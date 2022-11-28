ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Long Lines During Only Weekend Of Early Voting In Georgia Runoff Election

By Editor at NewsOne
WOLB 1010AM
WOLB 1010AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sm1jP_0jPmVyaY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYYCV_0jPmVyaY00

Source: MicroStockHub / Getty

G eorgia voters made use of the reinstated Saturday voting and Sunday voting in several counties around the state. Voters across metro Atlanta reported waiting in long lines to cast their ballots in the race to decide who would represent Georgia in the Senate.

Sen. Raphael Warnock is facing Republican challenger Herschel Walker for the final time. The winner will serve a full six-year term in the Senate.

Nearly 80,000 Georgians voted on Saturday despite Republican leadership trying to deny voters the opportunity. Countless voters wouldn’t have been able to vote if Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr had their way.

Cliff Albright, co-founder and executive director of Black Voters Matter, called the delay confusing. Despite being celebrated as a “hero” who defended Democracy after the 2020 election, Raffensperger objected to the provision of Saturday voting after the Thanksgiving Holiday, citing his interpretation of state law.

Given the shortened election period, Saturday voting made it possible for college students home for the holidays to take part before returning to school. In between sharing pictures of long lines Saturday afternoon, Twitter users made sure to note that groups had to sue to allow Saturday voting.

Another Twitter user said she waited upwards of two hours alongside her daughter to vote at the East Point Library in Fulton County, GA.

Warnock joined several voting rights groups in challenging the secretary of state’s decision to restrict Saturday voting ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff. Ultimately, a Fulton County judge ordered that providing Saturday voting would be left up to the individual counties.

Attorney Marc Elias tweeted about the impact of the lawsuit to make Saturday voting available.

“We sued to ensure Georgia counties could offer voting today and won,” Elias tweeted. “Republicans appealed all the way to the conservative GA Supreme Court. We won again and again. Next time someone tells you there is no point in litigating to protect voting rights, show them this video.”

ABC reporter Lalee Ibssa said that Warnock waited approximately an hour at an early voting location in Atlanta before casting his ballot. Some counties also offered Sunday voting as well. Rev. Dr. William Barber II joined Black Voters Matter in Columbus, GA, for a Souls to the Polls early voting rally.

Early voting in all 159 counties starts Monday, Nov. 28 and runs through Friday, Dec. 2. The runoff election period was significantly reduced as a result of the big lie influenced SB 202 passed after Democrats won both Georgia senate seats.

SEE ALSO:

The GOP’s Silence On Trump Meeting With White Supremacist Nick Fuentes Speaks Volumes

Herschel Walker Hilariously Mocked For Senate Runoff ‘Erection’ Gaffe

How Trump’s 2024 Announcement Affects Georgia Runoff Chances For Herschel Walker And Warnock


The post Long Lines During Only Weekend Of Early Voting In Georgia Runoff Election appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Walker under scrutiny for Texas residence; Meadows must testify in Fulton County

1. Herschel Walker is under scrutiny after he claimed a Texas house as his primary residence. LISTEN: Greg Bluestein speaks on questions surrounding Herschel Walker's Texas residence. 2. Former President Barack Obama is visiting Georgia tomorrow to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock. The former president will hold a rally in...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi governor pleased Jackson ‘mayor will no longer be overseeing’ water system beleaguered by ‘incompetence’

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves response over the Justice Department’s decision to intervene in the Jackson water crisis:. It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the Mayor will no longer be overseeing the city’s water system. It is now out of the city’s control, and will be overseen by a federal court.
JACKSON, MS
wypr.org

Security costs for Maryland Gov. Hogan’s 2022 travels top $200K

As Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan crisscrosses the country in search of support for a possible 2024 presidential run, there’s always one person on his team, usually off to the side, keeping a sharp eye on the room: a Maryland state trooper. Hogan, like previous Maryland governors, has an executive...
MARYLAND STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Casa Ruby founder diverted funds to herself, DC attorney general alleges

The founder of a nonprofit serving DC’s LGBT community diverted hundreds of thousands of dollars meant for the group’s indigenous clients to her personal bank accounts, the District said in a court filing Monday. The city also alleges that Casa Ruby and its founder, Ruby Corado, violated District...
Wbaltv.com

Prosecutors: Parking problems, stop for McFlurries led to killing of midshipman's mother

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Prosecutors claim parking problems and a stop at McDonald's led to the fatal shooting of a Naval Academy midshipman's mother. Prosecutors went before the jury Tuesday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, saying murder suspect Angelo Harrod had a plan and had help carrying it out. Prosecutors said evidence includes video, DNA and cellphone records.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Seven Mobile Sportsbooks Launching Tomorrow Morning In Maryland

  Maryland will officially launch mobile sports betting Wednesday morning beginning at 9 a.m. The seven mobile sportsbooks expected to be included in the initial launch are: Barstool Sportsbook (operator for PENN Maryland/Hollywood Casino) BetMGM (operator for BetMGM Maryland Sports/MGM National Harbor) BetRivers (operator for Arundel Amusements/Bingo World in Brooklyn Park) Caesars Sportsbook (operator for […] The post Seven Mobile Sportsbooks Launching Tomorrow Morning In Maryland appeared first on 92 Q.
MARYLAND STATE
WOLB 1010AM

WOLB 1010AM

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

WOLB 1010 where information is power!

 https://wolbbaltimore.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy