, who authorities say was catfishing Blandon’s teenage niece. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin has more details on the investigation.Dec. 1, 2022.
Colorado governor visits shooting site as community heals
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In a crowded brewery, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis embraced Richard Fierro, the veteran hailed as a hero after tackling a shooter who killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q last week. There was a festive atmosphere Tuesday at Atrevida...
Ex-Virginia trooper dies in shootout after killing family of teen he had catfished, police say
A Virginia law enforcement employee was killed in a shootout with deputies in California after he allegedly killed the mother and grandparents of a teenage girl he had catfished online, police said Sunday. Austin Lee Edwards, a former trooper with the Virginia State Police who was working for the Washington...
NBC News
Mother searching for answers in Virginia teen Jay'von Bailey's April disappearance
“He’s a kind-hearted person,” Naomi Campbell told Dateline. “He’s fun to be around.”. Naomi’s son, 18-year-old Jay’von Malik Bailey has been missing since April 14, 2022. “No one has heard from him,” Naomi said. Naomi told Dateline that Jay’von grew up in Temperanceville,...
Country Singer Jake Flint dies at 37
Country singer Jake Flint unexpectedly died at the age of 37 just hours after getting married in Oklahoma. Flint’s publicist told a local paper that he died in his sleep as his cause of death remains unknown. Nov. 30, 2022.
Groups ramp up efforts to mobilize Latino voters in Georgia Senate runoff election
From giving away bingo-like Mexican lotería cards to Taco Tuesdays and World Cup watch parties, Latino voting mobilization efforts are ramping up in Georgia ahead of the Senate runoff election next Tuesday. Early voting is underway in many counties as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker...
Arizona secretary of state sues GOP-controlled county over refusal to certify election results
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sued a Republican-controlled county Monday after it refused to certify its election results by the state's statutory deadline. The lawsuit, filed in Arizona Superior Court, aims to compel the Cochise County Board of Supervisors to certify the county's results from the Nov. 8 election. The deadline for county certification is Monday.
Brett Favre asks to be removed from Mississippi welfare fraud lawsuit
Brett Favre is asking to be removed from the Mississippi welfare fraud lawsuit, saying the state’s Department of Human Services is trying to blame the football icon for its own mishandling of welfare funds. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains whether Favre has a case to remove his name from the suit and why he was not criminally charged in the case. Nov. 30, 2022.
Pete Aguilar, No. 3 Democrat in the House, makes history as he aims to keep party ‘united’
Rep. Pete Aguilar, a California Democrat, is taking on the highest-level job ever held by a Latino in the House, the party's No. 3 position, with a promise that his party will take back the majority in 2024. Aguilar was elected by his colleagues Wednesday to serve in the next...
Why Trump hosted Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago dinner
Just weeks after announcing his third run for the White House, former President Trump is facing backlash after hosting a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida with rapper Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes last week. NBC News’ Marc Caputo breaks down how the encounter took place and how lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are reacting. Nov. 30, 2022.
Georgia shatters early vote record
Georgia appears to have broken its record for early vote turnout in a single day, according to Gabriel Sterling, the Chief Operating Officer for the Georgia Secretary of State. More than 300,000 Georgians voted early on Monday, shattering a previous early voting record of over 233,000 votes in one day.
