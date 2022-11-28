Read full article on original website
xQc grosses out Twitch viewers while finally cleaning his room
In a recent Twitch stream, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel got his viewers to help him clean his room and do his laundry. However all it really did was disgust them, showing off half-eaten food and rubbish littered all over the place. xQc is one of the most popular streamers...
Nyanners “face reveal” on Twitch has VShojo star’s fans in stitches
Nyanners is known for hiding behind her cute pink cat girl avatar. However after showcasing her IRL self in a ghillie suit a few weeks back, she has now given everyone the “face reveal” they’ve been waiting for. Nyanners is a popular VTuber with almost a million...
How to watch QTCinderella’s ‘A Very QT Christmas’ event with Amouranth, Hasan & more
Twitch star QTCinderella is gearing up for a festive live broadcast to celebrate the holiday season, featuring other major streamers like Amouranth, Hasan, Austin Show, and more. Here’s how to tune in. QTCinderella is a prominent figure on Twitch. Boasting over 807k followers on the live streaming platform, she...
TikToker goes viral with “frighteningly beautiful” Hawaii volcano eruption videos
A TikToker has gone viral after sharing “frighteningly beautiful” footage of the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii after she got pretty close to it. Take a few minutes to scroll through TikTok and you’ll find a whole host of different videos, trends, and topics going viral throughout different corners of the video-sharing app.
TikToker Francis Bourgeois gives Louis Theroux new reason for using fake name
TikTok star Francis Bourgeois has told Louis Theroux why he uses a pseudonym on social media rather than his real name, and it’s a slightly different answer than before. If you’ve spent enough time on TikTok over the past year or so, you’ve very likely come across a post or two from Francis Bourgeois – TikTok’s resident trainspotter from the UK.
Viral TikTok star Scott Seiss appears in Cocaine Bear trailer and fans love it
TikTok star Scott Seiss has set the internet ablaze after appearing in the trailer for the movie Cocaine Bear as fans couldn’t believe it was him at first. The rise of TikTok has meant a whole new crop of internet stars have been born. Some like Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and Khaby Lame have taken their internet fame and run with it.
Liver King promises to “tell all” after steroid use exposed
After being exposed for using steroids, social media star Liver King promises to come clean and publicly share the details of what exactly happened. The fitness industry is full of gurus who claim to be ‘natty’ — natural. Though many use performance enhancers, the “all-natural” fitness label helps the influencers market whatever image or product they are attempting to sell.
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Stay Quiet On Romance Speculation During Awkward Return To ‘GMA’
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes made no mention of the recent speculation that they may have begun a romantic relationship during Good Morning America: What You Need To Know on Thursday, December 1. The two anchors got right into business and covered a variety of news stories, without addressing the rumors that they had privately started a relationship, following various reports on Wednesday.
Twitch introduces new Shield Mode to help protect streamers from “hate raids”
Twitch’s new Shield Mode feature will help combat unwarranted and damaging actions made on the platform, protecting content creators when streaming from “hate raids” and other forms of harassment. As a platform, Twitch often finds itself at the center of controversy when it comes to its most...
How old is Wednesday Addams in the Netflix show?
How old is Wednesday Addams? Wednesday is the new Addams Family spinoff on Netflix, but how old is Jenna Ortega’s titular character?. Wednesday, the new series focused on the titular Addams Family daughter, has been number one on Netflix since it dropped on the streaming platform last week. According...
Charli D’Amelio supports Avani Gregg amid Anthony Reeves cheating rumors
TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is showing her support for fellow influencer Avani Gregg as rumors fly that her ex-boyfriend, Anthony Reeves, possibly cheated on her. Avani Gregg is an extremely popular influencer on TikTok with over 42 million followers on the video-sharing application. Gregg had been dating fellow TikToker...
VShojo star kson reportedly banned from collabing with NIJISANJI
VShojo star kson has reportedly been banned from collaborating with any NIJISANJI VTuber, she revealed on stream. While the individual talents “are being so nice to [her] secretly”, the company apparently “hates her” and is blocking any crossover. Kson made a huge splash early in 2022...
Pink Sauce review – Chef Pii’s viral TikTok sensation is a letdown
Influencer Chef Pii has released a new, FDA-approved version of her controversial condiment – but what does the new Pink Sauce taste like? We put it to the test. Earlier this year, influencer and pro chef ‘Chef Pii’ began going viral on TikTok after concocting a bright pink condiment called ‘Pink Sauce.’
How to get Spotify Wrapped 2022: Playlists, recap, more
Can you look at Spotify Wrapped 2022 yet? If you’re eager to know what songs have dominated your Spotify this year, here’s everything we know about Spotify Wrapped 2022. Spotify’s Wrapped feature enables us to keep tabs on the songs and albums we vibed with the most over the year.
What is Lensa? AI filter app takes over social media
Lensa, a brand-new AI filter app is taking social media by storm, as some users get a major glow-up. So, here’s what you need to know about it. For years, social media users have been using a wide variety of filters to alter their images – whether it be something that gives them a virtual mask over their face or changes their background to be a wild setting.
Swagg ruins potential Warzone 2 romance in hilarious random encounter
Warzone 2’s proximity chat nearly led Swagg right into the romance of a lifetime but he quickly ruined it after his potential interest gave the wrong answer to an important question. Swagg was playing a regular match of Warzone 2 when he ran into two women that were willing...
What's The Best Show To Watch When You're Sick?
It's important to always have a list ready for when a sniffle creeps up.
Wednesday tops Stranger Things with record-breaking Netflix debut week
The reimagining of the classic Adam Family show has already been a massive success for Netflix, with Wednesday already topping charts for the streaming service in its first week. Netflix’s latest big release, Wednesday, has broken a record previously held by their flagship series Stranger Things. Since releasing, Wednesday...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid events 2022: Dates, times, Pokemon, & Tera Types
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are again able to team up with other players, trading out Sword & Shield’s Max Raid dens for Tera Battles. Here is everything to know about current and past Tera Raid battle events. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet features a new type of cooperative battle...
Willow Episode 2 review: Dealing with the fallout from THAT revelation
The end of Willow Episode 1 featured a huge revelation that will drive the show’s central storyline, meaning Episode 2 is largely concerned with the circumstances that surround said reveal, as well as the fallout that follows. So, spoilers ahead. Towards the end of Willow’s first episode, we learned...
