A Great Montana Radio Co-Worker Did This for Our Team
It's always such a nice surprise every year. Every company, it seems, has at least one person that knows how to spread some cheer and get the holidays started right. We've got one too- our traffic director Christina Irmen. Early Monday morning, while we were all waking up with our...
The Coolest Montana Calendar for 2023 is Out Now
This calendar was cool before...but now they added law enforcement K9's to the photo shoot? Seriously, this has to be the coolest Montana calendar for 2023. The Mason Moore Foundation was started in honor of the late Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty back in 2017. Since the foundation was created, they have raised money to provide life saving equipment for law enforcement officers across Montana.
The Billings Moose on the Loose Might See a Bad Ending
I think there is a bad ending coming for the poor moose on the loose. He's been here now for a few months and seems to be content right where he is. I'm not sure if Fish, Wildlife, and Parks are monitoring this animal as much as they should. In fact, if this moose would die I think they might view that as a fix to the situation.
Antibiotic Shortages Hurting Billings During Cold and Flu Season
Kyle Austin, President of Pharm406 here in Billings, reached out to let us know about a critical issue beginning to affect the Billings area. With Cold and Flu season in full swing, many may be headed to their doctor for that cold... but what they will find is the local pharmacies are having difficulty getting their hands on a supply of antibiotics.
Useless Scanners? Billings Emergency Broadcasts No Longer Public
Today, the City of Billings in conjunction with the Yellowstone County Emergency Communications Center has announced they will be encrypting ALL city law enforcement radio transmissions. Why?. According to the release, this is being done to protect the safety of officers, and the security of sensitive information. They claim that...
An Expensive Mistake. I Just Spent $80 for a Turkey in Billings
This was completely my fault, but still... I don't mind paying $80 for nice meat like maybe a brisket, some prime ribeyes, scallops, or whatever. But $80 for a turkey? Get outta' of here with that nonsense. Here's how I unintentionally spent 3x what I had budgeted for a turkey this year in Billings.
Guys, Here’s Why I’m Going Tanning this Winter in Montana
Skin is beautiful in every color. It wasn't that long ago that I finally took down our inexpensive above-ground pool for the winter. I drained most of the water months ago, but I've been too busy lazy to roll it up, take it apart, and put it away for the season. My family and I enjoyed that pool almost every day this summer and in the process, I picked up a nice tan. But my rapidly fading golden tan is not why I stopped into a local tanning salon today to activate my membership.
