Here Comes A Pitch 4 SHELBY
You're invited to join the Great Falls Development Authority for their "Shelby" business pitch down at the Alibi, tomorrow (Tuesday) night. The business pitch, from 5:30, to 7:30, will be a FUN informal way to share your business or project ideas. You'll have the opportunity to learn about some valuable tools & resources to bring your business ideas to life. You'll also get feedback from others taking the same journey as you, & learn steps to take YOUR idea to the next level! I submit this seems even more exciting than Shark Tank...
NBCMontana
Browning Public Schools mourns loss of 8th grader
MISSOULA, Mont. — Browning Public Schools and the superintendent are letting community members know that an 8th grade student passed away from cancer. Prayers and thoughts are going out to Payton Weatherwax's family, teachers and friends. An announcement on the Browning Public Schools Facebook page says his rosary will...
Fairfield Sun Times
Blackfeet Law Enforcement investigating death of woman near Heart Butte
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted the following press release on its Facebook page on Friday, Nov. 25:. On November 24, 2022 in the evening hours, Blackfeet Law Enforcement officers responded to a report of a non-responsive female in the Heart Butte area within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation.
Montana Talks
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://montanatalks.com
