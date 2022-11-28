ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Colorado Springs Shooting Suspect's Mom Arrested Hours After Club Q Attack

The mother of the Colorado Springs' Club Q shooting suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, was arrested for disorderly conduct — on the same night that her son allegelly stole the lives of five innocent people and injured more than a dozen, RadarOnline.com has learned. Laura Vopel, 45, was taken into custody on November 20 at her apartment, just hours after the deaths at the gay club. According to police, Vopel's arrest occurred around 3:30 AM at her Union Boulevard apartment in Colorado Springs. Authorities claim the 45-year-old became combative and loud as she was warned "multiple times" about her behavior, which...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRMG

Colorado governor visits gay club shooting memorial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday visited the memorial outside a gay club where five people were killed last week, solemnly walking along a line of flowers, crosses and signs bearing the photos and names of the victims outside the building with the club's owners.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Authorities execute search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) was executing a search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Very few details were available last time this article was updated, but Sgt. Jason Garrett with EPCSO stated there was no known danger to the community. The search warrant execution started at about 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hampton Street in the Stratmoor area. The neighborhood is north of S. Academy Boulevard near B Street.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Club Q shooting suspect's mom faces charges, documents show

The mother of the Club Q shooting suspect is facing two charges over her alleged behavior just hours after her child was arrested in the Nov. 19 attack, which left five people dead and more than a dozen others injured, according to a court summons issued by Colorado Springs police and obtained by media outlets.Laura Voepel, 45, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was not booked into jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25, according to Gazette news partner 9News. ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Advocate

Mother of Club Q Suspect Charged With Disorderly Conduct

The mother of the accused Club Q shooter was detained by police the day after the attack, according to court records released Monday. Laura Voepel, 45, was detained about 3:30 a.m. November 20 at a Colorado Springs apartment complex, The Denver Post reports. She was charged with resisting arrest, which is a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a petty offense. Police said she was yelling and refused to stop, and she then “became combative.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim in deadly Colorado Springs crash identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in the crash on South Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers reported a deadly crash at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 involving a pedestrian in the 1900 block The post Victim in deadly Colorado Springs crash identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

“Highly agitated” suspect arrested by police

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were able to bring a suspect into custody after they refused verbal commands and were “highly agitated” according to police. At around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 CSPD officers were called to the 3900 block of Riviera Grove, east of North Powers Boulevard, about a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Pedestrian hit by car at Powers and Palmer Park

The bulletin points to recent attacks, including the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. 'You told me my son killed somebody,' mother of alleged Club Q shooter facing charges. According to a citation obtained by 11 News Laura Voepel is facing two charges, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. WATCH -...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man arrested after injuring Pueblo Police officer

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 27 after police say he attempted to reverse a stolen truck away from law enforcement and injured a responding officer when the officer became pinned between the truck’s door and another car. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers were proactively policing near the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man assaulted in Memorial Park, police investigate

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an assault after a man was shot in the foot early Sunday morning on Nov. 27. The suspect of the assault is a White man, about 6’1″ athletic build with blue eyes and silver hair. He is about 55 years old and was last […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police investigate alleged shots fired at officers

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shots fired incident following reported claims from officers who said a weapon was fired in their direction while they were searching the area early Saturday morning on Nov. 26. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Thundercloud Dr. in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office place wanted man in custody following shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is now in custody after El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies were searching for him on Monday morning. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted for residents in the Grand Valley Street and Waterwheel Street areas. At 8:37 a.m., deputies issued a shelter-in-place for residents in the Grand The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office place wanted man in custody following shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Apartment shooting investigation in Stratmoor Valley

(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex Saturday evening on Nov. 26. EPSO said the shooting was near the 1600 block of Hampton South in the Stratmoor Valley of unincorporated El Paso County. According to deputies, one victim was transported to […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Driver of car killed after crash with trash truck

UPDATE: TUESDAY 11/29/2022 3:07 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to CSPD, officers originally responded to the 2200 block of East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and South Circle Drive, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 on a reported two-car crash. CSPD said when officers arrived, they found a roll-off garbage truck and a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy