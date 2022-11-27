Marion County teen dead after ATV crash
MARION, Kan. (KSNW) – A 16-year-old Hillsboro teen died after an ATV crash Saturday night in Marion County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
KHP reports show around 9 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old Seth M. Mader was heading west on 170th Street when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road.
Mader’s ATV left the road and landed in the ditch.
The KHP says the teen was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0