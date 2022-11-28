Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KRDO
Colorado Springs woman pleads guilty in connection to Mitchell student’s death
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Alexis Nicole Wilkins, age 27, of Colorado Springs pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl, resulting in death. According to the plea agreement, on December 3, 2021, a juvenile overdosed during class...
Friends of Club Q victim launch college fundraiser for her 11-year-old daughter
Friends of Ashley Paugh, one of the 5 Club Q victims, have launched a college fundraiser for her 11-year-old daughter
Colorado Springs Shooting Suspect's Mom Arrested Hours After Club Q Attack
The mother of the Colorado Springs' Club Q shooting suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, was arrested for disorderly conduct — on the same night that her son allegelly stole the lives of five innocent people and injured more than a dozen, RadarOnline.com has learned. Laura Vopel, 45, was taken into custody on November 20 at her apartment, just hours after the deaths at the gay club. According to police, Vopel's arrest occurred around 3:30 AM at her Union Boulevard apartment in Colorado Springs. Authorities claim the 45-year-old became combative and loud as she was warned "multiple times" about her behavior, which...
KRDO
Family files lawsuit against Centura-St. Mary Corwin and security guards in 2021 death of man
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of a Pueblo man who died in the lobby of Centura-St. Mary Corwin Hospital has now filed a lawsuit against the hospital and the four guards he interacted with before his death. According to court documents, 36-year-old Mathew Haskel Jones went to the hospital...
Colorado governor visits gay club shooting memorial
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday visited the memorial outside a gay club where five people were killed last week, solemnly walking along a line of flowers, crosses and signs bearing the photos and names of the victims outside the building with the club's owners.
KKTV
Authorities execute search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) was executing a search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Very few details were available last time this article was updated, but Sgt. Jason Garrett with EPCSO stated there was no known danger to the community. The search warrant execution started at about 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hampton Street in the Stratmoor area. The neighborhood is north of S. Academy Boulevard near B Street.
Club Q shooting suspect's mom faces charges, documents show
The mother of the Club Q shooting suspect is facing two charges over her alleged behavior just hours after her child was arrested in the Nov. 19 attack, which left five people dead and more than a dozen others injured, according to a court summons issued by Colorado Springs police and obtained by media outlets.Laura Voepel, 45, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was not booked into jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25, according to Gazette news partner 9News. ...
Advocate
Mother of Club Q Suspect Charged With Disorderly Conduct
The mother of the accused Club Q shooter was detained by police the day after the attack, according to court records released Monday. Laura Voepel, 45, was detained about 3:30 a.m. November 20 at a Colorado Springs apartment complex, The Denver Post reports. She was charged with resisting arrest, which is a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a petty offense. Police said she was yelling and refused to stop, and she then “became combative.”
Victim in deadly Colorado Springs crash identified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in the crash on South Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers reported a deadly crash at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 involving a pedestrian in the 1900 block The post Victim in deadly Colorado Springs crash identified appeared first on KRDO.
“Highly agitated” suspect arrested by police
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were able to bring a suspect into custody after they refused verbal commands and were “highly agitated” according to police. At around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 CSPD officers were called to the 3900 block of Riviera Grove, east of North Powers Boulevard, about a […]
coloradotimesrecorder.com
If You Call the Club Q Shooting a Hate Crime, You ‘Pander to the LGBTQ Community,’ Says CO Springs Conservative
Jeff Crank, a former Colorado Springs radio host who now has a weekly “Jeff Crank Show” podcast, criticized the media and others on Nov. 26 for referring to the Club Q shooting as a hate crime before it’s known that it was, in fact, a hate crime.
KKTV
WATCH: Pedestrian hit by car at Powers and Palmer Park
The bulletin points to recent attacks, including the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. 'You told me my son killed somebody,' mother of alleged Club Q shooter facing charges. According to a citation obtained by 11 News Laura Voepel is facing two charges, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. WATCH -...
'A tragic and horrible situation': Colorado emergency doctor recounts aftermath of Club Q shooting
Katy Picard, an emergency medicine physician at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, was having a fairly quiet shift last Saturday, with only a few patients in need of treatment, when a nurse gave her the news that changed everything. “One of the nurses came over to tell me that there was...
Man arrested after injuring Pueblo Police officer
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 27 after police say he attempted to reverse a stolen truck away from law enforcement and injured a responding officer when the officer became pinned between the truck’s door and another car. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers were proactively policing near the […]
Man assaulted in Memorial Park, police investigate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an assault after a man was shot in the foot early Sunday morning on Nov. 27. The suspect of the assault is a White man, about 6’1″ athletic build with blue eyes and silver hair. He is about 55 years old and was last […]
Police investigate alleged shots fired at officers
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shots fired incident following reported claims from officers who said a weapon was fired in their direction while they were searching the area early Saturday morning on Nov. 26. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Thundercloud Dr. in […]
Evangelical group with anti-LGBTQ beliefs spurs response from queer affirming clergy at Club Q memorial
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The memorial outside Club Q now has a team of people watching over it every day. People there say it’s needed after a well-known evangelical ministry group with anti-LGBTQ beliefs deployed to Colorado Springs following the shooting last week. In response, a group of...
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office place wanted man in custody following shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is now in custody after El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies were searching for him on Monday morning. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted for residents in the Grand Valley Street and Waterwheel Street areas. At 8:37 a.m., deputies issued a shelter-in-place for residents in the Grand The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office place wanted man in custody following shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
Apartment shooting investigation in Stratmoor Valley
(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex Saturday evening on Nov. 26. EPSO said the shooting was near the 1600 block of Hampton South in the Stratmoor Valley of unincorporated El Paso County. According to deputies, one victim was transported to […]
Driver of car killed after crash with trash truck
UPDATE: TUESDAY 11/29/2022 3:07 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to CSPD, officers originally responded to the 2200 block of East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and South Circle Drive, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 on a reported two-car crash. CSPD said when officers arrived, they found a roll-off garbage truck and a […]
