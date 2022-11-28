The mother of the Colorado Springs' Club Q shooting suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, was arrested for disorderly conduct — on the same night that her son allegelly stole the lives of five innocent people and injured more than a dozen, RadarOnline.com has learned. Laura Vopel, 45, was taken into custody on November 20 at her apartment, just hours after the deaths at the gay club. According to police, Vopel's arrest occurred around 3:30 AM at her Union Boulevard apartment in Colorado Springs. Authorities claim the 45-year-old became combative and loud as she was warned "multiple times" about her behavior, which...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO