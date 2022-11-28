Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Introducing the 2022 MLive Bay City Football Dream Team: Offense
BAY CITY, MI -- Recognizing the top high school football performers from the 23-team coverage area of MLive Bay City and The Bay City Times with our 25th annual Dream Team. Area coaches were asked for nominations and input and selections were made by the MLive sports staff. Here is a look at the 2022 honor squad for offense. Coming Thursday: Defense.
See 2022 MLive Saginaw Football Dream Team Offense, Player of the Year
Braylon Isom led the Saginaw Valley League North in receiving as a sophomore. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Life goes on for Gladwin, but with an ever-lasting state championship twist
GLADWIN, MI – Earl Esiline readied his hockey gear, Lucas Mead headed to basketball practice and Marc Jarster carted his daughter to dance class. They’re shifting gears in Gladwin as life goes on.
MLive.com
2022-23 Bay County high school boys and girls basketball schedule
BAY CITY, MI -- Composite schedule for the six boys basketball teams and six girls basketball teams in Bay County for the 2022-23 high school campaign. A look at the upcoming season of games involving Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber, Pinconning and Bay City All Saints. Schedules are subject to change.
Top 10 Saginaw-area girls basketball teams to watch in 2022-23
The Michigan high school girls basketball season begins Monday, with Saginaw-area teams and players eyeing conference titles and long playoff runs. Here are 10 Saginaw-area girls basketball teams to keep an eye on this season:
Gladwin Marching Band Helps Stranded Motorist Hours Before State Championship Game
Some people may not believe in good karma, but the Gladwin Flying G’s definitely do. Hours before Gladwin High School’s football team took down Frankenmuth to win their first state title, the marching band took on an opponent of their own: a car blocking the offramp to Ford Field.
fox2detroit.com
MSU football player Khary Crump arraigned after Michigan Stadium tunnel assault
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State University football player Khary Crump was arraigned on an assault with a dangerous weapon charge after last month's fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. A Washtenaw County judge gave Crump a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. He will be back in court Dec....
247Sports
Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit
Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
Breaking: Big Ten Announces Punishment For Michigan Tunnel Fight
The Big Ten has issued punishment for the ugly tunnel fight last month involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Michigan State has been fined $100,000 for its conduct during the incident. Seven MSU players, including cornerback Khary Crump, are facing charges as a result of their actions. Crump, who is...
FOX Sports
Big Ten punishes Michigan, Michigan State for tunnel incident
The Big Ten announced punishments Monday for those involved in a postgame altercation between Michigan and Michigan State football players earlier this season. The incident, which occurred Oct. 29 after the Wolverines' 29-7 victory, happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel that both teams share as a route to their respective locker rooms.
diehardsport.com
Notable Local Five-Star QB Deletes Commitment From Social Media Profile
Five-star QB Dante Moore, after winning back-to-back Michigan State championships with Detroit King, apparently has removed much of the Oregon commitment stuff from his social media:. Arizona State did hire Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham to be their next coach. Moore posted the following tweet:
1st time Powerball player from Genesee County wins $150,000 prize
LANSING, MI -- Avery WIlliams had never played Powerball before, but when the jackpot hit $1 billion earlier this month, he gave it a shot. The 27-year-old Burton resident had no idea that playing the lottery would be so financially rewarding so quickly. “I’d never played Powerball before, but I...
Sadness: Stars & Structure of Popular Flint Area Business Come Down
Another iconic building's life comes to an end. We'll add this to our list of places we miss around Flint & Genesee County, Michigan. The end of the Walli's Restaurant & Banquet Center (and one point, lodge) happened several years ago. Now, the last physical memories of its former success are being demolished.
beltmag.com
An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
WNEM
First Alert- Sunday morning, November 27
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles. The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon. The Eagles lost against the Gladwin Flying G’s 10 to 7. TV5...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, November 27
Here are the top stories we're following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon....
WLNS
Here’s a list of local schools the state considers “low achieving”
Here’s a list of schools the state considers “low achieving” – which means they’re among the lowest performing 5% of schools or that they’re high schools with graduation rates of 67% or less:. Da Vinci Institute – Jackson. Durand Area High School. Great...
abc12.com
4 Mid-Michigan school districts getting extra help to improve education
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The state of Michigan is partnering with dozens of struggling schools across both peninsulas to help improve academic outcomes. The Michigan Department of Education is forcing 54 school districts with a total of 112 schools into partnership agreements with the state. They were selected based on falling into the bottom 5% of standardized tests scores or a graduation rate below 67%.
bridgemi.com
Michigan hunters say 252,000 deer killed in firearms season with new rules
Michigan hunters have killed nearly 252,000 deer so far this fall. New mandatory reporting requirements provide better, faster data on Michigan’s deer hunt. State officials say the data will help them manage deer herds, but some hunters have chafed at the new rules. It’s been a storybook hunting season...
