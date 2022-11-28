ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dexerto.com

xQc grosses out Twitch viewers while finally cleaning his room

In a recent Twitch stream, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel got his viewers to help him clean his room and do his laundry. However all it really did was disgust them, showing off half-eaten food and rubbish littered all over the place. xQc is one of the most popular streamers...
dexerto.com

Nyanners “face reveal” on Twitch has VShojo star’s fans in stitches

Nyanners is known for hiding behind her cute pink cat girl avatar. However after showcasing her IRL self in a ghillie suit a few weeks back, she has now given everyone the “face reveal” they’ve been waiting for. Nyanners is a popular VTuber with almost a million...
dexerto.com

TikToker Francis Bourgeois gives Louis Theroux new reason for using fake name

TikTok star Francis Bourgeois has told Louis Theroux why he uses a pseudonym on social media rather than his real name, and it’s a slightly different answer than before. If you’ve spent enough time on TikTok over the past year or so, you’ve very likely come across a post or two from Francis Bourgeois – TikTok’s resident trainspotter from the UK.
dexerto.com

Viral TikTok star Scott Seiss appears in Cocaine Bear trailer and fans love it

TikTok star Scott Seiss has set the internet ablaze after appearing in the trailer for the movie Cocaine Bear as fans couldn’t believe it was him at first. The rise of TikTok has meant a whole new crop of internet stars have been born. Some like Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and Khaby Lame have taken their internet fame and run with it.
dexerto.com

Liver King promises to “tell all” after steroid use exposed

After being exposed for using steroids, social media star Liver King promises to come clean and publicly share the details of what exactly happened. The fitness industry is full of gurus who claim to be ‘natty’ — natural. Though many use performance enhancers, the “all-natural” fitness label helps the influencers market whatever image or product they are attempting to sell.
HollywoodLife

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Stay Quiet On Romance Speculation During Awkward Return To ‘GMA’

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes made no mention of the recent speculation that they may have begun a romantic relationship during Good Morning America: What You Need To Know on Thursday, December 1. The two anchors got right into business and covered a variety of news stories, without addressing the rumors that they had privately started a relationship, following various reports on Wednesday.
dexerto.com

Twitch introduces new Shield Mode to help protect streamers from “hate raids”

Twitch’s new Shield Mode feature will help combat unwarranted and damaging actions made on the platform, protecting content creators when streaming from “hate raids” and other forms of harassment. As a platform, Twitch often finds itself at the center of controversy when it comes to its most...
dexerto.com

How old is Wednesday Addams in the Netflix show?

How old is Wednesday Addams? Wednesday is the new Addams Family spinoff on Netflix, but how old is Jenna Ortega’s titular character?. Wednesday, the new series focused on the titular Addams Family daughter, has been number one on Netflix since it dropped on the streaming platform last week. According...
dexerto.com

Charli D’Amelio supports Avani Gregg amid Anthony Reeves cheating rumors

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is showing her support for fellow influencer Avani Gregg as rumors fly that her ex-boyfriend, Anthony Reeves, possibly cheated on her. Avani Gregg is an extremely popular influencer on TikTok with over 42 million followers on the video-sharing application. Gregg had been dating fellow TikToker...
dexerto.com

VShojo star kson reportedly banned from collabing with NIJISANJI

VShojo star kson has reportedly been banned from collaborating with any NIJISANJI VTuber, she revealed on stream. While the individual talents “are being so nice to [her] secretly”, the company apparently “hates her” and is blocking any crossover. Kson made a huge splash early in 2022...
dexerto.com

Pink Sauce review – Chef Pii’s viral TikTok sensation is a letdown

Influencer Chef Pii has released a new, FDA-approved version of her controversial condiment – but what does the new Pink Sauce taste like? We put it to the test. Earlier this year, influencer and pro chef ‘Chef Pii’ began going viral on TikTok after concocting a bright pink condiment called ‘Pink Sauce.’
dexerto.com

How to get Spotify Wrapped 2022: Playlists, recap, more

Can you look at Spotify Wrapped 2022 yet? If you’re eager to know what songs have dominated your Spotify this year, here’s everything we know about Spotify Wrapped 2022. Spotify’s Wrapped feature enables us to keep tabs on the songs and albums we vibed with the most over the year.
dexerto.com

What is Lensa? AI filter app takes over social media

Lensa, a brand-new AI filter app is taking social media by storm, as some users get a major glow-up. So, here’s what you need to know about it. For years, social media users have been using a wide variety of filters to alter their images – whether it be something that gives them a virtual mask over their face or changes their background to be a wild setting.
dexerto.com

Swagg ruins potential Warzone 2 romance in hilarious random encounter

Warzone 2’s proximity chat nearly led Swagg right into the romance of a lifetime but he quickly ruined it after his potential interest gave the wrong answer to an important question. Swagg was playing a regular match of Warzone 2 when he ran into two women that were willing...
dexerto.com

Wednesday tops Stranger Things with record-breaking Netflix debut week

The reimagining of the classic Adam Family show has already been a massive success for Netflix, with Wednesday already topping charts for the streaming service in its first week. Netflix’s latest big release, Wednesday, has broken a record previously held by their flagship series Stranger Things. Since releasing, Wednesday...
dexerto.com

Willow Episode 2 review: Dealing with the fallout from THAT revelation

The end of Willow Episode 1 featured a huge revelation that will drive the show’s central storyline, meaning Episode 2 is largely concerned with the circumstances that surround said reveal, as well as the fallout that follows. So, spoilers ahead. Towards the end of Willow’s first episode, we learned...

