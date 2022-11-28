ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankenmuth, MI

MLive.com

Introducing the 2022 MLive Bay City Football Dream Team: Offense

BAY CITY, MI -- Recognizing the top high school football performers from the 23-team coverage area of MLive Bay City and The Bay City Times with our 25th annual Dream Team. Area coaches were asked for nominations and input and selections were made by the MLive sports staff. Here is a look at the 2022 honor squad for offense. Coming Thursday: Defense.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive.com

2022-23 Bay County high school boys and girls basketball schedule

BAY CITY, MI -- Composite schedule for the six boys basketball teams and six girls basketball teams in Bay County for the 2022-23 high school campaign. A look at the upcoming season of games involving Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber, Pinconning and Bay City All Saints. Schedules are subject to change.
BAY COUNTY, MI
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit

Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
EAST LANSING, MI
FOX Sports

Big Ten punishes Michigan, Michigan State for tunnel incident

The Big Ten announced punishments Monday for those involved in a postgame altercation between Michigan and Michigan State football players earlier this season. The incident, which occurred Oct. 29 after the Wolverines' 29-7 victory, happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel that both teams share as a route to their respective locker rooms.
EAST LANSING, MI
beltmag.com

An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

First Alert- Sunday morning, November 27

Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles. The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon. The Eagles lost against the Gladwin Flying G’s 10 to 7. TV5...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, November 27

Here are the top stories we're following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon....
FRANKENMUTH, MI
abc12.com

4 Mid-Michigan school districts getting extra help to improve education

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The state of Michigan is partnering with dozens of struggling schools across both peninsulas to help improve academic outcomes. The Michigan Department of Education is forcing 54 school districts with a total of 112 schools into partnership agreements with the state. They were selected based on falling into the bottom 5% of standardized tests scores or a graduation rate below 67%.
MICHIGAN STATE

