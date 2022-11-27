ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, KS

Marion County teen dead after ATV crash

By Samantha Boring
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

MARION, Kan. (KSNW) – A 16-year-old Hillsboro teen died after an ATV crash Saturday night in Marion County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP reports show around 9 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old Seth M. Mader was heading west on 170th Street when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

Mader’s ATV left the road and landed in the ditch.

The KHP says the teen was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

